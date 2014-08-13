(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Telecom
Namibia Limited's (TN) Long-term local currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to
'BB+' from 'BBB-' and its National Long-term rating to 'A-(zaf)'
from 'A(zaf)'.
The Outlooks are Negative.
The downgrade reflects our view that state support for TN has
weakened. TN's
standalone credit profile has deteriorated with no significant
evidence of
government support. We also note that so far this year TN has
not requested
additional government support. The erosion of TN's cash flow
generation looks to
continue into the rest of 2014 given a decline in fixed-line
revenue and high
capital expenditure. The downgrade now reflects a two-notch
differential of TN's
ratings with those of the Namibian sovereign's local currency
IDR of
'BBB'/Stable.
TN has legal, operational and strategic links with the state of
Namibia, which
has secured some of TN's debt in the past and provided financial
guarantees.
Further deterioration without tangible signs of support from the
government may
result in a further widening of the difference between the
ratings of TN and the
Namibian government, reflecting more imminent liquidity risks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
State Support
Under Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating linkage methodology
and in line with
other Fitch rated state-owned Namibian entities, TN is rated on
a top-down basis
from the rating of its 100% shareholder, the Namibian
government. Given the
deterioration in TN's financial profile and the absence of
additional government
support, Fitch has widened the gap between the parent and TN by
a further notch.
TN has strong operational and strategic links with the Namibian
government;
however, the legal links are limited. These include strategic
telecoms ownership
links with West African Cable System's sub-sea cable landing
rights and usage as
well as providing important network links to local government
departments,
schools and hospitals.
Further deterioration in TN's financial and operational profile
without tangible
government assistance materialising to improve the company's
credit profile
could cause us to re-assess the way we factor in government
support. We could
move to a bottom-up approach under Fitch's parent and subsidiary
rating linkage
methodology. TN's rating on a standalone basis is likely to be
in the 'B'
category.
High Leverage to Persist
TN's funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage
increased to 5.1x
FYE13 from 2.5x at FYE12. Following continued declines in EBITDA
margin to 17%
in FYE13 from 25% in FYE12, Fitch expects leverage to increase
in 2014, and the
company to slowly de-leverage from 2015 onwards. The pace of
de-leveraging will
depend on TN's ability to successfully implement its fixed
mobile convergence
(FMC) strategy and capture significant mobile revenue market
share.
Mobile Network Roll-Out Delayed
TN's mobile network rollout has been delayed by approximately
nine months with
severe revenue implications. So far, 190 base stations have been
deployed
compared with a planned target of 253 by September 2014. As a
result, TN has
lower mobile coverage and data capacity than expected, limiting
subscriber
take-up and revenue growth. A new billing and customer service
support system
installed in November 2013 has been affected by technical
problems, contributing
to delays in the implementation of the FMC strategy. This new IT
system was
meant to allow TN to offer mobile customers real-time billing
and also to
provide customers with a single bill for their fixed and mobile
services.
Negative FCF to Continue
TN had negative free cash flow (FCF) of NAD223m in FY13. FCF is
expected to
remain negative for the next two years as capex remains high to
support the
mobile network deployment and the fixed network fibre upgrade.
TN last year
faced declining fixed-line revenue, which was 35% of total
revenue, compared
with 42% at FYE12. TN has the monopoly over fixed-line services
in Namibia but
cashflow from the fixed-line business has not been sufficient to
fund increased
capex requirements.
Competition Set To Increase
With TN's plans to offer both fixed and mobile services in
Namibia, the market
is set to become significantly more competitive. MTC, the 64%
government-owned
mobile player with almost 96% of current mobile subscribers, is
also rolling out
fixed-line infrastructure to compete with bundled offerings.
TN's plan to build
on its strong fixed-line position by offering FMC services has
strategic merit,
but is not without significant execution risk. The presence of
two state-owned
telecoms players further complicates the domestic competitive
landscape. The
prospect for price discounting and lower margins is a distinct
possibility and
potentially damaging to both entities.
Disposal of Foreign Companies
TN has sold its shareholding in Mundo Startel and expects to
receive NAD20m
(USD2m) before FYE14. Vodacom's planned acquisition of Neotel
should allow TN to
dispose of its shareholding in Neotel for ZAR180m before FYE15.
Management plans
to use these proceeds for part payment of a bond maturing in
2015.
Leverage and Liquidity Key
Fitch believes that the large up-front investment required to
deploy a mobile
network, as well as continuing with its fibre-to-the-cabinet
fixed network
upgrade, will increase TN's leverage. If revenue growth from the
planned
investment is slower than expected or the market more
competitive, TN's leverage
could increase sharply while eroding cash flow generation could
hamper its
ability to refinance its upcoming 2015 bond maturity.
Liquidity is expected to be weak due to negative FCF, maturing
debt in 2014 and
2015 and high capex. TN had NAD61m of cash as of FYE13 (FYE12:
NAD22m). This
compares with NAD429m of short-term debt and Fitch's expectation
of negative FCF
of around NAD180m for 2014. Management expects to meet the
liquidity
requirements and planned capital expenditure with new loans in
2014 and
refinancing of maturing bonds in 2015 with new bonds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- A positive action on Namibia's sovereign rating, providing
that the strength
of parent subsidiary linkage does not weaken
- Significant, tangible government support could narrow the
two-notch
differential between the ratings of TN and the sovereign
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
actions
include:
- Lack of evidence of an improvement in TN's operating profile
over the next
12-18 months, particularly a significant improvement in fixed
revenue trends and
material gains in mobile market share
- A weakening of financial profile as evidenced by higher
FFO-adjusted net
leverage sustainably above 4.5x without tangible indications of
financial
support from the government
- Downward pressure on the Namibian sovereign rating and/or a
reduction in the
100% ownership of TN by the government
RATING SENSITIVITIES FOR NAMIBIA'S SOVEREIGN RATING
The Stable Outlook on the sovereign rating reflects Fitch's
assessment that
upside and downside risks to the rating are currently well
balanced. The main
factors that individually or collectively might lead to rating
actions are as
follows:
Positive:
- Continued strong GDP growth in the context of macroeconomic
stability and
fiscal consolidation
- Strengthening of fiscal and external balance sheets
- Improvement in the business environment and successful
development of new
economic sectors (e.g. tourism, agro-processing) that would
lessen exposure to
volatile mining and agriculture and lower dependence on South
African Customs
Union
Negative:
- Sustained large budget deficits and no medium-term commitment
to fiscal
consolidation that would weaken debt ratios, government deposits
and foreign
reserves at the central bank
- Materially weaker growth prospects or significant pressure on
international
reserves that undermine the country's external liquidity
position
