(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) for RadioShack Corporation (RadioShack) to
'C' from 'CC'. A
full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects the high likelihood that RadioShack will
need to
restructure its debt in the next couple of months. There has
been a material
deterioration in its liquidity in the last quarter and Fitch
believes there will
be a funding shortfall going into the holiday season.
Management indicated today that it is exploring options for
overhauling its
balance sheet and that it is in advanced discussions with a
number of parties.
Possible outcomes include a debt restructuring, store base
consolidation program
and other measures to make significant reductions in its cost
structure.
Fitch believes that this may result in a bankruptcy filing or in
another outcome
that is detrimental to bondholders. Per Fitch's recovery
analysis outlined
below, Fitch believes that the $585 million senior secured ABL
facility is well
secured and would receive a full recovery. The $250 million term
loan has
superior recovery prospects (71-90%), and the $325 million of
senior unsecured
notes have poor recovery prospects (0-10%).
There was significant erosion in RadioShack's liquidity during
the second
quarter of 2014, with total liquidity of $183 million as of Aug.
2, 2014 ($31
million in cash and $152 million of availability on the
revolving credit
facility) down from $424 million at the end of the first
quarter. Revolver
availability was constrained by additional discretionary
reserves of $104
million put in place by the lenders, drawings on the revolver of
$43 million (up
from no borrowings at the end of Q1), an increase in letters of
credit, and a
lower borrowing base due to lower inventories and receivables.
Fitch estimates that RadioShack will have liquidity needs of up
to $300 million
during the second half of 2014, including negative free cash
flow (FCF) of
around $200 million and a seasonal inventory build-up of an
estimated $100
million. The negative FCF projection is based on second half
2014 EBITDA of
negative $150 million, interest expense of $30 million and capex
of $20 million,
and assumes flat working capital. As such, there is a funding
shortfall versus
currently available liquidity of $100 million or more.
In Fitch's view, RadioShack does not have material sources of
liquidity beyond
its revolver as virtually all of its assets have been pledged to
its credit
facilities.
RadioShack reported a 17.5% revenue decline in the first half of
2014, and a
16.9% decline in comparable (comp) store sales. EBITDA for the
LTM period was
negative $272 million, compared with negative $161 million in
2013 and positive
$48 million in 2012. Weak underlying trends in RadioShack's
mobility and
consumer electronics businesses have been responsible for this
material decline
in profitability.
Within RadioShack's U.S. Company-Operated Stores Segment,
comparable store
mobility sales (52% of revenue; includes postpaid and prepaid
wireless handsets,
commissions and residual income, prepaid wireless airtime,
e-readers, tablet
devices, wireless accessories, and tablet accessories) were down
24% in the
first half mainly due to unit declines in its post-paid wireless
business, and
comparable store retail sales (consumer electronics, batteries,
etc.) were down
8.9%. Fitch projects continued negative trends in these
businesses.
Recovery Analysis
The ratings on the various securities reflect Fitch's recovery
analysis, which
is based on a liquidation value of RadioShack in a distressed
scenario of $530
million as of Aug. 2, 2014. Most of the value comes from
inventories, half of
which are assumed to be mobile phones which are assigned a
liquidation value of
80%, and the balance is other inventories at a liquidation value
of 50%. Fitch
uses a liquidation value of 30% for receivables to reflect the
netting out of
estimated payables to the wireless carriers.
The $585 million ABL facility, including a $535 million revolver
(current
borrowing base of $284 million) and a $50 million term loan, has
outstanding
recovery prospects (91% - 100%), and a rating of 'CCC/RR1'. The
ABL facility is
secured by a first lien on current assets and a second lien on
fixed assets,
intellectual property and equity interests in subsidiaries.
The $250 million secured term loan has superior recovery
prospects (71% - 90%)
and a rating of 'CCC-/RR2'. This loan is secured by a second
lien on current
assets and a first lien on fixed assets, intellectual property
and equity
interests in subsidiaries. Fitch expects that the loan could
have a recovery at
the high end of the range or better given the value of the
underlying collateral
and the limits that have been placed on the amount the company
can borrow
against the revolver.
The $325 million of senior unsecured notes due in May 2019 are
rated 'C/RR6',
reflecting poor recovery prospects (0% - 10%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of RadioShack is unlikely at this point with no
apparent catalyst for
a turnaround. RadioShack would need to generate a minimum EBITDA
of $80 million
to $100 million to service interest expense and maintenance
capex.
A downgrade would occur in the event of a default or distressed
debt exchange.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
RadioShack Corporation
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'C' from 'CC'
--$535 million senior secured ABL revolver downgraded to
'CCC/RR1' from
'CCC+/RR1';
--$50 million senior secured ABL term loan downgraded to
'CCC/RR1' from
'CCC+/RR1'
--$250 million secured term loan downgraded to 'CCC-/RR2' from
'CCC/RR2'
--Senior unsecured notes are affirmed at 'C/RR6'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philip M. Zahn, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst:
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0282
Committee Chairperson
Rolando Larrondo
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9189
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial
Corporate Issuers'
(Nov. 20, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.