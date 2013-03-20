(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded the
support-driven Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Zagrebacka Banka
d.d. (ZABA),
UniCredit Tiriac Bank S.A. (UCTB) and ZAO UniCredit Bank to
'BBB' from 'BBB+'.
The Outlook is Negative. Fitch has also affirmed Bank Pekao SA
(Pekao) and Pekao
Bank Hipoteczny's (Pekao BH) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A-' with
Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is below.
The rating actions follow the downgrade of the banks' ultimate
parent UniCredit
S.p.A. (UC) to 'BBB+' with Negative Outlook (see "Fitch Takes
Rating Actions on
Italian Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade at
www.fitchratings.com)
RATING DRIVERS: ZABA, UCTB and ZAO UniCredit Bank
ZABA, UCTB and ZAO UniCredit Banks' Long- and Short-term IDRs
and Support
Ratings are based on potential support available from their
ultimate parent, UC.
The affirmation of their Support Ratings at '2' reflects Fitch's
view that UC
will continue to have a strong propensity to support these banks
given the
strategic importance of the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)
region and Russia
for UC.
The downgrades of their IDRs reflect Fitch's view of UC's
weakened ability to
provide support. The Negative Outlook on their Long-term IDRs
mirrors that on
UC.
The banks' Viability Ratings (VR) are not affected by these
rating actions.
RATING DRIVERS: Pekao
Pekao's Long- and Short-term IDRs are based on its intrinsic
strength, reflected
in its VR of 'a-' (for more details see 'Fitch Affirms Bank
Pekao SA and Pekao
Bank Hipoteczny' dated 30 January on www.fitchratings.com). The
affirmation of
Pekao's 'A-' Long-term IDR with a Stable Outlook reflects
Fitch's view that
there is only moderate contagion risk for Pekao from negative
developments at
UC, and a further one-notch downgrade of UC would be unlikely to
result in a
change in Pekao's ratings.
The affirmation of Pekao's '2' Support Rating reflects Fitch's
view that UC will
continue to have a high propensity to provide support to Pekao,
given the
strategic importance of Polish banking operations to UC.
However, at the current
rating levels, Pekao's IDRs do not benefit from support
available from UC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: ZABA, UCTB and ZAO UniCredit Bank IDRs and
Support Ratings
Fitch views these subsidiaries as strategically important for UC
and notches
their Long-term IDRs once down from UC's Long-term IDR.
Therefore, any further
downgrade of UC's Long-term IDR would be likely to result in a
downgrade of
these bank's Long-term IDRs and ZAO UniCredit's National Rating.
Any further
downside risk for ZAO UniCredit's Long-term IDR would likely be
limited to one
notch,, given its 'bbb-' VR.
At present these subsidiaries' IDRs and Support Ratings do not
incorporate any
potential support coming directly from their direct owner
UniCredit Bank Austria
AG (UCBA, 'A'/Stable/'bbb+'). This reflects Fitch's view that
the Austrian
authorities would probably look to UC to provide support to the
CEE subsidiaries
before allowing any Austrian sovereign support to flow through
to these
entities. It also considers the risk that any further negative
developments at
UC could ultimately also result in deterioration of UCBA's
stand-alone credit
profile, weakening its ability to provide support to the CEE
subsidiaries.
ZABA, UCTB and ZAO UniCredit Bank's ratings could stabilise at
their current
levels if the Outlook on UC also reverts to Stable.
RATING SENSTIVITIES - Pekao, IDRs, VR
Pekao's ratings would be unlikely to be impacted by a possible
further one-notch
downgrade of UC's Long-term IDR, given the agency's view of only
moderate
contagion risk for Pekao from negative developments at UC.
However, Pekao's
ratings could come under negative pressure if there was a
multi-notch downgrade
of UC, which Fitch does not anticipate at present.
An upgrade of Pekao's VR and IDRs is unlikely in the short to
medium term, given
the weakening operating environment and pressure on UC's credit
profile. Pekao's
VR is currently not constrained by the sovereign rating, so
positive rating
action on Poland's sovereign ratings would not result in an
upgrade of Pekao's
ratings.
Pekao could be downgraded if there was further escalation of the
eurozone
crisis, which could result in increased impairment charges due
to a less
supportive local operating environment.
RATING SENSTIVITIES - Pekao's SUPPORT RATING
In Fitch's view, UC's propensity to support Pekao will remain
strong. However,
Pekao's Support Rating could be downgraded if UC's Long-term IDR
was downgraded
to 'BBB-' or below. Any downgrade of the Support Rating would
likely be limited
to one notch given the systemic importance of the bank for the
Polish banking
sector and the potential for support, if needed, from the Polish
authorities.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: Pekao BH
The affirmation of Pekao BH's ratings reflects Fitch's view that
it is a core
subsidiary for Pekao, as a result of which Pekao BH's IDRs are
equalised with
those of its parent and have the same Stable Outlook. Pekao BH
IDRs will likely
move in tandem with those of Pekao.
The rating actions are:
ZABA
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+',
Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'bb+', not affected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
UCTB
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+',
Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'bb-', not affected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
ZAO UniCredit Bank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'BBB'
from 'BBB+';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'F3'
from 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: 'bbb-', not affected
Bank Pekao
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Pekao BH
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(pol)', Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(pol)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (ZABA)
Banu Cartmell
Director
+44 20 3530 1109
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (ZAO UniCredit Bank)
Olga Ignatieva
Director
+7 495 956 6906
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow 115054
Primary Analyst (Bank Pekao SA, UCTB)
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16,
00-103 Warsaw
Primary Analyst (Pekao Bank Hipoteczny)
Agata Gryglewicz
Analyst
+48 22 330 6970
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16,
00-103 Warsaw
Secondary Analyst (ZABA)
Agata Gryglewicz
Analyst
+48 22 330 6970
Secondary Analyst (UCTB)
Levent Topcu
Director
+90 212 284 7819
Secondary Analyst (ZAO UniCredit Bank)
Dmitri Abramov
Director
+7 495 956 2409
Secondary Analyst (Bank Pekao SA)
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Secondary Analyst (Pekao Bank Hipoteczny)
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies',
dated 10 August
2012, Evaluating Corporate Governance, dated 12 December 2012,
'Rating Financial
Institutions Above the Sovereign', dated 11 December 2012 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
