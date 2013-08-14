(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Russian Agricultural Bank's (RusAg) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and its Viability Rating (VR) to 'b-' from 'b', and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlooks on the bank's Long-term IDRs are Stable. The rating actions reflect the only limited capital support made available to the bank following its significant asset quality deterioration. RSHB Capital S.A.'s debt issues have been downgraded in line with RusAg. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR The downgrade of the VR reflects RusAg's weak asset quality and limited loss absorption capacity. The rating also considers the bank's moderate pre-impairment profitability, weak bottom-line performance and tightly managed liquidity. However, the rating is supported by the stability to date of the bank's funding base and market access, which provides significant flexibility in recognising and managing asset quality problems. Non-performing loans (NPLs; loans overdue by 90 days or more, including those transferred to the watch category) increased to 17% of the loan book at end-2012 (the last date at which the bank has disclosed portfolio asset quality metrics) from 12% at end-2011. Restructured loans classified in the watch category comprised a further 8% of the portfolio, meaning that recognised problem exposures in total comprised 25% of the book. Reserve coverage of NPLs was a moderate 49%, and of total recognised problem exposures (NPLs and restructured loans) 34%. Unreserved problem exposures were equal to Fitch Core Capital (FCC). At the same time, the long-term recovery schedule for these loans envisaged by the bank (with only limited recoveries expected during the next three years) suggests that further impairment losses are likely, in Fitch's view. In addition, there remains significant uncertainty about the overall extent of potential asset quality problems at RusAg due to: - The unseasoned nature of the loan book, which has grown rapidly in recent years and still contains a large proportion of long-term exposures (almost half of gross loans had remaining maturities of over three years at end-2012) - Interest rate subsidies and non-amortisation of loan principal, enjoyed by a substantial proportion of non-retail borrowers, which make it difficult to draw conclusions about ultimate loan repayment prospects in the currently non-overdue part of the book - Rapid growth of the retail portfolio, which comprised 18% of loans at end-H113, having expanded by 36% during 2012 and 11% in H113; reported NPLs in this book are moderate to date (3.1% at end-2012), but average loan tenors are about three years, and impairment in this portfolio will probably rise further, in Fitch's view - A lack of clarity on the total volume of restructured loans, including among loans which are not currently classified in the watch category. The FCC/weighted risks ratio stood at 12.4% at end-2012, following a RUB40bn equity injection at year-end, but Fitch views capitalisation as weak in light of the large amount of unreserved problem exposures, potential further impairment in the performing book, continued significant loan growth, weak internal capital generation and the absence of any announced plans for further equity injections. The regulatory capital ratio of 13.4% at end-H113 is supported by debt funding made available to a subsidiary SPV (consolidated in the IFRS accounts) which buys NPLs from RusAg's balance sheet. Pre-impairment profit, net of interest income accrued but not received in cash, was just RUB11bn in 2012 (equivalent to 1% of the loan book), constrained by declining margins and a high cost base. Net income has been close to zero for the past four years as pre-provision results have been almost fully channelled into loan reserves. Based on H113 statutory results, Fitch does not expect a material improvement in profitability for 2013. RusAg's high loans/deposits ratio (210% at end-2012) and slowly amortising loan book make its liquidity position to a significant degree dependent on continued wholesale market access. Facilities maturing (including put options) to end-H114 comprised approximately RUB140bn at end-H113, equal to 9% of liabilities, or almost 70% of liquid assets. Deposit concentrations could also make the liquidity position somewhat variable over time, in Fitch's view. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR A further marked deterioration in asset quality could result in a downgrade of the VR. A strengthening of capitalization, combined with a reduction in asset quality risks, could lead to an upgrade. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, National Rating, Senior Debt Ratings, Support Rating, Support Rating Floor The downgrade of the bank's support-driven ratings, including its Long-term IDRs and senior debt rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', reflects the only moderate capital support made available to the bank relative to the scale of its asset quality problems, and the absence at present of any announced plans to inject new equity in the future. In light of the only limited support provided, Fitch believes it is no longer appropriate to rate RusAg at the same level as the Russian sovereign ('BBB'/Stable). The downgrade also reflects Fitch's current view that any change in RusAg's status is unlikely to result in a material strengthening of the support framework for the bank. Fitch understands that the Russian government is considering a proposal from RusAg to change its status to that of a state corporation, potentially similar to Vnesheconombank ('BBB'/Stable). However, any such change seems unlikely to be accompanied by legal obligations to provide support to RusAg, or funding guarantees or other forms of enhancement for the bank's creditors. At the same time, RusAg's ratings continue to reflect Fitch's view of the high probability of support for the bank from the Russian authorities, in case of need. This view is based on the bank's full government ownership (and exclusion from the privatisation programme), its policy role and the moderate size of RusAg's balance sheet relative to the sovereign's available financial resources. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, National Rating, Senior Debt Ratings, Support Rating, Support Rating Floor RusAg's ratings could be upgraded or downgraded in case of a similar rating action on the Russian sovereign. The ratings could also be upgraded if, contrary to Fitch's current expectations, a change in the bank's status is accompanied by a material strengthening of the support framework for the bank, or if future support made available to the bank enables it to operate with consistently stronger capitalisation over an extended period of time. The ratings could be further downgraded if capital or liquidity support is not forthcoming when urgently required, or if the bank's policy role is considerably weakened. However, Fitch views these scenarios as unlikely. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt The rating of RusAg's subordinated debt continues to be notched off the bank's Long-term IDRs, reflecting Fitch's methodology for rating 'old style' subordinated debt in Russia. Accordingly, an upgrade or downgrade of the subordinated debt rating would follow similar actions on the bank's Long-term IDRs. The rating actions are as follows: Russian Agricultural Bank: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', Outlook Stable; off RWN Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3', off RWN National Long Term Rating: downgraded to 'AA+(rus)' from 'AAA(rus)' , Outlook Stable; off RWN Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b-' from 'b'; off RWN Support Rating: affirmed at '2'; off RWN Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; off RWN Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; off RWN Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'AA+(rus)' from 'AAA(rus)', off RWN RSHB Capital S.A.: Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; off RWN Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'AA+(rus)' from 'AAA(rus)', off RWN Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; off RWN Contact: Primary Analyst Dmitri Abramov Director +7 495 956 2409 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Aslan Tavitov Associate Director +7 495 956 7065 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 05 December 2012, and 'National Ratings Criteria ', dated 19 January 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here National Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.