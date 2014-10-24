(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Tesco
Property Finance
No1. Plc's (TPFN1), TPFN2, TPFN3, TPFN4 and TPFN6 notes and
Delamare Finance Plc
notes, and taken the notes off Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as
follows:
TPFN1
GBP407.3m class A (XS0425412227) due July 2039: downgraded to
'BBB-sf'/Outlook
Negative; off RWN
TPFN2
GBP527.0m class A (XS0347919028) due October 2039: downgraded to
'BBB-sf'/Outlook Negative; off RWN
TPFN3
GBP946.1m class A (XS0512401976) due April 2040: downgraded to
'BBB-sf'/Outlook
Negative; off RWN
TPFN4
GBP678.2m class A (XS0588909879) due October 2040: downgraded to
'BBB-sf'/Outlook Negative; off RWN
TPFN6
GBP493.3m class A (XS0883200262) due July 2044: downgraded to
'BBB-sf'/Outlook
Negative; off RWN
Delamare Finance Plc
GBP382.5m class A (XS0190042522) due February 2029: downgraded
to
'BBB-sf'/Outlook Negative; off RWN
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follow similar rating actions on Tesco Plc,
to which the
transactions are credit-linked (see 'Fitch Downgrades Tesco to
'BBB-'; Negative
Outlook' dated 23 October 2014 at www.fitchratings.com).
Each of the affected note classes are scheduled to fully
amortise at their
respective maturity. The transactions are all securitisations of
rental income
derived from Tesco-occupied retail stores or distribution
centres, with the
exception of 21 retail units in the Yardley development asset in
TPFN4, which
are leased to third-party retailers. However, the structure
allows for an
underpinning mechanism consisting of a rent reserve and a
subordinated loan
backed by Tesco, ultimately transferring the risk of third-party
rental income
to Tesco.
All assets were sold by Tesco and leased back to the company on
long-term
leases, all matching the term to the notes' maturity. The
properties are all let
to fully-owned subsidiaries of Tesco. The obligations of all
tenants are fully
guaranteed by Tesco.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to Tesco's Issuer Default Rating or Outlook would
trigger a
corresponding change in the credit-linked CMBS transactions.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Mario Schmidt
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1042
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Euan Gatfield
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1157
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the
issuer,
servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports.
Applicable criteria, 'Rating Criteria for Commercial
Mortgage-Backed Securities
(CMBS) and Loans in EMEA', dated 10 June 2014, 'Global
Structured Finance Rating
Criteria', dated 20 May 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Criteria for Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS)
and Loans in
EMEA
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.