(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded UK-based Tesco PLC's (Tesco) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', resolving the Rating Watch Negative assigned on 22 September 2014. The Short-term IDR has been downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. The downgrade reflects Tesco's continued loss of competitiveness its core UK operations, with profitability further impacted by the accounting adjustments associated with the group's recognition of commercial income. Fitch expects further pressures on volumes and pricing, coupled with the significant operational leverage inherent in the business, leading to a structural reset of margins in the UK business. Despite the announced capital preservation measures, we believe Tesco's financial profile is now more aligned with the 'BBB-' rating level, compared with rated peers. The ratings, however, remain supported by the market-leading size of the business, the group's still dominant UK market share and presence in all key food retailing channels, as well as international diversification. The Negative Outlook reflects accelerating structural changes in the UK food retailing market, uncertainty around the group's strategic repositioning following the arrival of the new management team, as well as political and economic challenges experienced in some of the overseas operations. The Outlook could be revised to Stable if Tesco is able to arrest its UK market share decline, or the erosion of profitability and debt protection ratios, as evidence of a successful strategy implementation. KEY RATING DRIVERS Challenging Operating Environment Tesco's UK food retail market remains subject to increasing competitive pressures as the industry reacts to growing discount offers and changing consumer shopping habits that favour smaller store formats and online shopping. Tesco's international operations remain subject to economic and political challenges adding to the volatility of profitability and cash flows. High Operational Leverage As a UK leader in large food retail formats, Fitch views Tesco as particularly susceptible to high operational leverage, which adds to pressures on margins in the currently deflationary environment for core grocery products. Fitch expects a permanent rebasing of its UK profitability as the company faces the challenge of sharpening its price proposition and product offering to increase competitiveness and to protect market share in addition to reviewing service levels in its stores. Recognition of Commercial Income The review of accounting principles around the timing of realisation of commercial income (the trigger of Fitch's RWN on Tesco's IDR) has resulted in a GBP118m downward adjustment of 1H FY15 profits (financial year ending February), and a GBP145m exceptional charge relating to similar issues in prior periods. Adding to the effects of declining volumes and price deflation, Fitch expects these accounting changes to reduce the UK operating margin by a further 60bps on an annualised basis, contributing to the margin reset in the UK business. Strategic Uncertainty Tesco's long-term strategy continues to evolve as the new management team assesses priorities in the light of structural changes within the UK core grocery market. A comprehensive review of the operations is underway and will be accelerated following the conclusion of the internal investigation into the recognition of commercial income (while the external investigation into corporate conduct continues), adding to uncertainty over the future direction of the group. The suspension of eight senior UK managers has also created uncertainty over the operational management of the business during the crucial Christmas period, reflected by the lack of full year guidance from Management. This, in combination with the longer-term strategic uncertainty and competitive pressures facing the group, informs the Negative Outlook on the rating. Deteriorating Financial Metrics Tesco's increasing business risk and declining profitability have been mitigated by capital preservation measures, with management capping capex at GBP2.1bn or 3.5% of sales estimated for FY15 in addition to a reduction of the interim dividend by 75%. Given the continued erosion of the group's operating margin, this has, however, not been sufficient to fully protect free cash flow (FCF) and financial leverage. As a result, funds from operations (FFO) fixed charge cover is expected to decline to around 2.3x during FY15 from 2.9x at FYE14 and FFO-adjusted net leverage (retail-only) is expected to deteriorate to 4.3x in FY15 from 3.4x at FY14. In this analysis, Fitch has adjusted the net leverage for an assumed GBP300m of restricted cash). The Negative Outlook assumes that debt protection ratios will remain under pressure in the absence of both further capital preservation measures and a stabilisation of core operating performance. LIQUIDITY & DEBT STRUCTURE Liquidity is sufficient to meet Tesco's short-term debt obligations. It is supported by access to undrawn bank facilities of GBP2.7bn at FYE14, and a large cash and cash equivalent balance of GBP2.9bn at 1H FY15 (which Fitch adjusts at year-end by GBP300m that is considered either legally restricted or absorbed in the working capital cycle). Tesco has a well-diversified debt maturity profile and demonstrated continued access to capital markets. Furthermore, the GBP2.7bn RCF is not subject to financial covenants and Fitch considers the maintenance covenants as undemanding. The downgrade of the Short-term IDR is linked to that of the Long-term IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could, individually or collectively, lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable include: -Sustained group EBIT margin of more than 3% (FYE14: 4.9%), reflecting the success of the turnaround of Tesco's operations in UK, improving profitability in its international businesses, and a successful execution of its strategic repositioning -FFO fixed charge cover stabilising above 2.5x -Improving retail-only (excluding Tesco bank) FFO adjusted net leverage to below 4.0x on a sustained basis -Moving towards positive FCF generation (FCF after capex & dividends) Negative: Future developments that could, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: -Group EBIT margin deteriorating to below 2% on a sustained basis, with accelerating competitive pressures in the UK food retail market and continuing headwinds in the international operations -Continued loss of market share in its domestic operations -FFO fixed charge cover below 2.0x on a sustained basis -Retail-only (excluding Tesco bank) FFO adjusted net leverage above 4.5x -Sustained negative FCF margin (post capex & dividends), resulting in an upward trend in leverage FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Tesco PLC Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2' Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2' Contact: Principal Analyst Roma Patel Analyst +44 20 3530 1465 Supervisory Analyst Frank Orthbandt Director +44 20 3530 1037 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 