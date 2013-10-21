(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Bulgaria-based Unionbank EAD's (formerly MKB Unionbank EAD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'BBB+', its Support Rating to '3' from '2' and its Viability Rating (VR) to 'b-' from 'b+'. At the same time, Fitch has removed Unionbank's IDRs and Support Rating from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and assigned a Stable Outlook to its Long-term IDR. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions follow the sale of a 100% stake in Unionbank held by Hungary's MKB Bank Zrt (Support Rating 2 on RWN) to First Investment Bank (FIBank; BB-/Stable/b-), which was completed on 10 October 2013 after the required regulatory approvals have been obtained. A legal merger with Unionbank is expected to be accomplished within one year. Unionbank's former ultimate parent was Bayerische Landesbank (A+/Stable) of Germany. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, Support Rating and VR The equalisation of Unionbank's IDRs with that of FIBank reflects the planned merger of both institutions and Fitch's assumption that, prior to the merger, potential state support for FIBank would likely flow through to Unionbank, which Fitch believes is a core subsidiary to its new owner. The agency has also considered the national regulator's support for the transaction. FIBank's Long-term IDR is driven by its Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BB-', reflecting Fitch's view of the bank's systemic importance and therefore potential support available from the Bulgarian sovereign. The downgrade of Unionbank's VR and its equalisation with FIBank's VR reflects effective control of Unionbank by FIBank at management and supervisory board level, and Fitch's view of high contagion risks from the lower-rated new parent. In Fitch's view potential contagion channels include corporate governance and risk management standards. Customer deposit outflows at Unionbank have been limited since the announcement of the acquisition and in any case would likely be offset by parent bank support. Fitch's assessment of Unionbank's stand-alone profile considers its modest capitalisation in light of high credit risks embedded in its loan book, weak internal capital generation, and significant exposure to wholesale funding. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Support Rating and VR Unionbank's ratings are likely to be affirmed and withdrawn following the merger with FIBank. If, contrary to Fitch's expectations, a merger does not take place, Unionbank's ratings are likely to remain closely tied to those of FIBank given the already high management integration and that the parent and the subsidiary operate in the same jurisdiction. Fitch does not yet have sufficient information on the acquisition (in particular its price) to assess the impact on FIBank. However, as noted in the agency's commentary of 23 August, it is unlikely that the transaction will result in a change in the bank's VR. FIBank's, and hence Unionbank's, IDRs depend on potential support from the Bulgarian authorities. In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention to ultimately reduce state support for systemically important banks in Europe, which might result in Fitch revising banks' SRFs downwards. The timing and degree of any change would depend on jurisdiction-specific developments. If the agency changes its view on the propensity of the Bulgarian authorities to provide support to FIBank, this would lead to downward pressure on its IDRs, Support Rating and SRF. Fitch recently detailed its current thinking about sovereign support for banks in two special reports ('The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' and 'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths', both dated 11 September 2013). Fitch has stated that in cases where sovereign support is seen as weakening, any rating actions will most likely be preceded by Outlook revisions to IDRs, potentially as soon as Q413. The rating actions are as follows: Unionbank Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB-'from 'BBB+'; off RWN, Stable Outlook Short-term IDR downgraded to 'B' from 'F2'; off RWN Viability Rating downgraded to 'b-' from 'b+' Support Rating downgraded to '3' from '2'; off RWN This rating action commentary should be read in conjunction with Fitch's previous non-rating action commentary (see 'Fitch: No Immediate Rating Actions Following FIBank's Planned Acquisition of MKBU' dated 23 August 2013). 