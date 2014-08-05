(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded its
ratings on
WellPoint, Inc.'s (WLP) senior unsecured notes to 'BBB' from
'BBB+' and the
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings assigned to various
WellPoint insurance
company subsidiaries to 'A+' from 'AA-'. In addition, the
Rating Outlook is
revised to Stable. WLP's short-term rating and the rating on
the company's $2.5
billion commercial paper (CP) program are affirmed at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Today's rating actions reflect Fitch's view that WLP's run-rate
financial
leverage metrics are likely to remain elevated relative to
expectations for
WLP's previous ratings levels. Specifically, Fitch now believes
that the
company's run-rate ratios of debt-to-EBITDA and debt-to-capital
are unlikely to
decline to approximately 2.2x and 35% by year-end 2015.
Previously Fitch had
identified an inability to meet these ratings sensitivities as
key factors that
could lead to downgrades of WLP's ratings.
Fitch believes that WLP is likely to manage its debt-to-capital
ratio in the
35%-40% range going forward, reflecting a tendency toward
re-financing rather
than paying down maturing debt and, possibly, issuing additional
debt to fund
various growth-related initiatives. Further, given these
tendencies and margin
pressure from health-care reform and from the increasing portion
of WLP's
membership derived from government-sponsored business, Fitch
believes that WLP's
debt-to-EBITDA ratios are likely to be in 2.5-3.0x range for at
least the next
12-18 months. Ratios at these levels are consistent with
Fitch's 'BBB' IFS
rating category guidelines.
Other key ratings drivers that underlie WLP's IFS ratings are
materially
unchanged and include the following:
Debt Service Capabilities and Financial Flexibility: WLP's debt
service
capabilities and financial flexibility characteristics are
consistent with those
expected at the 'A' IFS rating category. Fitch believes that
the company's
operating EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios over the next
12-18 months will
be in the range of 8x-11x. Despite WLP's comparatively high
financial leverage,
the company retains good financial flexibility and liquidity. In
recent years
WLP has maintained approximately $2 billion of holding company
cash and
investments and it has access to a $2 billion credit line that
was untapped at
June 30, 2014.
Market Position Size/Scale: Under Fitch's rating methodology for
health insurers
WLP's market position and size/scale characteristics are
considered 'large' and
supportive of 'AA' rating category IFS ratings. Key factors
underlying WLP's
'large' categorization is the diversity of its membership, both
from a business
line and geographic perspective, strong market shares in various
geographic
markets, and the very large size of the company's membership and
revenue bases.
WLP's membership includes meaningful contributions from the
commercial, Medicaid
and Medicare markets, and the company maintains leading market
shares in 14
states where it is licensed to use the Blue Cross and or Blue
Shield brands.
Based on its 37.3 million members and over $70 billion in annual
revenues, WLP
is the second-largest health insurer in the U.S.
Financial Performance and Earnings: WLP has a solid earnings
profile that is
consistent with 'A' IFS rating category expectations. From
2011-2013 the
company generated average annual EBITDA of $5.2 billion and
ratios of
EBITDA-to-revenues and net income-to-average capital that
averaged 8.0% and
7.4%, respectively. Fitch views the company's Blue Cross and
Blue Shield
licenses in key geographic markets and the company's significant
size and
corresponding scale benefits as key factors underlying its
earnings profile.
Fitch expects WLP's and the overall health insurance sector's
margins to be
pressured as companies cope with Affordable Care Act provisions
that expand
mandated benefits, limit underwriting capabilities, and impose
additional fees
and minimum benefit ratios on Medicare Advantage business. In
addition, fiscal
issues at the state and federal levels are pressuring Medicaid
and Medicare
Advantage funding. These pressures are offset somewhat by the
health insurance
sector's ability to pass significant portions of medical cost
inflation on to
end-consumers, which Fitch believes will help grow absolute
levels of revenues
and earnings even in periods of declining margins.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Due to WLP's elevated financial leverage, Fitch has applied
non-standard
notching to increase the number of notches between the company's
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and ratings on the company's senior unsecured
notes. Fitch would
consider applying standard notching, resulting in a one-notch
upgrade to the
rating on WLP's senior unsecured notes, if the company's
run-rate debt-to-EBITDA
ratio was approximately 2.5x.
Rating sensitivities that could lead Fitch to upgrade all of
WLP's ratings are:
--Run-rate debt-to-EBITDA and debt-to-capital ratios of
approximately 2.2x and
35%, respectively;
--Maintenance of organization-wide NAIC risk-based capital (RBC)
ratios (on a
company action-level basis) above 250%;
--Run-rate EBITDA-based margins approximating 9%.
Rating sensitivities that could lead to downgrades of all of
WLP's ratings are:
--Run-rate debt-to-EBITDA or debt-to-capital ratios that exceed
3.0x and 40%,
respectively;
--Organization-wide NAIC RBC ratios (on a company action-level
basis) below
225%;
--Run-rate operating EBITDA-based interest coverage less than 6x
or
EBITDA-to-revenue ratios less than 6%;
--Acquisitions that Fitch believes carry inordinate integration
risks or are
aggressively financed;
--Material goodwill impairments that cause Fitch to question the
value of one of
WLP's acquisitions;
--One or more of its subsidiaries' losing the right to use the
Blue Cross or
Blue Shield brands.
Fitch has taken the following ratings:
WellPoint, Inc.
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
The following ratings were downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+':
--5.000% senior notes due 12/15/2014;
--1.250% senior notes due 9/10/2015;
--5.250% senior notes due 1/15/2016;
--2.375% senior notes due 2/15/2017;
--5.875% senior notes due 6/15/2017;
--1.875% senior notes due 1/15/2018;
--2.300% senior notes due 7/15/2018;
--7.000% senior notes due 2/15/2019;
--4.350% senior notes due 8/15/2020;
--3.700% senior notes due 8/15/2021;
--3.125% senior notes due 5/15/2022;
--3.300% senior notes due 1/15/2023;
--5.950% senior notes due 12/15/2034;
--5.850% senior notes due 1/15/2036;
--6.375% senior notes due 6/15/2037;
--5.800% senior notes due 8/15/2040;
--4.625% senior notes due 5/15/2042;
--2.750% senior convertible debentures due 10/15/2042;
--4.650% senior notes due 1/15/2043;
--5.100% senior notes due 1/15/2044;
The following ratings were affirmed:
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--$2.5 billion CP program at 'F2'.
Anthem Holding Corp.
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable.
Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc.
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable.
--9.00% surplus notes due 2027 downgraded to 'A-' from 'A';
--IFS downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'.
The IFS ratings of the following issuers have been downgraded to
'A+' from 'AA-'
and their Outlooks revised to Stable from Negative:
Anthem Blue Cross Life & Health Insurance Company
Anthem Health Plans, Inc.
Anthem Health Plans of Kentucky, Inc.
Anthem Health Plans of Maine, Inc.
Anthem Health Plans of New Hampshire, Inc.
Anthem Health Plans of Virginia, Inc.
Blue Cross of California
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia, Inc.
Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc.
Community Insurance Company, Inc.
Empire HealthChoice HMO, Inc.
Empire HealthChoice Assurance, Inc.
HealthKeepers, Inc.
Healthy Alliance Life Insurance Company
HMO Missouri, Inc.
Matthew Thornton Health Plan, Inc.
Rocky Mountain Hospital & Medical Service, Inc.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Committee Chairperson
James Auden CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (November 13, 2013);
--'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit
Factors' (December 18,
2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.