March 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Tele2 Russia Holdings AB's (Tele2 Russia) ratings, including
its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'BB+', and put them on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN), on uncertainty over the final terms of its proposed joint venture agreement with
Rostelecom (BBB-/Stable).
Tele2 Russia is a successful regional mobile-only operator in Russia with a lean
and efficient business model. It is uniquely positioned as a mild price
discounter. An expected merger with Rostelecom's mobile assets would
significantly expand its territory of operations, subscriber base and
network/spectrum capacity, but also expose the company to notable integration
risks, and lead to a significant increase in capex and leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
New Shareholding Structure
Although the terms of the deal are not yet final, Fitch believes that Rostelecom
has not made a commitment to become a majority shareholder in the merged entity.
As a result, Fitch's downgrade of Tele2 Russia's rating to 'B+' reflects, among
others, a risk that private investors with a fairly weak credit profile and
non-transparent strategy may end up as effective controlling shareholders of the
new entity.
Fitch believes Tele2 Russia and Rostelecom are close to signing a joint venture
agreement. The rating watch will likely be resolved once a legally binding joint
venture agreement between Tele2 Russia and Rostelecom is concluded and once the
new legal entity undertakes that Tele2 Russia's current bonds are recourse to
the new entity. A failure to do so would be viewed as a rating risk, which is
reflected in the RWN.
Government-controlled VTB - a majority shareholder of Tele2 Russia - earlier
announced that it was a financial investor in the potential JV and already
divested of a 50% stake to a consortium of private investors. Fitch believes
that it is likely to divest significantly further to reduce its exposure to this
asset as it would be unusual for a bank to hold on to an equity investment in a
non-financial corporate.
Organic Development; Integration Challenges
The prospective enlarged company would face significant integration challenges,
given distinctly different business cultures at Tele2 Russia and Rostelecom. The
operator will have to rapidly beef up its 3G and 4G network coverage if it is to
take advantage of its wide spectrum portfolio. Tele2 Russia has so far been
quite successful in launching greenfield mobile operations in new Russian
territories; however, the large scale of new geographic expansion presents
significant operating challenges, in our view. The company's plans to
aggressively enter the so far untested 4G and 3G data market also entail a fair
amount of execution risks.
High Leverage
We expect leverage will likely rise significantly on the back of substantial
debt that is likely to be transferred to the new company along with Rostelecom's
assets and aggressive greenfield capex. The enlarged operator is planning to
swiftly roll-out 4G and 3G networks which would require substantial investments.
We believe Tele2 Russia is exploring a number of options regarding its
development strategy, but we estimate that it is unlikely that leverage would be
lower than 3x net debt /EBITDA and 4x on funds from operations (FFO) adjusted
net basis.
Larger Scale Positive
Following the merger, Tele2 Russia would emerge as a significantly larger player
with a 16% subscriber market share servicing over 38 million customers. The
company would have sufficiently large spectrum portfolio on a par with its
larger domestic peers. It is likely to remain uniquely positioned as a
mild-discounter and a value-for-money operator with a stronger growth profile
versus the industry. However, the Russian market is already highly penetrated so
that any expansion is likely to be accompanied by increased competition.
Lean Operations
Tele2R's business model has been efficient with a tight control over operating
costs and capex leading to strong free cash flow generation. Fitch believes it
would be a challenge to preserve the company's lean business model after the
company has been severed from business processes of its former shareholder,
Tele2 AB.
New Regulation Positive
The introduction of mobile number portability in December 2013 should benefit
the company and help it to gain market share at the expense of its larger peers.
This new regulation allows Tele2 Russia to more fully exploit the benefits of
its market positioning as a mild price discounter.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may result in positive rating action:
-Successful operating development and leverage stabilising at below 4x FFO
adjusted net leverage and 3x net debt/EBITDA on a sustained basis
Negative: Future developments that may result in negative rating action:
-A sustained rise in FFO adjusted net leverage to above 4.5x and net debt/EBITDA
to above 3.5x
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB+', put on RWN
National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'A(rus)' from 'AA(rus)', put on RWN
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'B+'/A(rus)' from 'BB+'/ 'AA(rus)', put on
RWN