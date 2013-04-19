LONDON, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the United
Kingdom's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to 'AA+' from
'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, the agency has
affirmed the UK's
Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+' and the Country
Ceiling at 'AAA'.
The rating actions follow the conclusion of the review of the
UK's sovereign
ratings initiated on 22 March and resolve the Rating Watch
Negative. The
previous Negative Outlook on the UK's sovereign ratings had been
in place since
14 March 2012.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of the UK's sovereign ratings primarily reflects a
weaker economic
and fiscal outlook and hence the upward revision to Fitch's
medium-term
projections for UK budget deficits and government debt. Despite
the loss of its
'AAA' status, the UK's extremely strong credit profile is
reflected in its 'AA+'
rating and the Stable Outlook.
- Fitch now forecasts that general government gross debt (GGGD)
will peak at
101% of GDP in 2015-16 (equivalent to 86% of GDP for public
sector net debt,
PSND) and will only gradually decline from 2017-18. This
compares with Fitch's
previous projection for GGGD peaking at 97% and declining from
2016-17 and the
'AAA' median of around 50%.
- Fitch previously commented that failure to stabilise debt
below 100% of GDP
and place it on a firm downward path towards 90% of GDP over the
medium term
would likely trigger a rating downgrade. Despite the UK's strong
fiscal
financing flexibility underpinned by its own currency with
reserve currency
status and the long average maturity of public debt, the fiscal
space to absorb
further adverse economic and financial shocks is no longer
consistent with a
'AAA' rating.
- Higher than previously projected budget deficits and debt
primarily reflects
the weak growth performance of the UK economy in recent years,
partly due to
headwinds of private and public sector deleveraging and the
eurozone crisis.
Fitch has revised down its forecast economic growth in 2013 and
2014 to 0.8% and
1.8%, respectively, from 1.5% and 2.0% at the time of the last
review of the
UK's sovereign ratings in September 2012. The UK economy is not
expected to
reach its 2007 level of real GDP until 2014, underscoring the
weakness of the
economic recovery.
- Despite significant progress in reducing public sector net
borrowing (PSNB
from a peak of 11.2% of GDP (GBP159bn) in 2009-10, the budget
deficit remains
7.4% of GDP (excluding the effect of the transfer of Royal Mail
pensions) and is
not expected to fall below 6% of GDP and GBP100bn until the end
of the current
parliament term. The slower pace of deficit reduction means that
the next
government will be required to implement substantial spending
reductions (and/or
tax increases) if public debt is to be stabilised and reduced
over the medium
term.
The Stable Outlook on the UK's sovereign ratings reflects the
following factors.
- Under Fitch's baseline economic and fiscal scenario, which
assumes a continued
policy commitment to reducing the underlying budget deficit and
medium-term
annual growth potential of 2%-2.25%, government debt gradually
falls as a share
of national income in the latter half of the decade.
- The long average maturity of public debt (15 years) - the
longest of any
high-grade sovereign -exclusively denominated in local currency
and low interest
service burden implies a higher level of debt tolerance than
many high-grade
peers.
- The international reserve currency status of sterling and the
ability and
willingness of the Bank of England to intervene in the UK
government debt market
largely eliminates the risk of a self-fulfilling fiscal
financing crisis.
- The gradual improvement in the UK banking sector's capital and
liquidity
position has further reduced contingent liabilities arising from
this sector.
The UK's 'AA+' rating is underpinned by its high-income,
diversified and
flexible economy as well as a high degree of political and
social stability. The
monetary policy framework as well as sterling's international
reserve currency
status afford the UK a high degree of financial and economic
policy flexibility.
Strong civil and policy institutions and a high degree of
transparency enhance
the predictability of the business and economic policy
environment that compares
favourably with peers in the 'AA' category.
Weak economic performance and growth prospects, relatively high
levels of
private and foreign as well as public debt, along with sizeable
twin fiscal and
current account deficits, are weaknesses relative to rating
peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook indicates a less than 50% chance of a change
in the UK
sovereign ratings over the next two years.
The main factors that could lead to a negative rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- Failure to stabilise the government debt to GDP ratio over the
medium term.
- Increased threat to macro-financial stability, for example
arising from an
intensification of the eurozone crisis or an erosion of
confidence in the UK's
policy commitment to price stability.
The main factors that could lead to a positive rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- Stronger economic recovery and rebalancing of the UK economy
than currently
forecast.
- Government budget deficits and debt declining at a faster pace
than currently
projected so that GGGD is on a sustainable path towards 90% of
GDP and below.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
A key assumption underpinning Fitch's medium-term fiscal
projections reflected
in the 'AA+' rating and Stable Outlook is that the growth
potential of the UK
economy is around 2%-2.25% pa. This assumption is based on the
UK's labour
market and demographic outlook and expectation that labour
productivity will
revert to its long-run trend of around 2% pa. In the event that
productivity and
hence economic growth is permanently lower than its long-run
historical average
prior to the financial crisis, the fiscal outlook would be
materially worse than
currently assessed with adverse implications for the UK's
sovereign credit
