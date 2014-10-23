(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded UK-based
Tesco PLC's
(Tesco) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured rating to
'BBB-' from 'BBB', resolving the Rating Watch Negative assigned
on 22 September
2014. The Short-term IDR has been downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'.
The Outlook on
the Long-term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating actions is
available at the
end of this commentary.
The downgrade reflects Tesco's continued loss of competitiveness
its core UK
operations, with profitability further impacted by the
accounting adjustments
associated with the group's recognition of commercial income.
Fitch expects
further pressures on volumes and pricing, coupled with the
significant
operational leverage inherent in the business, leading to a
structural reset of
margins in the UK business. Despite the announced capital
preservation measures,
we believe Tesco's financial profile is now more aligned with
the 'BBB-' rating
level, compared with rated peers. The ratings, however, remain
supported by the
market-leading size of the business, the group's still dominant
UK market share
and presence in all key food retailing channels, as well as
international
diversification.
The Negative Outlook reflects accelerating structural changes in
the UK food
retailing market, uncertainty around the group's strategic
repositioning
following the arrival of the new management team, as well as
political and
economic challenges experienced in some of the overseas
operations.
The Outlook could be revised to Stable if Tesco is able to
arrest its UK market
share decline, or the erosion of profitability and debt
protection ratios, as
evidence of a successful strategy implementation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Challenging Operating Environment
Tesco's UK food retail market remains subject to increasing
competitive
pressures as the industry reacts to growing discount offers and
changing
consumer shopping habits that favour smaller store formats and
online shopping.
Tesco's international operations remain subject to economic and
political
challenges adding to the volatility of profitability and cash
flows.
High Operational Leverage
As a UK leader in large food retail formats, Fitch views Tesco
as particularly
susceptible to high operational leverage, which adds to
pressures on margins in
the currently deflationary environment for core grocery
products. Fitch expects
a permanent rebasing of its UK profitability as the company
faces the challenge
of sharpening its price proposition and product offering to
increase
competitiveness and to protect market share in addition to
reviewing service
levels in its stores.
Recognition of Commercial Income
The review of accounting principles around the timing of
realisation of
commercial income (the trigger of Fitch's RWN on Tesco's IDR)
has resulted in a
GBP118m downward adjustment of 1H FY15 profits (financial year
ending February),
and a GBP145m exceptional charge relating to similar issues in
prior periods.
Adding to the effects of declining volumes and price deflation,
Fitch expects
these accounting changes to reduce the UK operating margin by a
further 60bps on
an annualised basis, contributing to the margin reset in the UK
business.
Strategic Uncertainty
Tesco's long-term strategy continues to evolve as the new
management team
assesses priorities in the light of structural changes within
the UK core
grocery market. A comprehensive review of the operations is
underway and will be
accelerated following the conclusion of the internal
investigation into the
recognition of commercial income (while the external
investigation into
corporate conduct continues), adding to uncertainty over the
future direction of
the group. The suspension of eight senior UK managers has also
created
uncertainty over the operational management of the business
during the crucial
Christmas period, reflected by the lack of full year guidance
from Management.
This, in combination with the longer-term strategic uncertainty
and competitive
pressures facing the group, informs the Negative Outlook on the
rating.
Deteriorating Financial Metrics
Tesco's increasing business risk and declining profitability
have been mitigated
by capital preservation measures, with management capping capex
at GBP2.1bn or
3.5% of sales estimated for FY15 in addition to a reduction of
the interim
dividend by 75%. Given the continued erosion of the group's
operating margin,
this has, however, not been sufficient to fully protect free
cash flow (FCF) and
financial leverage.
As a result, funds from operations (FFO) fixed charge cover is
expected to
decline to around 2.3x during FY15 from 2.9x at FYE14 and
FFO-adjusted net
leverage (retail-only) is expected to deteriorate to 4.3x in
FY15 from 3.4x at
FY14. In this analysis, Fitch has adjusted the net leverage for
an assumed
GBP300m of restricted cash). The Negative Outlook assumes that
debt protection
ratios will remain under pressure in the absence of both further
capital
preservation measures and a stabilisation of core operating
performance.
LIQUIDITY & DEBT STRUCTURE
Liquidity is sufficient to meet Tesco's short-term debt
obligations. It is
supported by access to undrawn bank facilities of GBP2.7bn at
FYE14, and a large
cash and cash equivalent balance of GBP2.9bn at 1H FY15 (which
Fitch adjusts at
year-end by GBP300m that is considered either legally restricted
or absorbed in
the working capital cycle).
Tesco has a well-diversified debt maturity profile and
demonstrated continued
access to capital markets. Furthermore, the GBP2.7bn RCF is
not subject to
financial covenants and Fitch considers the maintenance
covenants as
undemanding. The downgrade of the Short-term IDR is linked to
that of the
Long-term IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively, lead to
a revision of the Outlook to Stable include:
-Sustained group EBIT margin of more than 3% (FYE14: 4.9%),
reflecting the
success of the turnaround of Tesco's operations in UK, improving
profitability
in its international businesses, and a successful execution of
its strategic
repositioning
-FFO fixed charge cover stabilising above 2.5x
-Improving retail-only (excluding Tesco bank) FFO adjusted net
leverage to below
4.0x on a sustained basis
-Moving towards positive FCF generation (FCF after capex &
dividends)
Negative: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively, lead to
a negative rating action include:
-Group EBIT margin deteriorating to below 2% on a sustained
basis, with
accelerating competitive pressures in the UK food retail market
and continuing
headwinds in the international operations
-Continued loss of market share in its domestic operations
-FFO fixed charge cover below 2.0x on a sustained basis
-Retail-only (excluding Tesco bank) FFO adjusted net leverage
above 4.5x
-Sustained negative FCF margin (post capex & dividends),
resulting in an upward
trend in leverage
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Tesco PLC
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Roma Patel
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1465
Supervisory Analyst
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 20 3530 1037
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
