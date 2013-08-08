(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Russia-based Rossiya
Insurance Company's (Rossiya) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating to 'CCC'
from 'B-' and National IFS rating to 'B(rus)' from 'BB-(rus)'.
The Outlook is
Negative.
Fitch sees Rossiya's current business model as unviable given
the significant
deterioration of the operating environment in the local
compulsory motor third
party liability (MTPL) insurance segment. For Rossiya, the
impact is exacerbated
by the company's lack of success from its efforts to achieve a
healthier
portfolio structure with less weighting to MTPL business. In
Fitch's opinion,
there might be a heightened risk of regulatory preventive
actions as a result.
The downgrade follows the publication of Rossiya's half-year
results and the
MTPL segment's statistics by the Russian Union of Motor Insurers
(RUMI) for
H113.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
According to the statistics disseminated by RUMI through local
news wires, the
loss experience of Russian MTPL insurers significantly
deteriorated in H113 due
to changes in the legal framework for claims handling
procedures. Originally
these changes aimed to strengthen the protection of
policyholders' rights. In
effect they have resulted in a notable increase of claims
processed through the
court system and a wide application of penalties by the courts.
As a result, the average MTPL claim across the sector grew by
16.7% in H113
compared with H112, whereas the average policy premium grew by
only 4.5% in the
same period. The segment's loss ratio has not been made
available for the period
in question. At least in the short term, Fitch does not expect
to see an
improvement in the loss experience of Russian MTPL insurers.
Whereas many players have chosen to limit their growth in the
segment, Rossiya
increased its exposure considerably with the weight of MTPL in
its portfolio
growing to 54% in H113 from 36% in H112 and 35% in 2012. This
increased
weighting is only partially due to a decline in other business
lines (Rossiya's
overall gross written premiums declined 23% in H113). The agency
also believes
that it will now be even more challenging than in the past for
the company to
achieve a more diversified business mix.
Rossiya has also reported a deterioration of its combined ratio
to 125% in H113
from 105% in H112, which was driven by all components of the
ratio, including
loss, commission and expense levels. The relatively inflexible
level of
administrative expenses has put more pronounced pressure on the
combined ratio
and is likely to heighten scrutiny of the underwriting result
should the
portfolio continue to shrink. H113's underwriting loss and
moderate investment
income led to a pre-tax operating result of negative RUB305m
compared with a
positive RUB196m in H112.
Rossiya's shareholder has extended significant support to the
company in the
past. Fitch believes that the insurer's limited success in
strengthening its
profile since its acquisition in 2009 reduces the value of the
company to its
owner. In the current circumstances, the agency does not factor
any group
support into the ratings, as the group does not have a
transparent structure, a
shared brand name or franchise, or a known level of financial
strength.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade is possible if Rossiya weakens the service of its
obligations or if
the local insurance regulator introduces rigid levels of
intervention to the
insurer's activity.
The Outlook could be revised to Stable if the company achieves
any notable
improvement in its business mix away from MTPL, or if it manages
to withstand to
some extent the deterioration of the loss experience in the MTPL
segment, with
less worsening of its MTPL loss ratio than experienced by the
sector as a whole.
