CHICAGO, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Tower
Group
International, Ltd.'s (TWGP) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B'
from 'BBB' and
Tower's operating subsidiaries' (collectively referred to as
Tower) Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings to 'BB' from 'A-'. All ratings
remain on Rating
Watch Negative pending the company's exploration of strategic
alternatives. A
full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating actions follow Tower's announcement today that it
will be taking
$364 million in adverse reserve development and writing down
$214 million in
goodwill in conjunction with its delayed second quarter 2013
earnings release.
The company has also announced that it has engaged investment
bankers to explore
strategic alternatives.
The company's inability to effectively place adequate controls
on the loss
reserving process where potential charges were first announced
on Aug. 7
followed by additional events, including a drop in the company's
share price and
the lack of new capital raising, have led to a material
weakening in the
insurer's financial profile. Further, Fitch is concerned that
TWGP's competitive
position has been materially damaged, negatively impacting the
company's
financial flexibility and ability to write new business.
The magnitude of the second quarter charges was large enough to
cause several
key ratios to fall well outside of previously established
ratings downgrade
triggers, which resulted in the multi-notch downgrade.
The combined charges equate to approximately 63% of year-end
2012 shareholders'
equity. The majority of the reserve development came from
accident years
2008-2011, and primarily emanates from business acquired during
the Specialty
Underwriters Alliance, Inc. (SUA) acquisition, which Tower
acquired in 2009.
On Aug. 8, 2013 Tower had provided guidance to the market that
loss reserves
could be deficient by between $60-110 million and the goodwill
could be impaired
depending on the settlement of reserve estimates. Fitch had
earlier placed
Tower's ratings on Rating Watch Negative on Aug. 7, 2013 after
the company
announced a delay in filing its June 2013 10Q.
After the charges, financial leverage and annualized operating
leverage are
forecasted to be 45% and 3.3 times (x). These reflect a sharp
deterioration from
29% and 1.6x, respectively, as of Q1 2013.
Near-term pressure on the holding company cash flows are at risk
as $70 million
due under the bank credit is at risk of acceleration. With
limited to no access
to funds from the operating companies the funds to pay off this
debt must come
from selling assets or raising new capital.
The Rating Watch Negative reflects the potential that ratings
could be lowered
further depending upon the company's ability to seek strategic
alternatives and
future reserve development. Fitch notes that the situation at
Tower is very
dynamic and will update its ratings accordingly.
Fitch may provide Recovery Ratings in the future, which is
typical for IDRs of
'B+' or lower.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following is a list of key rating triggers that could lead
to the ratings
being affirmed:
--No other material adverse reserve development or negative
announcements by the
company;
--Evidence that competitive positioning can be sustained
The following is a list of key rating triggers that could lead
to a ratings
downgrade:
--Further adverse reserve developments or announcement of
additional losses by
the company;
--Inability to materially de-risk the balance sheet;
--Inability to meet financial obligations of the operating or
holding company
including accelerated payments.
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings, and they remain on
Rating Watch
Negative:
Tower Group International, Ltd.
--IDR to 'B' from 'BBB'.
Tower Group, Inc.
--IDR to 'B' from 'BBB';
--5% senior convertible debt rating to 'B-' from 'BBB-'.
Tower Insurance Company of New York
Tower National Insurance Company
Preserver Insurance Company
CastlePoint National Insurance Company
York Insurance Company of Maine
Hermitage Insurance Company
CastlePoint Florida Insurance Company
North East Insurance Company
Massachusetts Homeland Insurance Company
CastlePoint Insurance Company
Kodiak Insurance Company
--IFS ratings to 'BB' from 'A-'.
