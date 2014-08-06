(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded UK-based
telecom group
Vodafone Group Plc's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'BBB+' from 'A-'.
Fitch has also removed Vodafone from Rating Watch Negative (RWN)
and assigned a
Stable Outlook to the Long-term IDR. A full list of rating
actions is available
below.
The downgrade is driven by an increase in leverage resulting
from the
acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Grupo Corporativo
Ono, S.A. (ONO).
Following the downgrade, Vodafone is comfortably positioned
within the 'BBB+'
rating. The group benefits from global scale, diverse operations
and sound
liquidity.
Over the next couple of years, free cash flow generation is
likely to be
hampered by competitive pressures in Europe and by investment
needs stemming
from network upgrades and spectrum acquisition. Vodafone is
likely to end the
financial year to March 2015 with a funds from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net
leverage of around 3.0x, adjusted for ONO, up from 2.1x in FY14
(excluding
income dividend from Verizon Wireless).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Acquisition Risk Less Significant
Following the ONO and Kabel Deutschland acquisitions, Fitch
believes that
Vodafone's acquisition risk profile is now less significant.
Future European
investment is more likely to be organic. M&A activity is more
likely in emerging
markets, with possible consolidation in the Indian market the
most relevant for
Vodafone.
Project Spring Payoff
Vodafone's plan to spend around GBP19bn in organic investment
over the next two
financial years, including Project Spring to build a network
quality advantage
over its competitors, could increase market share and over time,
improve cash
flow generation. Visibility of a return on this investment
remains limited.
Demonstrating to subscribers that a quality differential exists
will be key,
with either the subscriber willing to pay a price premium for
better service
quality, or Vodafone maintaining a sustainable competitive
advantage.
Increasing Emerging Market Exposure
Europe's contribution to overall group cash flow is continuing
to decline, while
the importance of Vodafone's emerging market business continues
to grow. This
exposes the group to higher degrees of emerging market risk
compared with
historical levels. The Indian tax case and the previous
uncertainty surrounding
the 2013 Indian spectrum auctions highlight the unpredictability
of these
markets. The increasing exposure also exposes Vodafone to the
threat of
increased FX variability, although local currency debt helps
mitigate this risk.
Deteriorating Trends
Vodafone continues to experience weak organic service revenue
growth trends in
almost all of its main markets. While macro-economic conditions
and regulatory
headwinds should begin to improve, there is still likely to be a
continued drag
on EBITDA over the coming two years from competitive pressures
and further
investment.
Liquidity not a Risk
Vodafone ended FY14 with GBP10.1bn in cash and cash equivalents,
GBP3.8bn in
liquid investments as well as GBP6.5bn of undrawn committed
credit facilities.
Fitch believes that Vodafone continues to have strong access to
the capital
markets to refinance upcoming bond maturities, if required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively, result
in negative rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage trending towards 3.5x
- Pressure on free cash flow driven by EBITDA margin erosion,
higher capex and
shareholder distributions, or significant underperformance in
the main operating
subsidiaries
Positive: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively, result
in positive rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis
- Strong free cashflow generation with high single digit
pre-dividend free cash
flow margin (FY14: 9% based on statutory reporting) on a
sustainable basis
- Project Spring investments leading to an improved competitive
position for
Vodafone in its European operations
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; RWN removed,
Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; RWN removed
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F2'
