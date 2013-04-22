(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Lloyds TSB
Bank plc's
(LTSB), Abbey National Treasury Services's (ANTS), Barclays Bank
plc's
(Barclays), Northern Rock Asset Management's (NRAM) and Bradford
& Bingley's
(B&B) programme and/or notes issued with the guarantee of the UK
sovereign to
'AA+' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
The Short-term programme ratings are not affected by this rating
action. No
other UK bank rating is affected by this rating action, a full
list of which is
at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects the downgrade of the UK sovereign
long-term rating to
'AA+' from 'AAA'/RWN (see "Fitch Downgrades United Kingdom to
'AA+'; Outlook
Stable" dated 19 April 2013 available on www.fitchratings.com)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The senior unsecured guaranteed debt issued by these entities is
sensitive to
any change in the UK sovereign rating. In the case of the NLGS
Fitch believes
that timely payment will be made on any guaranteed liabilities
because of the
high strategic importance of this scheme to the UK government as
it is intended
to facilitate access to cheaper financing for small businesses.
In the case of
NRAM and B&B, the rating is also sensitive to any material
changes to the
conditions of the guarantee granted by the UK government to
these banks' senior
debt.
The rating actions are as follows:
Abbey National Treasury Services
GBP1bn guaranteed programme: downgraded to 'AA+' from 'AAA',
removed from RWN
Barclays Bank plc
GBP1.5bn notes issued with NLGS guarantee, XS0768454844:
downgraded to 'AA+'
from 'AAA', removed from RWN
Lloyds TSB Bank plc
GBP6bn guaranteed programme: ' downgraded to 'AA+' from 'AAA',
removed from RWN
GBP1.4bn senior long-term notes issued with NLGS guarantee,
XS0778434000:
downgraded to 'AA+' from 'AAA', removed from RWN
Northern Rock (Asset Management)
Senior long-term guaranteed notes, XS0209776714; XS0254697807;
XS0203310973;
XS0215699686; XS0204375371; XS0101368818; XS0307941764;
XS0220474695,:
downgraded to 'AA+' from 'AAA', removed from RWN
Bradford & Bingley
Senior long-term guaranteed notes, XS0210889605; XS0201827929;
XS0318465795:
downgraded to 'AA+' from 'AAA', removed from RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Barclays)
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 212
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
V.lo S. Maria alla Porta 1
20123 Milan
Primary Lloyds (LTSB)
Denzil de Bie
Director
+44 20 3530 1592
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (NRAM, B&B and ANTS), Secondary Analyst (Lloyds
TSB)
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+ 44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (Barclays)
Matthew Clark
Director
+44 20 3530 1225
Secondary Analyst (ANTS)
Natalia Shakhina
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1577
Secondary Analyst (NRAM and B&B)
Chris Keeling
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1494
Committee Chairperson
Maria Jose Lockerbie
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1083
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
