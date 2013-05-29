(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded SLM Corporation's (SLM) Issuer Default Ratings to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/F3' and placed the ratings on Rating Watch Negative to reflect downside rating risks arising from the company's announcement that it plans to separate the existing entity into two separate servicing/collection and consumer banking companies. A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. Fitch expects to resolve the Negative Watch when the transaction closes, which is expected to be within the next 12 months. Assuming the final transaction is similar to that which has been outlined by SLM today, Fitch would likely downgrade SLM's ratings by one additional notch at that time. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action reflects Fitch's view that the proposed new structure incrementally weakens SLM's credit profile and the position of SLM's debtholders, as SLM would no longer benefit from the private loan origination and servicing businesses. At the time of the proposed split, 100% of SLM's assets are expected to be in run-off mode, leaving the servicing of federal student loans and other contingency collections as the primary sources of core earnings growth, both of which are believed to have relatively thin operating margins. These characteristics are not viewed by Fitch as consistent with an investment grade rating. Fitch believes SLM's unsecured debt maturities can continue to be serviced with operating cash flows from the remaining businesses, although the operating cash flows do not fully align with the debt maturity schedule which introduces refinancing risk. The entity's flexibility is believed to be diminished by an expected increase in the cost of accessing the unsecured debt markets for refinancing purposes post-split and by the absence of private loan servicing cash flows and modest dividends from the bank. Further, Fitch also believes there is the potential for meaningful shareholder distributions from SLM, as excess capital is created by the run-off of legacy assets, which would reduce the entity's cash cushion for debt service purposes. In addition, SLM's future strategy as a viable company remains uncertain. At this point, management has identified certain areas of potential growth leveraging its collections expertise; however, concerns exist regarding execution risks. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, Senior Unsecured and Preferred Stock An inability to economically access the unsecured debt markets for refinancing purposes, outsized private loan purchases from Sallie Mae Bank and other third parties, significant shareholder distributions, or changes to the current capital allocation methodology which weaken SLM's liquidity and capitalization profile could have negative rating implications. Negative rating momentum could also develop from reductions to unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt resulting from changes in asset or derivative values, or from declines in fee earnings resulting from a loss of the Department of Education servicing contract or other contingency collections relationships. Lastly, while management does not believe this to be the case, should the proposed new structure trigger change in control provisions in outstanding debt, this could introduce liquidity pressures that further impact ratings. Although Fitch does not envision a return to an investment grade rating in the near term, longer-term positive rating action could be driven by reductions in leverage, demonstrated access to the unsecured debt markets at a reasonable cost for refinancing purposes, and meaningful improvements in the profitability of the core fee business, through contract renegotiations, volume gains, and the arrangement of significant new relationships which are stable and do not pose undue reputational risk for the company. Fitch has downgraded the following ratings and placed them on Rating Watch Negative: SLM Corporation: --Long-term IDR to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR to 'B' from 'F3'; --Senior unsecured debt to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; --Preferred stock to 'BB-' from 'BB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Meghan Neenan, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9121 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Doriana Gamboa Director 212-908-0865 Committee Chairperson Nathan Flanders Managing Director +1-212-908-0827 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: -- 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (August 2012); -- 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' (December 2012); -- 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' (December 2012); -- 'Treatment of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' (December 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.