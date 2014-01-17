Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Serbia - Rating Action ReportLONDON, January 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Serbia's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B+'
from 'BB-'. The
Outlook is Stable. The issue ratings on Serbia's senior
unsecured foreign and
local currency bonds have also been downgraded to 'B+' from
'BB-'. The Country
Ceiling has been downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-' and the
Short-term foreign
currency IDR affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Serbia's Long-term IDRs reflects the following
key rating
drivers and their relative weights:
High
Public finances continue to deteriorate. Fitch expects the
consolidated general
government deficit to rise for the fourth consecutive year to
7.1% of GDP in
2014 from 6.5% in 2013. The government overshot its original
consolidated
deficit targets in 2012 and 2013, notably as a result of the
restructuring of
state-owned enterprises (SOE) and the recapitalisation of
state-owned banks. The
government aims to reduce the central government deficit by
1.6pp of GDP in 2014
and 1.9pp of GDP in 2015. Although VAT rises and lower
restrictions on public
wages and pensions will contribute to this, not all savings have
been identified
and the plan partly relies on improving tax compliance.
Debt dynamics have continued to deteriorate due to fiscal
slippage and sluggish
growth. Fitch expects public debt to rise to about 70% of GDP in
2015 from the
current level of 63%. This is already significantly above the
'BB' and 'B'
medians and reduces fiscal manoeuvrability. Still-high
contingent liabilities
will continue to weigh on debt dynamics in the coming years.
Medium
Serbia's economic prospects remain relatively weak with Fitch
expecting average
growth slightly below 2% during the next two years. Real GDP
grew 2.3% in 2013,
largely driven by an increase in automotive exports and a
productive
agricultural season. However, because private consumption
continued to contract
and neither agriculture nor exports generate much tax
collection, the impact on
public revenue was limited. GDP growth is expected to ease in
2014 and is
unlikely to be revenue-intensive, further undermining fiscal
consolidation
plans.
Policy credibility continues to be affected by delays in fiscal
consolidation
and a weak track record of structural reforms. The government's
plan to
restructure SOEs and public sector entities, which receive large
amounts of
public subsidies, is under way, but results are still uncertain.
Fitch notes
that the government has yet to demonstrate the political resolve
necessary to
implement unpopular structural reforms, although early elections
could give a
new government the necessary legitimacy. The timetable for a
reform of labour
laws has slipped from end-2013.
Serbia's 'B+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Serbia's 'B+' Long-term IDRs are supported by its high income
per head, superior
human development and ease of doing business indicators relative
to rating
peers, and the recent EU decision to open accession talks with
Serbia.
External financing pressures have eased. A 30% rise in export
earnings led to a
significant reduction in the current account deficit in 2013,
although at an
estimated 5.2% of GDP, it remained high compared with rating
peers. This allowed
for an increase in foreign exchange reserves, and further modest
improvements
are expected in the coming years. However, Serbia is vulnerable
to global
financial tightening, while exchange rate risks to government
solvency remain
high, as about 80% of public debt is foreign
currency-denominated.
Negotiations between the Serbian authorities and the IMF to sign
a precautionary
lending agreement could begin in 1H14. Such an agreement could
provide a policy
anchor and help to promote investor confidence.
New elections are expected to be held in 1H14, and are likely to
be won by the
Serbian Progressive Party, currently the largest party in the
ruling coalition.
Elections are likely to delay structural reforms, although Fitch
expects that a
government would be formed relatively quickly.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. The main risk factors
that, individually
or collectively, could trigger a positive rating action are:
- Credible medium term fiscal consolidation programme that
stabilises public
debt/GDP.
- Progress on structural reforms that lead to an acceleration of
economic
recovery and a further narrowing of external imbalances.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger a
negative rating action are:
- Failure to implement sufficient fiscal consolidation to put
public debt on a
sustainable path.
- A recurrence of exchange rate pressures leading to a fall in
reserves and a
sharp rise in debt levels and the interest burden.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
Fitch assumes that the Serbian economy grows at a rate of 2% per
annum over the
medium term and that external finances are not subject to a
severe exchange rate
shock.
Fitch assumes there will be progress in deepening fiscal and
financial
integration at the eurozone level in line with commitments by
euro area
policymakers. It also assumes that the risk of fragmentation of
the eurozone
remains low.
Fitch assumes that the US Federal Reserve exit from monetary
stimulus is
orderly, so that Serbia retains domestic and external market
access despite
higher international financial volatility.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vincent Forest
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1080
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Charles Seville
Director
+44 20 3530 1048
Committee Chairperson
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0324
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.