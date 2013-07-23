(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
URALSIB Bank's (UB)
and its 100% subsidiary Uralsib Leasing Group's (ULG) Long-term
foreign-currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The Outlooks
are Negative. A
KEY RATING DRIVERS - UB'S IDRS, VR
The downgrade of UB's Long-term IDR and Viability Rating (VR)
reflects the
further weakening of the bank's capitalisation as a result of
losses and capital
withdrawals by the shareholder, while there has been no
meaningful progress with
divestiture of significant non-core assets held on the balance
sheet. On the
positive side, liquidity remains adequate supported by the
bank's ability to
collect deposits through its wide branch network.
In 2012, capitalisation was further undermined by the RUB3.2bn
comprehensive
loss, RUB1.1bn of distributions to shareholder and RUB1bn of
charity
contributions made on his behalf. A further RUB0.5bn dividend
was declared in
May 2013, which coupled with only modest profitability (1.3%
annualised return
on equity (ROE) in H113 regulatory accounts) suggests that the
shareholder's
approach remains the same and capitalisation is unlikely to
strengthen in the
medium term.
Capitalisation remains burdened by the large holding of non-core
assets and
related party exposures, which cumulatively equal 1.4x of Fitch
Core Capital
(FCC) suggesting weak ability to absorb losses. These exposures
include:
- Real-estate investments (RUB22bn or 62% of FCC), some of which
seems
overvalued to Fitch and may require additional capital spending
before they can
be sold
- RUB19bn (55% of FCC) indirect equity investment (held through
mutual funds)
for a 91% stake of the insurance company SG Uralsib (SGU). The
fact that the
company is not controlled by the bank's management allows it to
not be
consolidated in UB's IFRS accounts. The valuation is also on the
high side
considering a RUB15bn premium to the insurer's net assets. The
bank has not been
able to sell it at this price for a prolonged period of time,
while in a forced
sale scenario this may result in losses for the bank
- RUB9bn (26% of FCC) of related-party loans, including RUB3.8bn
to factoring
business, RUB4bn to investment business (ultimate exposures not
yet disclosed)
and RUB1.2bn of loans to other businesses
Regulatory capitalisation was also a modest 11.0% at the
end-2012 (11.1% at
end-H113). Fitch notes that RUB19bn equity investment in SGU
(37% of regulatory
capital) is not deducted from the bank's regulatory capital as
it is structured
through mutual funds (if it was a direct investment it would
have been
deducted). Also not deducted from regulatory capital is
investment in ULG's
RUB6.4bn convertible subordinated bonds (13% of regulatory
capital). Although UB
currently formally complies with Central Bank (CBR) regulations,
there is a risk
that regulatory treatment of these exposures could be changed,
especially with
the introduction of Basle III on 1 January 2014, requiring UB to
either seek
their forced sale and/or new capital.
UB's core performance has been undermined by high operating
costs at 94% of
gross revenues for 2012, the highest level among Russian banks
rated 'B' and
higher by Fitch. Significant profitability improvement is not
expected in the
medium-term, as the bank has been slow in cutting costs, and the
share of
relatively high-margin retail lending, although it is growing
rapidly, is
moderate.
Impairment charges totalled RUB6.4bn in 2012 (mainly relating to
corporate
loans) wiping out the modest RUB1.5bn pre-impairment profit and
eating into
capital. Further reserves might be needed as corporate
non-performing (NPLs; 90+
days overdue) and restructured loans of, respectively, 10.7% and
4.0%, at
end-2012 were cumulatively around 70% covered by reserves. There
is also a large
RUB7bn (3.7% of gross corporate loans) worked-out leasing
exposure (booked in
ULG) with prices for the underlying leased assets being highly
susceptible to
potential market stress. Retail NPLs made up 7% of retail gross
loans at
end-2012, but were adequately reserved. However, recent
expansion in the
unsecured retail space may expose the bank to higher retail
impairment charges,
while moderate interest rates compared to peers provide limited
safety buffer.
UB's ratings continue to consider positively the bank's solid
deposit collection
capability based on the nationwide branch network and moderate
single-name
concentrations of the third-party business. The recently steady
deposit growth
has underpinned a reasonable liquidity cushion with around
RUB70bn of highly
liquid assets (cash and interbank deposits up to three months)
held by UB at
end-H113. Additionally about RUB20bn could be sourced from a
repo of eligible
securities with the CBR and RUB6bn from a securitisation of
mortgage loans.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - UB'S IDRS, VR
The Negative Outlook indicates the prevailing risks of further
capital erosion
as a result of weak core performance, potential downward
adjustments to some of
the asset valuations and capital withdrawals.
Ratings could stabilise at the current level should there be an
improvement of
core profitability and capital quality as a result of divesting
non-core and
related party assets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Bank Uralsib's '4' Support Rating and 'B' Support Rating Floor
reflect the
moderate probability of government support, given the bank's
nationwide presence
and significant deposit franchise. The ratings could be
downgraded if state
support fails to be made available in case of a marked
deterioration of the
bank's credit profile. The Support Rating could be upgraded if
Uralsib becomes
owned by a high-rated entity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ULG'S IDRS AND SUPPORT
RATING
ULG's IDRs are aligned with those of UB and would likely to move
simultaneously
with the parent's ratings.
ULG's '4' Support Rating reflects Fitch's view that UB would
have a high
propensity to support ULG, if needed, due to 100% ownership,
high reputational
risks for the bank of its subsidiary's potential default,
significant
operational integration in terms of management and funding.
Fitch could start notching ULG's ratings from UB's if the
latter's ability to
provide timely support to the leasing subsidiary deteriorates
significantly as a
result of weakened financial standing and/or regulatory
limitations. However,
Fitch believes UB currently retains an adequate flexibility to
provide support
given ULG's relatively small size.
The rating actions are as follows:
URALSIB Bank:
Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'b+' from 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B'
Uralsib Leasing Group:
Long-Term local and foreign currency IDR downgraded to 'B+' from
'BB-'; Outlook
Negative
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating downgraded to '4' from '3'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst (URALSIB Bank)
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Primary Analyst (Uralsib Leasing Group)
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst (URALSIB Bank, Uralsib Leasing Group)
Roman Kornev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7016
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
