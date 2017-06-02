(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: San Marino - Rating Action Report here LONDON, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded San Marino's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has revised the Country Ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR to 'F3' from 'F2'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade to 'BBB-' reflects the following key rating drivers and their relative weights: HIGH In our view, developments in the banking sector have increased the likelihood that sizeable state recapitalisations will be required, adding to public debt. The results of the Asset Quality Review (AQR) commissioned by the Central Bank of San Marino, while still provisional, are expected to reveal a system-wide capital shortfall (relative to San Marino's regulatory minimum requirement) of around 18% of GDP. The equivalent capital shortfall relative to a proxy of a Basel 3 CET1 ratio of 8% of risk-weighted assets would be close to 33% of San Marino's GDP. Fitch considers that private sector solutions will prove insufficient to make up identified capital shortfalls, resulting in further state injections over time. The need for public banking sector support partly reflects ongoing weaknesses in asset quality and profitability across the sector. The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio stood at 43.4% of total loans at end-2016, compared with 44.2% six months earlier. At the same time the NPL coverage ratio has fallen to 26.2% at end-2016, from 28.7% at end-2015. Taken together, unprovisioned NPLs equate to close to 85% of San Marino's GDP. The sector continues to be loss-making, as net margins are squeezed by low interest rates, the burden of NPLs, and the challenge of adapting banks' business model to improve competitiveness in the more transparent regulatory environment. A sizeable part of the expected capital shortfall identified by the AQR relates to overvaluation of bank assets, particularly of San Marino real estate. The San Marino authorities plan to accompany public interventions with strengthened financial sector regulation and oversight, and we anticipate somewhat greater impetus for bank restructuring. Our public debt projections incorporate state injections in the banking sector totalling 15% of GDP from 2018-2020, although there is a large degree of uncertainty around the exact size and timing of interventions, which reflects the provisional nature of the AQR results and the uncertain bank and government response. MEDIUM There has been a steady depletion of San Marino's fiscal reserves alongside a moderate increase in public debt, reducing fiscal flexibility. Reserves fell to 1.9% of GDP at end-2016, from 2.5% a year earlier (and from 15% of GDP in 2009) while public debt increased to 22.0% of GDP in 2016 from 19.7% in 2015. This has been driven by public recapitalisations of San Marino's largest bank Cassa di Risparmio della Repubblica di San Marino (CRSM) totalling 16% of GDP from 2012-2016. Incomplete financial sector reform, contingent liability risks from the banking sector, the absence of a 'lender of last resort' capability, and no track record of government external borrowing reduce public debt tolerance, in our view. The IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers: San Marino has governance indicators and income per capita that are significantly above the rating peer group, and is a net external creditor. General government debt, at 22% of GDP compares favourably with the 'BBB' median of 41% and the country has a history of fiscal prudence, which helps mitigate weak financing flexibility. However, resilience to shocks is curtailed by the small size of the population (32,000), limited economic diversification and high dependence on Italy. There are also gaps in economic data, and the banking sector is still large relative to the economy, with bank assets close to 360% of GDP, albeit down from 600% in 2008. There has been a return to mild economic growth since San Marino's deep recession from 2009-2014, during which GDP contracted by a third. Final national accounts data is not yet available for 2016, but GDP growth is estimated at 1.1%, up from 0.5% in 2015. More high-frequency indicators point to a moderate strengthening of the recovery in 2017, and the unemployment rate fell to 8.0% in April this year, from 8.6% a year ago. Fitch forecasts GDP growth of 1.3% in 2017 and 1.4% in 2018, as earlier efforts to improve financial transparency continue to underpin greater economic integration with Italy. We expect a moderate pick-up in both investment and private consumption, offsetting ongoing financial sector deleveraging. Fitch forecasts fiscal deficits of 0.4% of GDP in 2017 and 0.3% in 2018, similar to the 0.3% deficit in 2016 (excluding last year's 2.8% of GDP public recapitalisation of CRSM). We expect the composition of the 2017 budget to be largely unchanged, and for 2018 a moderate increase in tax revenues from introduction of VAT to offset higher infrastructure spending, which has been delayed in recent years. We also forecast a near balanced budget in the medium term, in line with the government's stated objective. The new Adesso.sm government, which took 58% of the vote in December's second round election run-off, is somewhat more left-leaning than its predecessor but we do not expect a sizeable shift in overall fiscal and macroeconomic policy. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns San Marino a score equivalent to a rating of 'BBB+' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - Structural Features: -2 notches, to reflect: a) banking sector risk and the likelihood that further state recapitalisations of the sector will required, reflecting the results of the AQR, the very high level of NPLs relative to the size of the economy, lack of profitability, and the absence of an effective 'lender of last resort'; and b) data gaps. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger negative rating action are: - Further banking sector weakness that increases the risk of additional contingent liabilities appearing on the sovereign balance sheet. - Deteriorating fiscal balances resulting in a marked increase in government debt to GDP. The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger positive rating action are: - Strengthening of the banking sector, including improved asset quality, profitability and capital. - Reduction of government debt to GDP or rebuilding of fiscal buffers over time, for example through stronger economic growth or fiscal adjustment. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - Fitch has incorporated further public sector recapitalisations of the banking sector totalling approximately 15% of GDP, spread equally over 2018-2020. - Our long-term debt sustainability calculations are based on average annual GDP growth of 1.4% from 2017-2026, GDP deflator inflation rising to 1.5%, an average primary balance of -0.1% of GDP (excluding bank recapitalisations), and a steady increase in marginal interest rates from 2017. - Fitch assumes that San Marino will continue to strengthen its international cooperation agreements in economic, tax and political areas, helping to reduce risks from external policy shocks, particularly from Italy. Contact: Primary Analyst Douglas Winslow Director +44 20 3530 1721 Fitch Rating Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Alex Muscatelli Director +44 20 3530 1695 Committee Chairperson Michele Napolitano Senior Director +44 20 3530 1882 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Summary of Data Adjustments - One data adjustment has been made; adopting the governance score for Italy as a proxy for governance in San Marino, as there is not a full set of World Bank governance indicators available for San Marino (for example, there are no indicators for Government Effectiveness, Regulatory Quality, and Control of Corruption). Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001