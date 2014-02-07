Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ukraine - Rating Action ReportLONDON, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Ukraine's Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CCC' from 'B-',
and affirmed
the Long-term local currency IDR at 'B-'. The Outlook on the
local currency IDR
is Negative.
The issue ratings on Ukraine's senior unsecured foreign and
local currency bonds
are also downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-' and affirmed at 'B-'
respectively. The
Country Ceiling is downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-' and the
Short-term foreign
currency IDR is downgraded to 'C' from 'B'.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of sovereign
reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according
to a published
schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from
this in order to
comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this
provision as allowing
us to publish a rating review in situations where there is a
material change in
the creditworthiness of the issuer that we believe makes it
inappropriate for us
to wait until the next scheduled review date to update the
rating or
Outlook/Watch status. The next scheduled review date for Fitch's
sovereign
rating on Ukraine was 28 February 2014, but Fitch believes that
developments in
Ukraine warrant such a deviation from the calendar and our
rationale for this is
laid out below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Ukraine's foreign-currency IDR reflects the
following key
rating drivers and their relative weights:-
High
-Political Risk/Uncertainty
Political instability has increased markedly since Fitch's last
rating review on
8 November 2013, adding to pressure on the sovereign credit
profile. Street
protests initially triggered at the end of November by the
government's decision
to reject an Association Agreement with the EU increased in
scale and violence
in mid-January, claiming several lives. The government response
to the protests
has weakened its popular legitimacy and put diplomatic ties
under strain. Mykola
Azarov resigned as Prime Minister at the end of January along
with the rest of
the government.
Opposition leaders have rejected a power-sharing offer and
demanded
constitutional changes and early presidential elections in
return for ending the
protests, but talks between them and President Viktor Yanukovych
have progressed
slowly. This raises the risks of a prolonged impasse and renewed
disorder, and
increased policy uncertainty.
Financing Flexibility/Market Access
Sovereign access to external financing and the sovereign's
ability to refinance
a heavy external debt repayment schedule, have deteriorated.
Russia lent Ukraine
USD3bn of a USD15bn lending package agreed in December, but has
put further
disbursements on hold pending the formation of a new government.
Fitch has
previously warned that further Russian support is likely
conditional on
President Yanukovych's continued political survival. We no
longer assume the
Russian loan will be disbursed in full, while Ukraine has lost
external market
access.
International reserves fell to USD17.8bn at the end of January
from the already
low level of USD20.4bn at end-2013, reducing the buffer
available to the
sovereign to service external debt. The NBU sold USD1.7bn in
January to
stabilise the hryvnia, and sales continued in the first week of
February.
Medium
Economic Policy Coherence and Credibility
Political uncertainty has contributed to a weakening in
confidence in the
Ukrainian hryvnia and in the exchange rate policy. The National
Bank of Ukraine
(NBU) is estimated to have sold at least USD2bn to support the
currency since
the beginning of January, and the hryvnia has depreciated 7%
against the USD.
While an orderly currency depreciation could aid external
adjustment (the
current account deficit reached 8.9% of GDP in 2013) and ration
NBU reserves,
there is a risk of a steep and uncontrolled depreciation, given
the fragile
confidence in the hryvnia. Political instability increases the
risks of capital
flight and financial instability.
The NBU has also re-introduced capital controls effective 7
February 2014. These
place a monthly limit on individuals' purchases of foreign
currency, impose a
five-day waiting period on corporates' purchases of foreign
currency to service
external debt and ban purchases of foreign exchange to make
early repayments of
external debt. The measures currently in force do not prevent
corporates from
servicing external debt, but given the fluid and uncertain state
of affairs,
there is a risk that controls could be tightened.
Banking System Vulnerability
Bank deposits have remained resilient and banks in Ukraine are
fairly liquid.
Fitch assumes that banks' balance sheets can withstand a
depreciation of 10-15%
in the hryvnia from the end-2013 level. However, there are
emerging signs of
stress in the banking system. Demand for foreign currency cash
has risen,
potentially leading to further steep exchange rate depreciation.
These
developments pose liquidity and asset quality risks, given the
large amounts of
foreign currency debt on private sector balance sheets.
External Debt Sustainability
The decline in reserves, weak outlook for the hryvnia and the
reduced prospects
of the sovereign accessing external funding undermine external
debt servicing
ability both at the sovereign and non-sovereign level.
Similarly, a high share
of foreign currency-denominated debt in public debt (57%)
heightens the
government's vulnerability to further sharp falls in the
exchange rate.
Ukraine's 'CCC' foreign-currency IDR also reflects the following
key rating
drivers:-
-A weak business environment and poor governance indicators,
even relative to
the 'B' median.
-GDP and inflation volatility are high, reflecting overheating
before the global
financial crisis and a deep recession in 2008-2009, followed by
a slowdown and
recession in 2012 and 2013, respectively.
-The financial system remains fragile, burdened by
non-performing loans (NPLs)
of 30%, and represents a contingent liability to the sovereign,
even after
solvency support since 2008 worth 10% of GDP.
-As a result of a weak monetary policy regime and fragile
confidence in the
hryvnia, dollarisation is high. However, high levels of
dollarisation afford the
sovereign some modest domestic financing flexibility in foreign
currency.
-Income per head is high (at purchasing power parity), and
private sector
estimates suggest that up to half of GDP is unrecorded. Human
development
indicators exceed 'B' median levels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger a downgrade:
-Intensification of political and economic stress such that
default on
government debt becomes probable.
-The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger an upgrade:
-A return to political stability
-Sovereign access to external financing, leading to reduced
pressure on reserves
-A return to sustainable growth and a moderation in fiscal and
external
imbalances
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Fitch assumes a prolonged period of political uncertainty and
lack of clarity
on the government's external financing plans.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Charles Seville
Director
+44 20 3530 1048
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, â€˜Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13
August 2012 and
â€˜Country Ceilingsâ€™ dated 9 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.