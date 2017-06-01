(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
downgraded India-based
Reliance Communications Limited's (Rcom) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'CCC' from 'B+'. Fitch has also
downgraded the
rating on Rcom's USD300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due
2020 to 'CCC/RR4'
from 'B+/RR4'. The Rating Watch Negative on the IDRs and notes,
which has been
in place since December 2016, has been removed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Poor Liquidity: Rcom's rating downgrade reflects Fitch's belief
that some kind
of default is a real possibility. EBITDA declined by 30% to
INR49 billion in the
financial year to end-March 2017 (FY17) from INR71 billion in
FY16, and is
likely to be insufficient in the current financial year to meet
annual interest
costs of INR35 billion and maintenance capex of INR15 billion.
At end-March
2017, liquidity was poor with cash and equivalents of INR14
billion -
insufficient to pay short-term debt of INR109 billion.
Excessive Refinancing Risk: We believe that Rcom may struggle to
refinance its
maturing short-term debt given declining EBITDA and delays in
executing asset
sales. Rcom's capital structure is unsustainable as FY17
FFO-adjusted net
leverage was over 9.0x and we do not expect that operating cash
flows will
improve.
Business Model Compromised: Given its high level of debt, we
believe that Rcom's
business model is compromised due to fierce price competition in
the Indian
mobile market. Rcom's market position is weak and it has limited
financial
flexibility to invest to strengthen its position or step-up
marketing costs. We
have a negative outlook on the Indian telco market as we expect
the credit
profiles of the top-four telcos to come under pressure from
tougher competition
and larger capex requirement. Competition is likely to remain
intense as new
entrant Reliance Jio (Jio), part of Reliance Industries Ltd
(BBB-/Stable), will
continue to offer cheaper tariffs to gain market share from
incumbents.
Rcom's size, scale and diversity will be much smaller should the
company
complete the sale of its tower business and demerge the wireless
unit as
planned. On a pro forma basis, the residual company may have net
debt and EBITDA
of around USD1.5 billion-USD1.6 billion and USD240
million-USD250 million,
respectively, in FY18. The pro forma financial numbers exclude
those from Global
Cloud Xchange (GCX, B+/Stable), a sub-sea cable business 100%
owned by Rcom,
which has covenants restricting upstreaming of cash to Rcom. At
current and
forecast levels of gearing, we do not believe GCX to be able to
provide cash to
support Rcom's creditors.
Delays in Deal Execution: We believe that weakening cash
generation from its
core wireless business may hamper the plan to demerge its
wireless business into
a 50:50 joint venture and sell 51% of its tower business,
Reliance Infratel Ltd
(Infratel). Even if these transactions happen and debt is paid
down, we believe
the residual business is likely to be saddled with too much
debt. Management
expects to complete the deals by end-September 2017. The
transactions are
subject to approval from lenders, shareholders and the Indian
telecoms
regulator.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
The rating action reflects Fitch's assessment that short-term
liquidity has
deteriorated to a position where credit risk is very high. We
believe that
Rcom's business model is compromised in the highly
price-competitive market due
to the high level of debt and loss of market share to
competitors with greater
resources. Its capital structure is unsustainable and it has
excessive
refinancing risk given that we expect cash generation may
decline. During FY17,
Rcom's revenue and EBITDA declined by 10% and 30% respectively.
We do not
believe that FY18 EBITDA will be sufficient to cover its annual
interest cost
and maintenance capex requirements.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Delays in execution of tower sale and demerger of wireless
unit to lead to
inadequate liquidity to pay short-term debt.
- Analytical deconsolidation of wireless JV, Infratel and GCX
businesses because
of their inability to provide cash to support Rcom's creditors.
- The wireless JV, Infratel and GCX businesses do not require
equity from Rcom.
- Sale of 51% ownership in Infratel will reduce debt by INR110
billion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action
- Liquidity improves such that Rcom is able to refinance its
maturing short-term
debt and pay for its interest costs and maintenance capex from
its operating
cash flows.
- Completion of sale of tower business and demerger of wireless
unit leading to
improved liquidity.
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
- Fitch believes that liquidity has weakened such that default
appears probable.
LIQUIDITY
Poor Liquidity: At end-March 2017, cash and equivalents were
INR14 billion -
insufficient to pay for short-term debt of INR109 billion.
