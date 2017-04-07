(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Radio e
Televisao
Bandeirantes Ltda.'s (RTB) Long-Term Foreign-Currency And
Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) to 'CCC' from 'B'. Fitch has also
downgraded the company's
National long-term rating to 'CCC(bra)' from ' BBB-(bra)'. The
Rating Negative
Outlook was removed. The downgrades reflect RTB's weak liquidity
and significant
EBITDA erosion during 2016 due to dampened demand for
advertising in the
challenging economic conditions in Brazil. In addition, the
company is facing
high refinancing risk given its reliance on short-term bank
loans with expensive
interest rates amid weak performance. RTB's financial
flexibility remains
limited given its precarious cash position and it could face
limited access to
credit should it fail to show signs of performance recovery in
2017.
RTB is part of Grupo Bandeirantes de Comunicacao (Band), a
diversified media
group and one of the group's major free-to-air (FTA) TV and
radio broadcasters
in Brazil. RTB's ratings are based on Band's combined credit
profile given the
centralized group's cash management and strong operational
linkage among the
group's companies under shared executives and control by the
same major
shareholder.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Liquidity; High Refinancing Risk
Fitch expects RTB to continue to face limited financial
flexibility as its
short-term debt matures, which would require continued support
from banks for
credit extension at high interest expenses. The company's
liquidity profile
remains weak given its high proportion of short-term debt, which
was BRL302
million and represented 37% of its total debt as of September
2016, and low cash
position, despite successful refinancing of most of its
short-term debt
maturities during 2016.
Fitch does not expect RTB's high refinancing risk to be eased in
the medium term
given the slow cash flow recovery under the difficult operating
environment.
Operational challenges remain as RTB aims to execute its cost
savings
initiatives while ensuring content appeal to improve cash flow
generation and
comfortably cover its high finance expenses.
Negative FCF: Increased leverage
Fitch believes RTB will report negative FCF generation during
2016, due to
EBITDA deterioration and high interest expenses. Fitch estimates
the company's
2016 EBITDA will have fallen significantly to well below BRL200
million from the
2015 level of BRL275 million. The company's EBITDA during the
first nine months
of 2016 was BRL108 million, which was 21% below the same period
in 2015, and
Fitch believes that further erosion during 4Q16 was likely based
on the
weak-industry trend. Any sizable EBITDA recovery in 2017 could
be challenging
given weak advertising demand outlook along with the company's
lack of key sport
event content.
Given muted EBITDA growth, Fitch forecasts the company's FCF
generation to
remain negative in the medium term. Fitch forecasts the
company's high interest
expenses, estimated to be in the range of BRL140 million-BRL150
million in 2017
and 2018, to consume most of its operational cash flow
generation. Without any
debt reduction, Fitch forecasts the company's net leverage to
remain at around
5.0x over the medium term.
Unfavorable Industry Trend:
Media companies in Brazil continue to experience weak demand for
advertising due
to the unfavorable macro-economic environment in Brazil and
waning importance of
FTA TV due to pay-TV and internet advertisement growth. Weak
market conditions
will continue to impede any material advertising price
improvements as
advertisers' budgets remain constrained. Fitch does not foresee
any material
recovery in the advertising demand in the near term given
current weak macro
environment in Brazil.
RTB's market position is weak, and Fitch does not foresee any
material
improvement in the company's market share given the intense
competitive
landscape. The company is the fourth-largest TV operator, with
about 4% market
share, in a highly concentrated industry in Brazil, where the
market is
dominated by Globo Participacoes S.A.
Diversified Media Portfolio:
RTB is a nationwide diversified media group in Brazil. Its main
business is FTA
television and radio, which combined represented close to 70% of
revenue in
2015. Band boasts strong operational integration across various
media platforms
backed by the sharing of production infrastructure and talent,
as well as the
distribution of content under the common management. This helps
the group
maintain quality of content across the segments with an
efficient cost
structure.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
RTB's credit profile is weak compared to its regional peers in
the media
segment. The company's low viewership market position and weak
pricing power for
advertising is a key credit weakness compared to other media
operators in the
investment-grade categories. RTB's weak liquidity profile and
access to credit,
given high short-term debt reliance and financing cost, as well
as a
predominantly collateralized debt profile compares unfavorably
to TV Azteca,
S.A.B. de C.V., which is rated 'B+'/Stable. The company's
corporate governance,
with its complex group structure, is considered weak, in line
with the rating
category. No country-ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating
environment aspects
impact the rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- No material EBITDA improvement in 2017 given the unfavorable
macro factors and
weak demand for advertising;
- Continued refinancing of its short-term debt maturities in
2017;
- TV viewership market share of about 4% over the medium term;
- Uncurbed negative FCF generation in 2017 and 2018;
- Net leverage of around 5x in the short- to medium-term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
--Unlikely in the short- to medium-term, given the company's
precarious
liquidity position and unfavorable economic conditions in Brazil
negatively
affecting the advertising sector.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
--Failure to proactively manage its short-term debt maturity
profile;
--Continued EBITDA contraction and negative FCF generation;
--No material short-term debt reduction, resulting in continued
weak financial
flexibility;
LIQUIDITY
RTB's liquidity is weak due to high short-term debt balance,
which amounted to
BRL302 million, against a cash balance of BRL59 million as of
Sept. 30, 2016.
The company's financial flexibility will remain limited as it
will continue to
rely on creditors' support to manage the short-term debt
rollover.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
Radio e Televisao Bandeirantes Ltda.
--Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDRs to 'CCC'
from 'B'/Outlook
Negative;
--National long-term rating to 'CCC(bra)' from 'BBB-(bra)'/
Outlook Negative.
Contact:
Alvin Lim, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3114
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Mauro Storino
Senior Director
+55-21-4503-2625
Committee Chairperson
Daniel R. Kastholm, CFA
Regional Group Head - Latin America Corporates
+1 312-368-2070
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021943
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
