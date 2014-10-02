(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Softlogic Holdings
Plc's (SHL) National Long-Term Rating to 'BBB-(lka)' from
'BBB+(lka)'. Fitch has
also downgraded the National Long-Term Rating on SHL's senior
unsecured
redeemable debentures to 'BBB-(lka)' from 'BBB+(lka)'. The
ratings have been
placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
The two-notch downgrade reflects the aggressive investments and
capital
structure and the weaknesses in SHL's liquidity profile and
financial metrics
which are not considered appropriate for its previous
'BBB+(lka)' ratings.
The maintenance of the 'BBB-(lka)' ratings are subject to SHL
adequately
addressing its liquidity, capital structure and financial
flexibility; this is
reflected by the placement of the ratings on RWN.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Materially Weaker Credit Metrics: SHL's leverage (defined as
total adjusted debt
net of cash / operating EBITDAR) and interest coverage of 8.2x
and 0.9x
respectively at FY14 (ending March 2014; FY13: 5.3x and 1.0x,
FY12: 3.8x and 2x
respectively) are materially weaker than Fitch's earlier
expectations, which
also takes into account some meaningful improvement in the total
indebtedness
from monetisation of certain assets of the group, as guided by
the company.
SHL's recent acquisition of a 45% stake of Odel PLC, as
announced on 11
September 2014, is expected to further increase its debt levels,
at least in the
near-term.
Weakened Liquidity Profile: SHL is currently exposed to a high
level of
short-term debt. Debt amounting to LKR5.3bn (at end June 2014),
comprising
mainly of commercial paper (LKR3.9bn), is due to mature in one
year. SHL appears
to have good access to bank loans and benefits from a reasonable
level of
unencumbered assets, mainly consisting of unpledged shares of
subsidiaries in
the healthcare and financial services sectors. As part of its
debt re-
organisation plan, SHL expects to refinance the short-term debt
with longer-term
loans and re-pay some debt using cash flows from the
monetisation of certain
assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may individually or collectively lead
to a resolution
of the RWN
-Rating Watch Negative will be resolved when SHL sufficiently
addresses its
near-term refinancing requirements. The failure to address this
concern
sufficiently and in a timely manner may result in further
negative rating
action.
-On resolution of the Rating Watch, Fitch will consider SHL's
debt servicing
capability (including interest coverage based on sustainable
cash flows to SHL
from its investments), debt structure and liquidity, including
the level of
financial flexibility based on the un-encumbered assets of the
company in
determining the appropriate rating and Outlook.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kanishka De Silva
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Center Colombo 01
Secondary Analyst
Shyamila Serasinghe
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Buddhika Piyasena
Senior Director
+65 6796 7223
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is
different than the
original rating committee outcome.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 28 May 2014, and
'National Scale
Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
