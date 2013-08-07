(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, August 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
SMP Deutschland
GmbH's (SMP, formerly known as Peguform GmbH) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) to 'B-' from 'B'. The Short-Term IDR is affirmed at 'B'.
The Outlook is
Negative. The Rating Watch has been resolved.
The rating action reflects the affirmation of SMP's stand-alone
rating at 'B-',
while removing the one-notch uplift, representing potential
support from the
stronger credit profile of its parents, Motherson Sumi Systems
Limited (MSSL)
and Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SMIL).
While MSSL's operating performance remains strong, the higher
level of group
consolidated leverage compared to Fitch's previous forecast for
2013 and 2014
raises the issue of the ability to support SMP if needed leading
to the removal
of the one notch uplift for SMP's rating.
The Negative Outlook reflects SMP's considerable
underperformance against plan
for FY12, and ongoing operational issues at some of the
production plants.
Although Q213 results are in line with the company's business
plan, they are
still below Fitch's earlier expectations for FY13. The ability
of turning around
operations will be a key factor in maintaining the rating at the
current level.
Fitch has factored in the group's large capex requirements to
solve operational
issues and fund expansion for new orders. Fitch has noted margin
pressures from
continuing input cost inflation, and pricing pressures from OEM
suppliers, most
notably the Volkswagen group
In the medium- to long-term, earnings could improve, as
operational issues at
some of its plants are resolved, launch costs from model changes
abate and
margins from customers improve.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
- Weak Business Profile
SMP is a leading manufacturer of plastic car cockpits, bumpers
and door trims in
Germany, Spain, China and Latin America. It benefits from a
long-standing
relationship with Volkswagen AG (A-/Positive), which has
historically accounted
for a substantial portion of SMP's revenues. However,
concentration risk is
reducing, thanks to new orders from Daimler and BMW.
- Parent Acquisition Debt not included
Although strategically core, SMP's operations are independent
from its Indian
parents. The EUR190m acquisition debt raised by SMP GmbH is not
an obligation of
SMP and is fully guaranteed and serviced by the ultimate
parents, MSSL and SMIL.
This acquisition debt is therefore not included in Fitch's
computation of SMP's
leverage.
- Covenant Breach at SMP Group Iberica
We remain concerned about repeated covenant breaches at SMP
Group Iberica, which
is SMP's loss-making (consolidated) Spanish operations, given
ever more
stringent covenants. The company breached the Spanish entity's
consolidated
debt/EBITDA covenant under its EUR180m facility agreement at
end-March 2012 and
end March 2013, which was subsequently waived by banks. However,
SMP group level
covenants were not breached.
-Strong Margin Pressures
We forecast revenue growth in the mid-single digits and
continued margin
pressures from continuing input cost inflation and ongoing
operational issues at
some plants in the near-term. In the longer term, we expect
earnings to improve,
as operational issues are resolved, launch costs from model
changes abate and
margin from customer orders improve compared with historically
lower profit
projects.
- Tight Liquidity:
SMP's liquidity is tight, although it benefits from comfort
letters provided by
the Indian parents. Cash on balance sheet of more than EUR40m at
end-2012 is
sufficient to cover an estimated EUR30m in debt maturities in
2013. These cash
reserves and cash generated from operations (CFO) is, however,
barely sufficient
to cover capex requirements and debt servicing. .
- Break-even Free Cash Flow
Fitch currently expects the EBITDA margin to remain in excess of
4% for 2013 and
2014, funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage at or above
3.0x and free
cash flow returning to breakeven levels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: The ratings could be stabilised, if operational issues
are resolved
successfully, SMP's EBIT margin is sustainably above 2%, FCF
margin is neutral
to positive and FFO adjusted leverage is sustainably below 4.0x.
Negative: The ratings could be further downgraded on signs of
liquidity stress
or continued operational problems leading to SMP not achieving
the above
mentioned guidelines
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is
different than the
original rating committee outcome.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Eric Vogeler
Associate Director
+49 69 76 80 76 243
Supervisory Analyst
Ha-Anh Bui
Director
+44 20 3530 1566
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Frederic Gits
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 84
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2012, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.