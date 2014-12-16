(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Towergate Finance plc's
(Towergate) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CC' from
'B-'/Rating Watch
Negative. No Outlook is assigned to the ratings. Towergate's
senior secured
notes due 2018 have been downgraded to 'CCC-'/'RR3' and senior
notes due 2019
downgraded to 'C'/'RR6'.
The downgrade reflects Towergate's declining EBITDA
profitability and increasing
pressure on operational cash flows as well as limited liquidity
and approaching
maturities. Fitch believes that the declining fundamentals and
increasing
pressure on liquidity mean there is an increased probability of
debt
restructuring, consistent with public statements by the company.
The downgrades of the instrument ratings reflect Fitch's
expectation of a
post-restructuring EBITDA and the distressed multiple reflecting
Towergate's
weakened franchise.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Tightening Liquidity and Cash Flow
Towergate's liquidity remains under pressure despite the sale of
Hayward
Aviation for GBP27m. Whilst this will improve Towergate's
immediate liquidity
position, Fitch believes that further management actions will
still be required
to ensure the company can meet its financial obligations,
including GBP31m of
interest payments, falling due in 1Q15.
Poor Operating Performance
Towergate's organic operating performance continues to decline.
Fitch expects
the challenging pricing environment in the UK non-life insurance
market to
prevail and also believes that the transformation plan is having
a more negative
effect on profitability than expected. Therefore, Fitch does not
expect any
improvement in Towergate's operating performance in the medium
term.
Unsustainable Leverage
Fitch calculated funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross
leverage is expected
to increase above 10x as a result of the continuing
deterioration in organic
performance and the uncertainty over the benefits of the
transformation plan.
Fitch does not forecast any meaningful improvement in leverage
over the medium
term.
Further Material Uncertainty
Should the current investigations by the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA)
result in a material negative cash impact for the group, cash
flow and liquidity
will come under further pressure.
Approaches to Buy the Group
As previously announced, Towergate has received approaches from
parties
interested in potentially acquiring the group. Subsequently the
company has also
invited senior bondholders to make an acquisition bid in
exchange for writing
off debt. These discussions have not been factored into the
rating action taken
today as they are still in the early stages of development.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch believes there is a high probability of some form of debt
restructuring in
2015. Any positive rating action would follow improved liquidity
through a
combination of improved operational efficiencies, asset sales or
equity
injections from a current or third party.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Graham Coutts (Insurance)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Ltd.
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ishani Goonasekera (Leveraged Finance)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1509
Committee Chair
Edward Eyerman (Corporates)
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1359
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
LINK:
