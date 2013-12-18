Dec 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings Lanka has downgraded Sri Lanka-based Union Bank of Colombo PLC's
(UB) National Long-Term Rating to 'BB(lka)' from 'BB+(lka)'. The Outlook has been revised to
Stable from Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects the deterioration in UB's credit profile, in terms of its
asset quality and capitalisation. Fitch has taken into consideration UB's
increasing risk appetite, which can be seen in its rapidly expanding operations
despite delays in implementing a core banking system. Fitch is of the view that
UB's exposure to mostly SME customers renders it susceptible to economic cycles.
The rating captures UB's weak financial profile and small franchise relative to
other licensed commercial banks. Fitch believes that although UB is on track to
resolve operational weaknesses, it is likely to take some time until tangible
benefits from stronger risk management and more robust internal reporting feed
through.
Fitch expects UB's newly extended loans to continue to exert pressure on
capitalisation as they season. UB posted loan growth of 16% in 9M13, well above
the 5.2% for the sector. The NPLs increased by 27% in the first nine months of
2013, bringing the ratio of NPLs to gross loans to 13% at end-3Q13, from 12% at
end-2012. The NPLs at its subsidiary UB Finance Limited accounted for 41% of the
group's total NPLs. The increase in the NPL ratio, excluding the NPLs at UB
Finance Limited, to 8.4% of gross loans at end-3Q13 from 6.9% at end-2012
stemmed largely from pawning (gold-backed) advances.
Having accumulated unprovided NPLs of 45% of equity at end-3Q13 (end-2012: 31%,
end-2011: 30%) UB's capital remains vulnerable to further loan deterioration.
UB's Fitch core capital ratio decreased to 14.5% at end-3Q13 (end-2012: 16.2%),
mainly due to loan growth.
In addition, the decline in UB's consolidated regulatory core capital adequacy
ratio to 13.7% at end-3Q13 from 17.7% at end-2012 reflects losses from the
consolidation of Serendib Capital Limited to comply with new accounting
standards in Sri Lanka. UB transferred its non-performing assets to Serendib
Capital Limited, a special purpose vehicle, in 2003. UB's investment in Serendib
Capital Limited is in the form of a deeply discounted bond that the latter
issued in 2003 as part of UB's recapitalisation. The bond is guaranteed by
Sampath Bank Plc (AA-(lka)/Stable).
UB recorded deposit growth of 21% in 9M13 resulting in a decrease in its
loans/deposits ratio to 88.8% at end-3Q13 from 92.5% at end -2012. Fitch
believes that the share of current and savings deposits in UB's total deposit
base is likely to continue to be smaller than that of its more established
peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Continuously aggressive loan growth or loose underwriting standards may result
in a rating downgrade if they were to lead to further significant capital
erosion or materially hamper the group's liquidity.
An upgrade is contingent on ongoing improvements to UB's risk management
processes and systems, which should provide the bank with a more robust
framework to manage its expansion and enable it to maintain adequate loan
quality and capitalisation.
UB is a small licensed commercial bank accounting for less than 1% of the Sri
Lankan banking sector's assets. Vista Knowledge Limited and Select Gain Limited,
which are companies associated with Malaysia's Genting Berhad, together hold
25.2% of UB's equity while Sampath Bank PLC holds a further 7.5%. The bank had
45 branches at end-3Q13. UB's subsidiaries include UB Finance Limited) and
National Asset Management Limited.