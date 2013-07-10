(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded National
Bank of Egypt's
(NBE), its wholly-owned subsidiary, National Bank of Egypt (UK)
Ltd's (NBEUK),
and Commercial International Bank's (CIB) Long-term foreign
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) to 'B-' from 'B'. The Outlooks are
Negative. Credit
Agricole Egypt's (CAE) Support Rating has been affirmed at '4'.
A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this release.
The downgrade and Negative Outlook on NBE, NBEUK and CIB reflect
the rating
action taken on the Arab Republic of Egypt's ratings (see 'Fitch
Downgrades
Egypt to 'B-'; Outlook Negative' dated 5 July 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com). The
Support Ratings have been downgraded to '5' to reflect the
reduced ability of
the Egyptian authorities to provide support. The banks' Support
Rating Floors
have been revised to 'B-'.
Fitch has also downgraded NBE and CIB's Viability Ratings (VRs)
based on the
likely impact of the heightened political uncertainty on the
operating
environment in Egypt and hence on the banks' performance and
asset quality.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
NBE's Long-term and Short-term IDRs are in line with Egypt's
Long-term foreign
currency IDRs and are driven by the limited probability of
support from the
Egyptian authorities, if needed. NBE is wholly owned by the
Egyptian state. It
is Egypt's largest bank by assets, with a dominant domestic
franchise,
especially in customer deposits.
NBEUK's IDRs are in line with its parent's IDRs and, in turn,
Egypt's Long-term
foreign currency IDRs. They reflect Fitch's view that there is a
limited
probability of support from the Egyptian state via NBE.
CIB's Long-term IDR is driven by its VR but is constrained by
Egypt's Country
Ceiling of 'B-' and, as a result, the Negative Outlook on its
Long-term IDR
mirrors that on Egypt. CIB is the leading private sector bank in
Egypt.
Credit Agricole Egypt's (CAE) Support Rating reflects Fitch's
belief that Credit
Agricole ('A+'/Negative) would be willing to support its
Egyptian subsidiary,
although this support is to some extent constrained by the
Egyptian sovereign
ratings. CAE is about 60% owned by Credit Agricole and is part
of Credit
Agricole's presence and strategy in the Middle East and North
Africa region.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The ratings are sensitive to the Egyptian sovereign ratings, and
any changes
would reflect a change in the sovereign ratings.
CAE's Support Rating is also sensitive to any change in Credit
Agricole's
propensity or ability to provide support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS
NBE, CIB and CAE's National Ratings have been affirmed, as Fitch
considers that
their relative creditworthiness has not changed despite the
sovereign downgrade.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
The ratings are sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of the
relative ranking
of the banks, which could arise as a result of their being
affected to differing
degrees by the continuing uncertainties in the market. The
Outlooks on the
National Ratings are Stable, reflecting Fitch's expectation that
the relative
ranking of the three banks will remain stable even if the
operating environment
continues to deteriorate.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING
NBE's VR reflects the close ties between its creditworthiness
and that of the
Egyptian sovereign, including through substantial holding of
government debt.
Given that virtually all of NBE UK's funding and its main
business are dependent
on its connection to the Egyptian sovereign, through NBE, and
NBEUK's strategy
increasingly capitalises on NBE's franchise, Fitch has not
assigned a VR to
NBEUK.
CIB's VR reflects the strength of the bank's local franchise and
experienced
management, its consistently strong profitability, sound asset
quality and
liquidity. The VR remains above its foreign currency IDR as
Fitch considers
that, despite the worsening conditions in the domestic market,
CIB's intrinsic
creditworthiness remains among the strongest in the sector.
Nevertheless, its VR
is effectively capped by its high exposure to the domestic
economic environment
and significant holdings of Egyptian sovereign debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATING (VR)
The banks' VRs are sensitive to any further deterioration of the
operating
environment and its impact on performance, asset quality, and
capitalisation.
The rating actions are as follows:
NBE
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating affirmed 'AA-(egy)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(egy)'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'b-' from 'b'
Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '4'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'B-' from 'B'
Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'
NBEUK
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '4'
CIB
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA(egy)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(egy)'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'b' from 'b+'
Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '4'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'B-' from 'B'
CAE
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(egy)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(egy)'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Zubaida El-Muttardi
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1192
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 16
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 13 December
2012, and
National Ratings Criteria' dated 19 January 2012 are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.