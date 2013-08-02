(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded NOMOS-Bank's (Nomos) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB-' from 'BB', thereby resolving the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on the ratings. The Outlooks on Nomos's Long-term IDRs are Negative. Simultaneously, the agency has affirmed OTKRITIE Commercial Bank's (OB) Long-term IDRs at 'B' with Stable Outlooks, resolving the Rating Watch Positive (RWP) on those ratings. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The rating actions follow the acquisition of control over Nomos by Otkrytie Financial Corporation (OFC), which also owns a majority stake in OB, and an assessment of the financial positions of Nomos, OB and OFC and group structure following the takeover. KEY RATING DRIVERS - NOMOS The downgrade of Nomos reflects the material increase and weaker quality of the bank's related party and relationship exposures following the takeover, and significant contingent risks resulting from high overall group leverage. However, the ratings continue to be supported by the bank's sound performance, low level of non-performing loans (NPLs) and currently comfortable liquidity. The Negative Outlook reflects the potential for the ratings to be downgraded further if OFC is unable to raise equity to reduce its leverage, and Nomos's balance sheet is further weakened by the need to support OFC or other group entities. OFC originally acquired a 19.9% stake in the bank and has entered into agreements to acquire control over a further 74.7%, which it expects to take direct ownership of after obtaining necessary regulatory approvals. As of now OFC has no outstanding monetary obligations towards former Nomos shareholders as far as the shares. Fitch estimates that OFC spent around RUB79bn on the acquisition of Nomos's equity, while also refinancing some of the bank's subordinated debt and making further investments in other group subsidiaries. These outlays were financed by RUB39bn of new equity raised in H212-H113 and about RUB60bn of debt, including a large loan from Bank VTB, Eurobonds (RUB18bn) and locally issued bonds (RUB12bn). As a result, double leverage (defined as equity investments in subsidiaries divided by holdco equity) at OFC (together with other group holdcos) increased to an estimated 2.2x at end-H113 from an already high 1.7x at end-H112. Double leverage may further moderately increase (to about 2.3x) if OFC uses debt to buy out a 24% stake in OB, valued at RUB7.5bn, from the State Deposit Insurance Agency by end-2014. In Fitch's view, high double leverage at the OFC level represents a significant risk for Nomos and other group banks, as the holdco may be forced to upstream capital and/or funding to service or refinance group debt. Fitch estimates OFC's average annual debt service (excluding principal repayments) as equal to about 40%-60% of the combined 2012 net income of Nomos (together with its subsidiary Bank of Khanty-Mansiysk, KhMB) and OB, while the net operating results of other group subsidiaries were moderate. However, according to OFC it is not planning to upstream dividends from Nomos in 2013-2014. High group leverage has already resulted in a material weakening of Nomos's balance sheet, as funding from the bank has been used to support OFC's investments and the purchase of a minority 44% stake in KhMB (in aggregate 0.56x Tier 1 capital). Overall, Fitch calculates that related-party and relationship exposures increased to RUB166bn or 1.9x Tier 1 capital at end-2012 from RUB118bn, or 1.5x Tier 1 Capital, at end-Q112, and the volume of these exposures may have moderately increased further in H113. Nomos's reported Basel I Tier 1 capital ratio fell to 10.55% at end-Q113 from 12% at end-2011 as a result of rapid loan growth, and due to combined 10% loan growth at Nomos and KhMB in Q213 this ratio has further decreased to about 10.2% at end-Q213 according to management estimates. Nomos's stand-alone regulatory capital ratio remained a reasonable 11.7% at end-H113, in part due to the structuring of its holding of KhMB, which enables it to avoid a significant capital deduction for subsidiary investments. OFC initially intended to legally merge Nomos, KhMB and OB by end-2015 but has since abandoned this idea and instead now plans to operate both OB and KhMB as subsidiaries of Nomos (the latter is to acquire a 51% stake in OB from OFC). The three banks each intend to retain a distinct business focus, with Nomos primarily servicing large corporate clients and salaried individuals, KhMB working with local corporate and retail clientele in its home market, and OB focusing on mass market/street retail customers. The Support Rating of '4' and Support Rating Floor of 'B' reflect the limited probability of support from Russian authorities given Nomos size and nation-wide franchise. RATING SENSITIVITIES - NOMOS Nomos's ratings could be downgraded further if OFC is unable to raise equity to reduce group leverage, and Nomos's balance sheet is further weakened by the need to support OFC or other group entities. A further material increase in higher-risk related party or relationship lending, or general continued rapid loan growth, resulting in lower capital ratios, could also result in a downgrade. A reduction in group leverage and related party exposures would help the ratings to stabilise at their current levels. KEY RATING DRIVERS - OB's IDRs and Support Rating The affirmation of OB's Long-term IDRs at the level of the bank's 'b' VR reflects Fitch's view of the limited benefits, to date, for the bank's credit profile from OFC's acquisition of the stronger Nomos Bank. This view in turn is based on (i) the abandonment of initial plans to merge OB into Nomos; (ii) limited current and planned integration between the two banks, given the distinct business focus of each; (iii) Nomos' weakened ability to provide support to OB following the use of its balance sheet to support other related parties; and (iv) some potential reluctance of OFC to use Nomos to support OB in all circumstances, as the corporation's primary focus may be on protecting the value of the former asset. At the same time, the upgrade of OB's Support Rating to '4' from '5' reflects the moderate probability of support from Nomos, given the banks' common ownership and potential contagion risks for Nomos from a default at OB. The '4' Support Rating underpins OB's Long-term IDR at the 'B' level, two notches below that of Nomos. KEY RATING DRIVERS - OB's VR OB's VR reflects its small size and short track record of operations, so far weak performance, its challenging strategy of developing unsecured retail lending in a market already showing signs of overheating, material related party exposures and potential contagion risk from the leverage and operations of OFC. The rating also considers OB's currently solid liquidity and reasonable regulatory capitalisation. Fitch estimates OB's total related party exposures, including loans and indirect risk arising from collateral under REPO transaction at a material 23% of FCC at end-2012. Additionally there was a sizeable (19% of FCC) bank placement, which Fitch believes may be of fiduciary nature. However, related party exposure could have reduced to about 10% of FCC in H113 as some of it has reportedly been repaid or refinanced by Nomos. According to the management, the above mentioned bank placement has also been repaid. Corporate lending (60% of gross loans) is generally of reasonable quality. NPLs amounted to 4.8% of gross corporate loans at end-2012, but included in this figure is one large problem loan (3.0% of corporate loans, 40% provisioned), where the bank has since repossessed the collateral and expects recoveries in line with net value. The performance of unsecured retail loans (26% of gross loans) improved in 2012, with the NPL generation ratio (defined as the net increase in NPLs plus write-offs divided by average performing loans) for different products falling to 6%-11% in 2012 from 10%-27% in 2011. However, this may partly be due to rapid (55%) growth in 2012, with new loans not having seasoned yet. Liquidity is comfortable, underpinned by OB's capacity to collect retail deposits across its wide network (209 branches) and the bank's low refinancing risk, with a loans-to-deposits ratio of 67% at end-2012. At end-May 2013, liquid assets, comprising RUB65bn, were equal to 46% of customer deposits. The bank's FCC ratio stood at 12.4% at end-2012, and the regulatory capital ratio was 12% at end-H113, which is reasonable for the rating category, providing related party exposures remain moderate. However, the bank remains exposed to risks resulting from the broader group's high leverage, and OB's stand-alone capital ratios may weaken as a result of planned fast retail loan growth. Core profitability has slightly improved in 2012 but remains weak, with RUB1.6bn of net income in 2012 (representing a return on average equity of 7%), almost entirely accounted for by trading gains. RATING SENSITIVITIES - OB OB's VR could be upgraded over the medium term if the bank successfully manages its expansion into consumer lending, resulting in manageable credit losses and improved performance. A reduction in overall group leverage, and hence contingent risks for OB, would also be positive. However, a significant deterioration of asset quality and/or a marked increase in related-party exposure could lead to a downgrade of the VR. OB's Long-term IDR could be downgraded if both (i) the VR is downgraded; and (ii) Fitch's view on potential support from Nomos changes, either because of a further downgrade of Nomos, or because support fails to materialise after a deterioration in OB's stand-alone profile. OB's Long-term IDR could be upgraded to 'B+' if both (i) Nomos's Long-term IDR stabilises at the 'BB-' level; and (ii) Nomos completes the acquisition of a majority stake in OB and integration between the two banks increases. Nomos Long-Term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'; Removed from RWN, Outlook Negative Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Local Currency Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'; Removed from RWN, Outlook Negative Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb-' from 'bb'; Removed from RWN Support Rating: affirmed at '4'; Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B' National Long-term rating: downgraded to 'A+(rus)' from 'AA-(rus)'; Removed from RWN, Outlook Negative Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'; Removed from RWN Senior unsecured debt of Nomos Capital plc: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'; Removed from RWN Senior unsecured local debt: downgraded to 'A+(rus)' from 'AA-(rus)'; Removed from RWN Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'; Removed from RWN OB Long-term Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'B'; Removed from RWP, Outlook Stable Short-Term Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'B' Long-Term Local-currency Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'B'; Removed from RWP, Outlook Stable Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'; Removed from RWP Support Rating: upgraded to '4' from '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF' Contact: Primary Analyst Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Evgeny Konovalov Analyst +7 495 956 9901 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. 