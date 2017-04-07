(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Radio e Televisao Bandeirantes Ltda.'s (RTB) Long-Term Foreign-Currency And Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'CCC' from 'B'. Fitch has also downgraded the company's National long-term rating to 'CCC(bra)' from ' BBB-(bra)'. The Rating Negative Outlook was removed. The downgrades reflect RTB's weak liquidity and significant EBITDA erosion during 2016 due to dampened demand for advertising in the challenging economic conditions in Brazil. In addition, the company is facing high refinancing risk given its reliance on short-term bank loans with expensive interest rates amid weak performance. RTB's financial flexibility remains limited given its precarious cash position and it could face limited access to credit should it fail to show signs of performance recovery in 2017. RTB is part of Grupo Bandeirantes de Comunicacao (Band), a diversified media group and one of the group's major free-to-air (FTA) TV and radio broadcasters in Brazil. RTB's ratings are based on Band's combined credit profile given the centralized group's cash management and strong operational linkage among the group's companies under shared executives and control by the same major shareholder. KEY RATING DRIVERS Weak Liquidity; High Refinancing Risk Fitch expects RTB to continue to face limited financial flexibility as its short-term debt matures, which would require continued support from banks for credit extension at high interest expenses. The company's liquidity profile remains weak given its high proportion of short-term debt, which was BRL302 million and represented 37% of its total debt as of September 2016, and low cash position, despite successful refinancing of most of its short-term debt maturities during 2016. Fitch does not expect RTB's high refinancing risk to be eased in the medium term given the slow cash flow recovery under the difficult operating environment. Operational challenges remain as RTB aims to execute its cost savings initiatives while ensuring content appeal to improve cash flow generation and comfortably cover its high finance expenses. Negative FCF: Increased leverage Fitch believes RTB will report negative FCF generation during 2016, due to EBITDA deterioration and high interest expenses. Fitch estimates the company's 2016 EBITDA will have fallen significantly to well below BRL200 million from the 2015 level of BRL275 million. The company's EBITDA during the first nine months of 2016 was BRL108 million, which was 21% below the same period in 2015, and Fitch believes that further erosion during 4Q16 was likely based on the weak-industry trend. Any sizable EBITDA recovery in 2017 could be challenging given weak advertising demand outlook along with the company's lack of key sport event content. Given muted EBITDA growth, Fitch forecasts the company's FCF generation to remain negative in the medium term. Fitch forecasts the company's high interest expenses, estimated to be in the range of BRL140 million-BRL150 million in 2017 and 2018, to consume most of its operational cash flow generation. Without any debt reduction, Fitch forecasts the company's net leverage to remain at around 5.0x over the medium term. Unfavorable Industry Trend: Media companies in Brazil continue to experience weak demand for advertising due to the unfavorable macro-economic environment in Brazil and waning importance of FTA TV due to pay-TV and internet advertisement growth. Weak market conditions will continue to impede any material advertising price improvements as advertisers' budgets remain constrained. Fitch does not foresee any material recovery in the advertising demand in the near term given current weak macro environment in Brazil. RTB's market position is weak, and Fitch does not foresee any material improvement in the company's market share given the intense competitive landscape. The company is the fourth-largest TV operator, with about 4% market share, in a highly concentrated industry in Brazil, where the market is dominated by Globo Participacoes S.A. Diversified Media Portfolio: RTB is a nationwide diversified media group in Brazil. Its main business is FTA television and radio, which combined represented close to 70% of revenue in 2015. Band boasts strong operational integration across various media platforms backed by the sharing of production infrastructure and talent, as well as the distribution of content under the common management. This helps the group maintain quality of content across the segments with an efficient cost structure. DERIVATION SUMMARY RTB's credit profile is weak compared to its regional peers in the media segment. The company's low viewership market position and weak pricing power for advertising is a key credit weakness compared to other media operators in the investment-grade categories. RTB's weak liquidity profile and access to credit, given high short-term debt reliance and financing cost, as well as a predominantly collateralized debt profile compares unfavorably to TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V., which is rated 'B+'/Stable. The company's corporate governance, with its complex group structure, is considered weak, in line with the rating category. No country-ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment aspects impact the rating. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - No material EBITDA improvement in 2017 given the unfavorable macro factors and weak demand for advertising; - Continued refinancing of its short-term debt maturities in 2017; - TV viewership market share of about 4% over the medium term; - Uncurbed negative FCF generation in 2017 and 2018; - Net leverage of around 5x in the short- to medium-term. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action --Unlikely in the short- to medium-term, given the company's precarious liquidity position and unfavorable economic conditions in Brazil negatively affecting the advertising sector. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action --Failure to proactively manage its short-term debt maturity profile; --Continued EBITDA contraction and negative FCF generation; --No material short-term debt reduction, resulting in continued weak financial flexibility; LIQUIDITY RTB's liquidity is weak due to high short-term debt balance, which amounted to BRL302 million, against a cash balance of BRL59 million as of Sept. 30, 2016. The company's financial flexibility will remain limited as it will continue to rely on creditors' support to manage the short-term debt rollover. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has downgraded the following ratings: Radio e Televisao Bandeirantes Ltda. --Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDRs to 'CCC' from 'B'/Outlook Negative; --National long-term rating to 'CCC(bra)' from 'BBB-(bra)'/ Outlook Negative. Contact: Alvin Lim, CFA Director +1-312-368-3114 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Mauro Storino Senior Director +55-21-4503-2625 Committee Chairperson Daniel R. Kastholm, CFA Regional Group Head - Latin America Corporates +1 312-368-2070 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1021943 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM.. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW. FITCHRATINGS.COM /SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001