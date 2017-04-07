(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded South
Africa's
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'BB+'
from 'BBB-'. The Outlooks are Stable.
The issue ratings on South Africa's senior unsecured foreign-
and local-currency
bonds have been downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The rating on
the sukuk trust
certificates issued by RSA Sukuk No. 1 Trust has also been
downgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BBB-', in line with South Africa's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
The Short-Term Foreign-and Local-Currency IDRs and the rating on
the short-term
local-currency securities have been downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'.
The Country
Ceiling has been revised down to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of South Africa's Long-Term IDRs reflects Fitch's
view that recent
political events, including a major cabinet reshuffle, will
weaken standards of
governance and public finances.
In Fitch's view, the cabinet reshuffle, which involved the
replacement of the
finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, and the deputy finance
minister, Mcebisi
Jonas, is likely to result in a change in the direction of
economic policy. The
reshuffle partly reflected efforts by the out-going finance
minister to improve
the governance of state-owned enterprises (SOEs). The reshuffle
is likely to
undermine, if not reverse, progress in SOE governance, raising
the risk that SOE
debt could migrate onto the government's balance sheet.
Differences over the country's expensive nuclear programme
preceded the
dismissal of a previous finance minister, Nhlanhla Nene, in
December 2015 and in
Fitch's view may have also contributed to the decision for the
recent reshuffle.
Under the new cabinet, including a new energy minister, the
programme is likely
to move relatively quickly. The state-owned electricity company,
Eskom, has
already issued a request for information for nuclear suppliers
and is expected
to issue a request for proposals for nuclear power stations
later this year. The
treasury under its previous leadership had said that Eskom could
not absorb the
nuclear programme with its current approved guarantees, so the
treasury will
likely have to substantially increase guarantees to Eskom.
This would increase contingent liabilities, which are already
sizeable.
According to the 2017/18 budget, the government's guarantee
exposure to public
institutions was ZAR308.3 billion at end-March 2017, up from
ZAR255.8 billion a
year earlier. The main SOEs had additional liabilities of ZAR463
billion in 2016
with no explicit guarantee but with a significant probability
that the
government would step in should SOEs be unable to service the
debt. The
government has repeatedly needed to support SOEs, including
Eskom, which is
responsible for a large share of liabilities.
The new finance minister has stated that he does not intend to
change fiscal
policy and remains committed to expenditure ceilings that have
been a pillar of
fiscal consolidation. However, Fitch believes that following the
government
reshuffle, fiscal consolidation will be less of a priority given
the president's
focus on "radical socioeconomic transformation". This means that
renewed
shortfalls in revenues, for example as a result of lower than
expected GDP
growth, are less likely to be compensated by expenditure and
revenue measures.
This could put upward pressure on general government debt, which
at an estimated
53% of GDP at end-March 2017 was already slightly above the 'BB'
category median
of 51%.
The tensions within the ANC will mean that political energy will
be absorbed by
efforts to maintain party unity and fend off leadership
challenges and to
placate rising social pressures for addressing inequality,
poverty and weak
public service delivery. The Treasury's ability to withstand
departmental
demands for increased spending may also weaken.
Political uncertainty was already an important factor behind
weak growth last
year, as in Fitch's assessment it has affected the willingness
of companies to
invest. The agency believes that the cabinet reshuffle will
further undermine
the investment climate. Fitch forecasts GDP growth of 1.2% in
2017 and 2.1% in
2018, but the reshuffle has raised downside risks.
South Africa's ratings also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
The current account deficit narrowed to 3.3% of GDP in 2016 from
4.4% in 2015,
on the back of import compression reflecting weak domestic
demand, low oil
prices and increasing investment income from abroad. This
improvement, together
with the flexible exchange rate, will contain pressures should
external
financing dry up. The government's low reliance on
foreign-currency financing,
which accounted for just 11.3% of debt at end-March 2017, is
also helping to
contain external pressures.
Most indicators of economic development are in line with 'BB'
category medians.
GDP per capita at market prices is estimated at USD5,207 for
2016, compared with
a median of USD5,007. The World Bank's governance indicator, at
the 59th
percentile, is well above the 'BB' median and more in line with
the 'BBB'
median. However, this may not adequately reflect governance
issues that were
highlighted in the recent state of capture report by the public
prosecutor and
governance may deteriorate as a result of the reshuffle. The
rating is supported
by a sound banking sector, which has a Fitch Bank Systemic Risk
Indicator of
'bbb'.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns South Africa a score equivalent
to a rating of
'BBB' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Macroeconomic Performance, Policies and Prospect: -1 notch, to
reflect South
Africa's weak growth prospects relative to the 'BBB' category
median, with
important repercussions for public finances.
- Structural Features: -1 notch, to reflect the expected
deterioration in
governance standards, particularly related to SOEs.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following risk factors could, individually or collectively,
result in
negative rating action:
- A failure to stabilise the government debt/GDP ratio or an
increase in
contingent liabilities.
- Failure of GDP growth to recover sustainably, for example, due
to sustained
uncertainty about economic policy.
- Rising net external debt to levels that raise the potential
for serious
financing strains.
The following risk factors could, individually or collectively,
result in
positive rating action:
- An improvement in governance standards that is supportive of a
stronger
business and investment climate and a sustained upturn in
economic growth.
- A marked narrowing in the budget deficit and a reduction in
the government
debt/GDP ratio.
- An improvement in the country's net external debt/GDP ratio.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch expects global economic trends and commodity prices to
develop as outlined
in Fitch's March Global Economic Outlook.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jermaine Leonard
Director
+852 2263 9830
Committee Chairperson
Stephen Schwartz
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Sukuk (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021851
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM..
PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS
SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST,
AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
ARE ALSO
AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE.
DIRECTORS AND
SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW.
FITCHRATINGS.COM
/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE
RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS
FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY
CAN BE FOUND ON
THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001