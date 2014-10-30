(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded
Ukraine-based agricultural producer Mriya Agro Holding Public
Limited's (Mriya)
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'RD'
(Restricted
Default) from 'C'. A full list of rating actions is available
below.
The downgrade to 'RD' follows the uncured default on a coupon
payment in
September 2014, following the expiry of a 30-day grace period,
and no subsequent
coupon payment or public announcement about material progress of
debt
restructuring discussions with its creditors. As a result Fitch
believes that a
distressed debt exchange (DDE) is inevitable, which is likely to
lead to
significant losses for Mriya's bondholders and other creditors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Uncertainty over Restructuring Negotiation
On 24 October Mriya presented a restructuring plan and its
revised financial
model to its creditors. Fitch understands from press reports
that a large part
of the creditors are not satisfied with the suggested
restructuring terms, thus
making the timeframe and the outcome of the restructuring
uncertain. Fitch has
no access to the offered terms of the debt restructuring.
Average Recovery Expected
In line with Fitch's "Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for
Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers" we continue to expect average recovery
prospects for Mriya's
bondholders but these are no longer capped by the Ukrainian
jurisdiction and
have been calculated under the liquidation approach.
Calculations are based on
the most recent IFRS accounts available (end-2013), adjusted by
Fitch on
expected asset devaluation due to hryvnia depreciation. In the
recovery analysis
we also assumed contingent liabilities of USD200m, which became
known only
recently and were not disclosed in the last audited IFRS
accounts.
Taking into account the company's low corporate transparency,
the lack of more
recent financial information, its track record of related-party
transactions,
and potential leakage from Mriya's consolidated assets, as
highlighted by a
number of Mriya's creditors, recoveries to creditors may be
lower than we have
estimated.
Significant Liquidity Pressures
After spending most of its cash balance (USD186m at 2013-end) on
spring sowing
and harvesting campaigns due to limited access to working
capital credit
facilities, we estimate that Mriya has a weak cash balance.
This is likely to
be significantly short of its short-term debt maturities (above
USD200m) and the
missed debt payments (above USD130m). Its liquidity position is
aggravated by
reduced cash flows from operating activities in 2014 due to
lower soft commodity
prices.
Operations under Pressure
Liquidity shortage is likely to put pressure on Mriya's
operations in 2015,
which is at risk of a volume reduction or even of a cancellation
of harvesting
plans due to insufficient working capital financing. If
commodity prices remain
at current low levels, and input costs including seeds, fuel,
fertilisers
continue to be on the rise (affected by the hryvnia
depreciation) we would
expect a further substantial decline in EBITDA next year
relative to our
forecasts.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to a downgrade
include:
-Bankruptcy filings, administration, receivership, liquidation
or other formal
winding-up procedures
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
-Ability to service debt, demonstrated effective treasury
management and
adequate liquidity back-up to support the business operations
and maintain a
viable business performance. Management's willingness to embrace
higher
standards of corporate governance and information transparency
will also be key
rating factors.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'C'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'C'
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'C'
Short-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'C'
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at
'C'/Recovery Rating of
'RR4'
National Long-term rating: downgraded to 'RD(ukr)' from 'C(ukr)'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anna Zhdanova
Analyst
+7 495 956 9901
Supervisory Analyst
Tatiana Bobrovskaya
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5569
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+ 39 02 8790 87214
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology'dated 28 May
2014,
'Distressed Debt Exchange', dated 30 June 2014, and 'Recovery
Ratings and
Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' dated 19
November 2013
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
