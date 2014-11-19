(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded British
Sky
Broadcasting plc's (Sky) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and senior
unsecured rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+' and removed the ratings
from Rating Watch
Negative (RWN) where they were placed on 29 July 2014 following
the announcement
of Sky's proposed acquisitions of Sky Italia and Sky Deutschland
(SKYD). The
Outlook on the IDR is Stable.
The rating actions follow the completion of the acquisitions,
announced on 13
November 2014. The result of the tender offer to SKYD minorities
resulted in Sky
acquiring a stake of 87.45% in the German subsidiary with market
purchases
increasing the stake to 89.7% and the total cash consideration
for both
transactions to an estimated GBP6.7bn (including transaction
fees).
Funding for the transactions, including an equity placement
representing 9.99%
of Sky's outstanding share base that raised approximately
GBP1.36bn, disposal
proceeds from the sale of the company's stake in UK broadcaster
ITV plc, and
contribution of its National Geographic stake has limited the
impact on expected
leverage.
The relatively high level of take-up in the SKYD minorities
tender is
nonetheless expected to keep leverage at levels consistent with
a 'BBB-' rating
in Fitch's cash flow modelling for the next two to three years.
The agency
acknowledges and factors into the ratings management's
commitment to
deleveraging and the strong cash flow generation of the core UK
operations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leverage Profile Supports IG Rating
At the time of the acquisition announcement, Fitch guided the
likely resolution
of the RWN would be a two-notch downgrade but that the company
was expected to
remain investment grade, reflecting the increased financial risk
envisaged in
the capital structure. Fitch expects forecast FY2015 (year
ending June 2015)
funds from operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage to increase to
around 3.5x
(based on 12 month pro forma FFO) but that the metric will fall
to below 3.0x
some time in FYE17, i.e. within two years of transaction close.
These levels
compare with a metric of 2.0x at FY14 and a guideline of
sustainably below 3.0x
in order to support an investment grade rating.
Rebased Capital Structure, Stable Outlook
The scale of the acquisitions along with the dilutive effect of
the acquired
businesses on margins and cash flow change the balance sheet and
structure of
cash flows. A relatively mature UK business with strong cash
flow generation and
low leverage is being combined with businesses in more nascent
markets offering
growth potential. However, margins and cash flows in these
businesses are far
less developed. The scale of the cash consideration in the
acquisitions and
weakened near to medium term cash flow have rebased the capital
structure and in
Fitch's view, imply management's acceptance of higher financial
risk.
Nonetheless, management has a strong record of business
execution and
deleveraging commitments are expected to be met. These features
support the
Stable Outlook.
Increased Diversification, More Nascent Markets
Fitch considers Sky's core UK business continues to perform well
with management
having effectively transformed the company from being the UK's
dominant pay-TV
operator to a diversified telecommunications provider. However,
the pay-TV
market in the UK is maturing and the broader communications
market competitive.
An ambitious sports content strategy and fibre investment by
incumbent telecom,
BT, has in particular increased competitive pressures and is
likely to dampen
growth potential and margin expansion in the UK.
Pay-TV penetration in the countries of the acquired businesses
is far lower.
Fitch estimates below 20% in Germany and around 30% in Italy.
The acquired
assets therefore add an incremental 8.5 million customers, to
Sky's customer
base (at June 2014), improve business diversification and bring
an opportunity
for Sky to drive penetration in the acquired markets. However,
in the near term,
the UK will remain the main cash flow driver and source of
deleveraging.
Fitch estimates Pay-TV customers in Germany are growing at an
annual run-rate of
around 10% with the overall size of the market (approximately 38
million TV
homes) offering significant upside.
In our view, the growth potential in Italy is less clear given
the relative
stability or absence of growth in Sky Italia's customer base of
around 4.7
million over the past two years. The agreement with Telecom
Italia to distribute
Sky Italia over the incumbent's IPTV platform from 2015, could
help drive
penetration while the absence of an existing triple play market
could serve as
growth catalysts. Although execution risk remains, Fitch
acknowledges the scale
economies of the enlarged group should lead to targeted
synergies.
Medium-Term Deleveraging Achievable
Management has stated it expects net debt/EBITDA leverage to be
reduced by
between 0.5x and 0.7x by June 2016 and to 2.0x over the medium
term. The
medium-term target of 2.0x correlates to an FFO net adjusted
metric of less than
2.5x assuming the current gap between net debt/EBITDA and FFO
net leverage of
approximately 0.4x remains. Fitch's base case envisages this
kind of leverage
being achieved in FY2018 with the agency acknowledging a metric
at this level
could support a 'BBB' rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative
FFO net leverage sustainably above 3.0x would be likely to lead
to a downgrade
from 'BBB-'; acknowledging that an 18-24 month timeframe from
transaction close
will be allowed before sustainable leverage is achieved. Fitch's
rating case
implies that this metric will fall to 3.1x by FY2016 and reduce
further
thereafter.
Operationally, adverse changes to industry dynamics including
price erosion,
increasing content costs and capital intensity and increasing
regulatory
pressure, leading to significant downward pressure on EBITDA and
free cash flow
(FCF), would pressure ratings.
Positive
FFO net leverage sustainably at or below 2.5x along with
consistently strong FCF
could support a 'BBB' rating. Operational performance and
delivery of targeted
synergies would be important measures of management execution.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Jonathan Levy
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1701
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Nikolai Lukashevich
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
