(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Solocal
Group's
(Solocal) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'C' from
'B-'. The Outlook
was previously Negative. Fitch has also downgraded PagesJaunes
Finance & Co
S.C.A's senior secured notes rating to 'CCC-' from 'B+'.
The downgrades follow Solocal's announcement that if required,
the issuer
intends to use a 'conciliation' and potentially a 'sauvegarde
financiere
acceleree' (SFA), both considered as French court interventions,
to implement
its refinancing. The SFA would only be used if Solocal were to
get between
two-thirds and an insufficient 90% of the consent required from
term loan
lenders to amend and extend the maturity of its EUR1.3bn term
loan debt.
According to Fitch's 'Distressed Debt Exchange' criteria dated 2
August 2013, a
distressed debt exchange (DDE) includes a material change in
terms, conducted in
order to avoid intervention proceedings, which the SFA or
conciliation would be.
Fitch considers Solocal's proposed EUR361m rights issue and the
EUR79m reserved
capital increase, together with the extension of the term loan
maturities to
2018 as credit positive, each being conditional upon the other.
However, the
intention to use conciliation and/or the SFA route, which may
lead to the
cram-down of non-voting debt holders, is considered by Fitch to
be a DDE.
Furthermore, in the agency's view, failure to agree to the
proposed structure
changes would also restrict the group's ability to refinance its
debt when
maturities come due in September 2015.
Execution of a DDE typically results in the group's IDR being
downgraded to
'Restricted Default' ('RD'). Shortly after the DDE is completed,
the IDR will be
re-rated and typically raised to a performing level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Continued EBITDA Attrition
In February 2014, Solocal announced a reduction of its gross
operating margin
(GOM, EBITDA before staff profit sharing, which is Solocal's
proxy for EBITDA)
for 2013 by 8.7% to EUR424.3m with an expected further reduction
in 2014 to
EUR355-375m. Consequently, Solocal is likely to approach the
time when it must
refinance its large 2015 maturities without demonstrating that
it has
successfully stabilised its core business.
Slowing Internet Revenue Growth
Solocal's internet revenue growth was 1.6% in 2013, with more
aggressive
competition from traditional media as well as other digital
media impacting the
company's growth. While cyclical factors are likely to be
affecting the
company's online revenue growth, Fitch is concerned that part of
this decline
may be structural, reflecting changes in the French advertising
market.
Continued Digital Transition
Although Fitch recognises management's ability to manage the
reduction in print
revenues and the growth in internet revenues in a more
successful way than peers
across Europe, with internet revenues representing 63% of 2013
total revenues
and expected to grow to 75% of total revenues by 2015, the
transition to a
digital business is still in progress.
Strong Brand Name
Fitch recognises the strength of the PagesJaunes brand and the
company's
presence in the online segment. This could allow Solocal to
stabilise cash
flows. However, Fitch does not have visibility on when this
could occur.
Positive Cash Flow Generation
Fitch believes that despite the challenges that Solocal faces in
its continued
transition towards a digital media company, it will still
generate positive cash
flows and meet its debt service requirements until the
significant bullet debt
repayments that are due in 2015. However, failure to reach
agreement on
Solocal's current proposals would mean it is unlikely that the
company would be
able to successfully refinance its current debt in 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action to 'RD'
include:
-Execution of the DDE.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions include
(after DDE completed):
-Progress in refinancing Solocal's 2015 maturities.
-Stabilisation of Solocal's GOM and cash flow generation.
-Other factors include sustained internet revenue growth and no
significant
erosion in EBITDA margin.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Owen Fenton
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1423
Supervisory Analyst
Cecile Durand-Agbo
Director
+44 20 3530 1220
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Edward Eyerman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1359
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013 and
â€˜Distressed Debt Exchangeâ€™, dated 2 August 2013 is available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Distressed Debt Exchange
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.