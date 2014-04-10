(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Softlogic Holdings
Plc's (SHL) National Long-Term Rating to 'BBB+(lka)' from 'A-(lka)'. The Outlook
is Stable. Fitch also downgraded the National Long-Term Rating on SHL's
unsecured redeemable debentures to 'BBB+(lka)' from 'A-(lka)'.
The downgrade reflects Fitch's expectation of a sustained weakness in SHL's
financial profile at the holding company level, primarily because of debt-funded
capital injections into the company's financial services, leisure and expanding
retail subsidiaries. Also, higher dividends from SHL's healthcare business did
not materialise.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Leverage: Fitch expects the holding company's leverage, measured as
lease-adjusted debt net of cash to operating EBITDAR, to be 7.4x at 31 March
2014, the end of the financial year. SHL plans to reduce its debt, including
through the disposal of an investment property and shifting to raise debt
directly at its operating subsidiaries. Despite these plans, Fitch expects
leverage at the holding company to remain at more than 3.5x, the threshold above
which negative rating action may be considered, over the medium term.
Aside from high leverage at the holding company level, leverage at the group
level (which excludes debt at SHL's licensed finance company) is also high
relative to companies in the 'A(lka)' category (companies rated 'A-(lka)',
'A(lka)' and 'A+(lka)'). As at end-December 2013, group leverage was 6.5x
compared with 5.4x at end-December 2012. While Fitch expects leverage at the
group level to reduce over the next two to three years, it will likely remain
consistent with levels for a company in the 'BBB(lka)' rating category.
Weakness in IT and Retail Business: SHL's IT business continues to face margin
decline due to intense competition in the mobile phone and computer hardware
markets. SHL holds the distributorship for Nokia phones and Dell computers in
Sri Lanka. Earnings at SHL's retail business have also come under pressure due
to strong competition.
Strong Healthcare Business: The group has a strong market position in the
healthcare segment through its majority interest in the Asiri Hospitals group
(Asiri). Asiri accounted for over 60% of SHL's consolidated EBITDA in 9MFY14.
Asiri benefits from strong structural demand for private-sector healthcare
services in Sri Lanka across economic cycles, and low business risk. While Fitch
expects strong cash generation at Asiri, dividend flow to SHL will be
constrained by Asiri's capex requirements and expansion.
Leisure Sector to Contribute to Earnings: The company's two hotel projects are
expected to be operational in mid-2014 and late 2015 respectively. Fitch expects
these hotels to contribute to group EBITDAR, which will reduce group leverage
over the next two to three years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
-Group leverage (excluding Softlogic Finance PLC ) being sustained above 5x
-a weakening in dividends received from the healthcare business
-a collective weakening of coverage and liquidity at both the holding company
and group level
Positive: Future developments that may, collectively, lead to a positive rating
action include:
-Group leverage (excluding Softlogic Finance PLC) being sustained below 3.5x on
a sustained basis
-Group EBTIDAR/interest expense + operating lease rent improving above 1.25x on
a sustained basis
-Holding company EBTIDAR/interest expense + operating lease rent improving above
1.4x on a sustained and forward looking basis