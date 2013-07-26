July 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Taurus CMBS (Pan-Europe) 2007-1 Limited's class D to F notes and affirmed the others as follows:

EUR161.0m class A1 (XS0305732181) affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative

EUR10.9m class A2 (XS0309194248) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR16.0m class B (XS0305744608) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR23.3m class C (XS0305745597) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 80%

EUR18.4m class D (XS0305746215) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE0%

EUR2.5m class E (XS0309195567) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE0%

EUR1.9m class F (XS0309195997) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE0%

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation of the class A1 to C notes is predominantly driven by the stable performance of the Fishman JEC loan (57.3% of the pool) and the switch to fully sequential paydown. Fishman JEC, maturing in July 2014, is secured by 18 industrial office and retail properties located across France. In December 2012, the portfolio was revalued at EUR157.9m, resulting in an increased loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 84.9%, against an LTV covenant of 85%. Although performance is stable, the exit strategy for this loan is uncertain, since Fitch estimates an effective securitised leverage above 100% and there is a possibility that the sponsor may file for French Safeguard Procedure, as it did for the EUR14m Fishman IBC loan in July 2012. Once in safeguard, a workout could become lengthy and costly.

The rest of the collateral has performed in line with Fitch's expectations, except for the EUR16.8m Ahouvi Leipzig loan (7.2% of the pool). The loan is secured by a single let office property in Leipzig, Germany and defaulted at maturity in January 2013. The collateral, which is highly over-rented (the estimated rental value for the property is now approximately one-third of current rent) and located outside the city centre of Leipzig, was revalued at EUR12.6m in March 2013, down from EUR15.4m in April 2012. As a result, the LTV ratio increased to 133% from 109.5% in April 2012 IPD.

The downgrades of the junior tranches reflect that expected losses stemming from a seemingly inevitable workout of the Ahouvi Leipzig loan (as well as the EUR5.7m WPC G&S loan) would result in a full write-down of the class E and F notes and further affect the class D notes.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Should the Fishman JEC borrower successfully file for safeguard protection, delays to the recovery process may result in further downgrades of the notes.