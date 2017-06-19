(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has downgraded
Indonesian-based
telecommunication trading company PT Tiphone Mobile Indonesia
Tbk's National
Long-Term Rating to 'BBB+(idn)' from 'A-(idn)'. The Outlook is
Negative. At the
same time, we have downgraded the ratings on Tiphone's IDR2
trillion bond
programme and IDR500 billion bonds issued under the programme to
'BBB+(idn)'
from 'A-(idn)'.
The downgrade and Negative Outlook reflect Tiphone's sustained
negative cash
flow from operations (CFO) and increasing leverage, which are
likely to persist
in the medium term. The negative CFO stems from the high working
capital
intensity of its voucher and handset businesses, which offsets
the stable cash
flow from the distribution of prepaid vouchers for PT
Telekomunikasi Selular
(Telkomsel, AAA(idn)/Stable).
'BBB' National Ratings denote a moderate default risk relative
to other issuers
or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions are more likely to affect the capacity for
timely repayment
than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher
rated category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sustained Negative CFO: Tiphone's voucher and handset businesses
require high
working capital for inventory purchases. This led to negative
CFO in 2012-2016.
We expect the trend to continue in the next few years due to
expected volume
growth; and this may impair the company's debt repayment
capacity and its
refinancing ability.
Working Capital Keeps Leverage High: Tiphone has been borrowing
to finance its
high working capital and this resulted in total adjusted
debt/operating EBITDAR
reaching a peak of 4.8x in 2016. We expect leverage to continue
increasing in
2017-2020 due to additional planned debt issuance, despite
higher EBITDA.
Stable Cash Flow from Telkomsel: Tiphone's rating benefits from
its 10-year
relationship with Telkomsel, for which Tiphone is the largest
distributor of
prepaid vouchers and starter packs. Tiphone accounted for around
29% of
Telkomsel voucher sales in 2016 (2015: 22%). Telkomsel, which is
65% owned by PT
Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom, BBB-/Positive), is the
leading mobile
operator in Indonesia in terms of subscribers. Telkomsel's
subscriber base
increased 13.8% yoy in 2016, which supports cash flow stability
for Tiphone.
Lower Handset Contribution: We expect the voucher business to
account for
between 80% and 85% of Tiphone's EBITDA during 2017-2019 (2016:
80%) as the
company continues to shift its focus away from the more
competitive handset
business. Handset sales are more competitive because of the
large number of
small retailers, expanding online sales platforms, rental
expenses to establish
stores and changing consumer tastes.
We also believe that the voucher business carries less inventory
risk than the
handset business. Vouchers are easier to liquidate and are not
prone to
obsolescence, and demand has been rising as customers use more
data services.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Tiphone has no directly comparable industry peers rated on the
Indonesian
national scale, but the company's credit profile is weaker than
that of telecoms
transaction business PT Finnet Indonesia (Finnet, rated A-(idn)
on a standalone
basis). Despite being smaller and having weaker margins, Finnet
has stronger
CFO, FCF and credit metrics. In addition, Fitch has compared
Tiphone to
companies in other sectors, such as PT Berlina Tbk
(A-(idn)/Stable) and PT Aneka
Gas Industri Tbk (A-(idn)/Stable). Berlina has higher margin,
lower leverage and
better coverage than Tiphone, while Aneka Gas has declining
leverage and
improving coverage with better profitability. Fitch assesses
Tiphone's credit
profile to be weaker than that of Berlina and Aneka Gas.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Voucher sales volume growth of 9%-15% in 2017-2020.
- No change in the voucher business' average selling price.
- Cellular phone sales growth of 4%-9% in 2017-2018, and around
15% in
2019-2020.
- Capital expenditure at IDR31 billion in 2017, IDR22 billion in
2018, and IDR4
billion in 2019-2020.
- Cash conversion cycle at 75 days in 2017-2020.
- Indirect cash cost at 2.5% of revenue in 2017-2018, and 3% of
revenue in
2019-2020.
- Dividend payout of 25% of net income in 2017-2020.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
-Total adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR above 5x on a sustained
basis.
-Failure to roll over short-term lending facilities that leads
to deterioration
in the company's liquidity position.
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action
-Total adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR below 5x on a sustained
basis would
revert the Outlook to Stable.
- Evidence of financial support from Telkom may revert the
Outlook to Stable or
lead to a rating upgrade.
LIQUIDITY
Available Working Capital Facilities: Tiphone had around IDR1
trillion of cash
compared to IDR841 billion of short-term debt maturities at
end-2016. The
company still has around IDR100 billion of unutilised short-term
facilities
(uncommitted) at end-2016. We expect the company to refinance
most of its loans
in 2018, when debt maturity reaches its peak at more than IDR3
trillion.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PT Tiphone Mobile Indonesia
--National Long-Term Rating downgraded to 'BBB+(idn)' from
'A-(idn)'; Outlook
Negative
--IDR2 trillion bond programme downgraded to 'BBB+(idn)' from
'A-(idn)
--IDR500 billion bond issuance under IDR2 trillion bond
programme downgraded to
'BBB+(idn)' from 'A-(idn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olly Prayudi
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6812
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(xx)' for National
ratings in xxxx.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
