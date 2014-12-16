(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Viability Ratings
(VRs) of two Ukrainian banks, PJSC CB PrivatBank's (Privat) and
ProCredit Bank
(Ukraine) (PCBU) to 'ccc' from 'b-'. At the same time, the
agency has affirmed
the VR of PJSC Credit Agricole Bank (CAB) at 'b-'.
The VRs of the three banks have been removed from Rating Watch
Negative (RWN).
Fitch placed these ratings on RWN in August 2014 following the
downgrade of
Ukraine's Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
to 'CCC'.
Following today's actions, Privat and PCBU's VRs are in line
with the
sovereign's IDRs, whereas CAB's is a notch higher, implying
moderate resilience
of the bank's stand-alone profile to a sovereign default.
The Long-term foreign currency IDRs of all three banks have been
affirmed at
'CCC'. CAB and PCBU's IDRs are underpinned by potential support
from foreign
shareholders, whereas Privat's are driven solely by the bank's
stand-alone
strength. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATINGS (VRs)
The downgrade of Privat's VR to 'ccc' from 'b-' reflects
weaknesses in the
bank's key financial metrics, as a result of which Fitch does
not believe it is
appropriate to rate the bank above the sovereign.
The bank's deposit base contracted by 21% (net of exchange rate
effects) in
9M14, and the bank has utilised funding from the National Bank
of Ukraine (NBU)
to support is liquidity position. Highly liquid assets (cash and
equivalents and
short-term unencumbered interbank placements), net of wholesale
repayments in
the next 12 months, were equal to a moderate 14% of total
customer deposits at
end-10M14. Foreign currency (FC) liquidity of USD1bn at
end-10M14 comfortably
covered the USD200m eurobond due in September 2015, but is
dependent on deposit
stability.
Pressure on capital has been considerable due to asset inflation
following
devaluation, and higher funding and credit risk costs, which
have hit bottom
line performance. The regulatory total capital ratio was 10.96%
at end-3Q14
(minimum level: 10%), and the planned equity injection of UAH4bn
in 4Q14-2015
(equal to 19% of current equity) will provide only moderate
capital support.
Under local GAAP, Privat became loss-making on a quarterly basis
in 3Q14 but
still reported positive 9M14 results; pre-impairment profit,
adjusted for
accrued revenues not paid in cash, became negative in 1H14 IFRS.
Performance
will remain subdued in the near term due to continued margins
pressure and
further loan impairment charges.
Reported non-performing loans (NPLs; loans overdue by more than
90 days) were a
moderate 6.6% of loans at end-1H14, slightly up from 5.9% from
end-2013, and
reported restructured exposures contributed a further 2.8%
(end-2013: 2.7%). At
the same time, individually impaired loans not yet past due
(18.5% of gross
loans), are a source of additional risk, as is the bank's large
exposure to the
oil trading sector (22%). Total loan impairment reserve (LIR)
coverage of
problem exposures (NPLs and restructured) and individually
impaired loans was a
modest 43% at end-1H14.
The downgrade of PCBU's VR to 'ccc' from 'b-' reflects
deterioration in the
bank's asset quality and the potential for further impairment,
given significant
exposure to Donetsk region (9.5% of end-3Q14 loans), the
material portion of
FC-lending (35% of net loans), recent rapid lending growth (up
by 51% in 11M14,
adjusted for exchange rate effects) and the weakening operating
environment.
NPLs were a moderate at 3.2% of loans at end-3Q14, but
restructured loans (split
evenly between standard exposures and 'watch and impaired'
categories) comprised
a further 20%, up from 12.4% at end-2013.
Reserves provided modest 43% coverage of NPLs and 'watch and
impaired' loans at
end-3Q14, and the regulatory capital ratio of 10.5% at end-11M14
provided
limited loss absorption capacity. Annualised pre-impairment
profit (adjusted for
interest income accrued but not received in cash, equal to 3.3%
of average gross
loans in 9M14)and capital support measures, both equity and
subordinated debt, a
total of EUR9m in 4Q14-1Q15 could provide moderate support for
capital ratios.
The liquidity position remains stable, underpinned by a growing
deposit and
limited wholesale refinancing risks.
The affirmation of CAB's VR at 'b-' reflects the bank's
materially lower levels
of loan impairment compared with most Ukrainian peers, in part
reflecting the
low-risk nature of its business with parent group clients (36%
of end-3Q14
loans) and limited exposure to Eastern Ukraine/Crimea (below 7%
of loans). The
affirmation also takes into account low recent growth;
manageable exposure to FX
risks; solid financial performance and reasonable liquidity. At
the same time,
the VR also reflects the high-risk operating environment and
significant
dollarization of lending (end-3Q14: 44% of loans), although in
most cases to
exporting borrowers.
CAB's NPLs and restructured loans accounted for 3% and 5% of
gross loans,
respectively, at end-3Q14, each up from 1.9% at end-2013.
Impairment reserves at
6.6% of end-3Q14 loans were sufficient to cover all of these
problem exposures
by 82%; the regulatory capital ratio stood at 12.6% at end-3Q14.
Sizeable
pre-impairment profit (a non-annualised 7.7% of average gross
loans in 9M14;
5.3% in 2013) provide a large additional loss absorption buffer.
CAB's liquidity
is comfortable and the deposit base has grown in 2014,
underpinned by stable
long-term relationships with core clientele.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT AND
SUPPORT RATINGS
The downgrade of Privat's Long-term local currency IDR to 'CCC'
from 'B-' is
driven by the downgrade of its VR. The Long-term foreign
currency IDR of 'CCC'
is also in line with the bank's VR, and capped by Ukraine's
Country Ceiling. The
affirmation of Privat's senior debt rating at 'CC'/'RR5'
reflects potentially
below average recovery prospects for senior creditors given
bondholders
subordination to retail deposits (56% of non-equity funding at
end-3Q14) and
significant asset encumbrance (31% of gross loans pledged
against NBU funding).
Privat's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that support cannot be relied upon given the
limited ability of the
sovereign to provide support and limited transparency on the
ability of the
bank's shareholders to provide assistance.
The IDRs, Support Ratings, National Ratings and, where assigned,
senior
unsecured debt ratings of PCBU and CAB are underpinned by the
support the banks
may receive from their majority shareholders. PCBU is controlled
(60% of voting
stock) by ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA. (BBB/Stable), and CAB
is fully owned
by Credit Agricole S.A. (A/Stable). The 'CCC' Long-term foreign
currency IDRs
are capped at Ukraine's Country Ceiling, and the 'B-' Long-term
local currency
IDRs also take account of country risks.
The affirmation of the three banks' National ratings reflects
Fitch's view that
their creditworthiness relative to other Ukrainian issuers has
not changed
significantly.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - ALL RATINGS
The IDRs, debt ratings (Privat, PCBU) and VRs of all three banks
remain highly
correlated with the sovereign credit profile. The ratings could
be downgraded in
case of a further downgrade of the sovereign, or stabilise at
their current
levels if downward pressure on the sovereign ratings abates. The
banks' IDRs and
debt ratings could also be downgraded in case of restrictions
being imposed on
their ability to service their obligations. The VRs are likely
to be downgraded
if further deterioration in the economic environment materially
affects the
banks' credit metrics, without sufficient support being provided
by
shareholders.
The Stable Outlook on the National Ratings reflects Fitch's view
that any future
deterioration in these banks' credit profiles is likely to be
broadly in line
with that of other Ukrainian issuers, meaning that the banks'
default risk
relative to other issuers will remain broadly unchanged.
The 'CCC' LC IDR for Ukraine implies that Fitch considers a
sovereign default a
real possibility. This indicates heightened cliff risk for high
ratings on the
National scale as, by definition, National and International
ratings converge at
'D' (default), and hence National Ratings may be downgraded
sharply from
'AAA(ukr)'.
Fitch's rating actions are as follows:
PJSC CB PrivatBank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-', off
RWN
Senior unsecured debt of UK SPV Credit Finance plc: affirmed at
'CC'/'RR5'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-', off RWN
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable, off RWN
ProCredit Bank (Ukraine):
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-'/ 'RR4'/
'AAA(ukr)'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-', off RWN
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
CAB:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-', off RWN
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Lindsey Liddell (Privat)
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Olga Ignatieva (CAB)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Anton Lopatin (ProCredit Ukraine)
Director
+7 495 956 7096
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Secondary Analysts
Sandra Hamilton (Privat)
Director
+44 203 530 1266
Anna Erachina (ProCredit Ukraine)
Analyst
+7 495 956 7063
Alyona Plakhova (CAB)
Analyst
+7 495 956 2409
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.