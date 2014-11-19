(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded British Sky Broadcasting plc's (Sky) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+' and removed the ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) where they were placed on 29 July 2014 following the announcement of Sky's proposed acquisitions of Sky Italia and Sky Deutschland (SKYD). The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. The rating actions follow the completion of the acquisitions, announced on 13 November 2014. The result of the tender offer to SKYD minorities resulted in Sky acquiring a stake of 87.45% in the German subsidiary with market purchases increasing the stake to 89.7% and the total cash consideration for both transactions to an estimated GBP6.7bn (including transaction fees). Funding for the transactions, including an equity placement representing 9.99% of Sky's outstanding share base that raised approximately GBP1.36bn, disposal proceeds from the sale of the company's stake in UK broadcaster ITV plc, and contribution of its National Geographic stake has limited the impact on expected leverage. The relatively high level of take-up in the SKYD minorities tender is nonetheless expected to keep leverage at levels consistent with a 'BBB-' rating in Fitch's cash flow modelling for the next two to three years. The agency acknowledges and factors into the ratings management's commitment to deleveraging and the strong cash flow generation of the core UK operations. KEY RATING DRIVERS Leverage Profile Supports IG Rating At the time of the acquisition announcement, Fitch guided the likely resolution of the RWN would be a two-notch downgrade but that the company was expected to remain investment grade, reflecting the increased financial risk envisaged in the capital structure. Fitch expects forecast FY2015 (year ending June 2015) funds from operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage to increase to around 3.5x (based on 12 month pro forma FFO) but that the metric will fall to below 3.0x some time in FYE17, i.e. within two years of transaction close. These levels compare with a metric of 2.0x at FY14 and a guideline of sustainably below 3.0x in order to support an investment grade rating. Rebased Capital Structure, Stable Outlook The scale of the acquisitions along with the dilutive effect of the acquired businesses on margins and cash flow change the balance sheet and structure of cash flows. A relatively mature UK business with strong cash flow generation and low leverage is being combined with businesses in more nascent markets offering growth potential. However, margins and cash flows in these businesses are far less developed. The scale of the cash consideration in the acquisitions and weakened near to medium term cash flow have rebased the capital structure and in Fitch's view, imply management's acceptance of higher financial risk. Nonetheless, management has a strong record of business execution and deleveraging commitments are expected to be met. These features support the Stable Outlook. Increased Diversification, More Nascent Markets Fitch considers Sky's core UK business continues to perform well with management having effectively transformed the company from being the UK's dominant pay-TV operator to a diversified telecommunications provider. However, the pay-TV market in the UK is maturing and the broader communications market competitive. An ambitious sports content strategy and fibre investment by incumbent telecom, BT, has in particular increased competitive pressures and is likely to dampen growth potential and margin expansion in the UK. Pay-TV penetration in the countries of the acquired businesses is far lower. Fitch estimates below 20% in Germany and around 30% in Italy. The acquired assets therefore add an incremental 8.5 million customers, to Sky's customer base (at June 2014), improve business diversification and bring an opportunity for Sky to drive penetration in the acquired markets. However, in the near term, the UK will remain the main cash flow driver and source of deleveraging. Fitch estimates Pay-TV customers in Germany are growing at an annual run-rate of around 10% with the overall size of the market (approximately 38 million TV homes) offering significant upside. In our view, the growth potential in Italy is less clear given the relative stability or absence of growth in Sky Italia's customer base of around 4.7 million over the past two years. The agreement with Telecom Italia to distribute Sky Italia over the incumbent's IPTV platform from 2015, could help drive penetration while the absence of an existing triple play market could serve as growth catalysts. Although execution risk remains, Fitch acknowledges the scale economies of the enlarged group should lead to targeted synergies. Medium-Term Deleveraging Achievable Management has stated it expects net debt/EBITDA leverage to be reduced by between 0.5x and 0.7x by June 2016 and to 2.0x over the medium term. The medium-term target of 2.0x correlates to an FFO net adjusted metric of less than 2.5x assuming the current gap between net debt/EBITDA and FFO net leverage of approximately 0.4x remains. Fitch's base case envisages this kind of leverage being achieved in FY2018 with the agency acknowledging a metric at this level could support a 'BBB' rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative FFO net leverage sustainably above 3.0x would be likely to lead to a downgrade from 'BBB-'; acknowledging that an 18-24 month timeframe from transaction close will be allowed before sustainable leverage is achieved. Fitch's rating case implies that this metric will fall to 3.1x by FY2016 and reduce further thereafter. Operationally, adverse changes to industry dynamics including price erosion, increasing content costs and capital intensity and increasing regulatory pressure, leading to significant downward pressure on EBITDA and free cash flow (FCF), would pressure ratings. Positive FFO net leverage sustainably at or below 2.5x along with consistently strong FCF could support a 'BBB' rating. 