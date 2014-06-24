(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings downgraded Wind
Telecomunicazioni
S.p.A's (Wind) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'BB-'
and assigned a
Stable Outlook. Wind's instrument ratings were also downgraded
by one notch. A
full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
At the same time Fitch has assigned expected
'BB-(EXP)'/'RR2(EXP)' ratings to
Wind's proposed EUR500m floating-rate notes due 2020 and
EUR3,565m equivalent
senior secured notes due 2020. The notes are to be issued by
Wind Acquisition
Finance S.A and guaranteed by Wind. The assignment of the final
ratings is
contingent on the receipt of final documents materially
conforming to
information already reviewed.
The proposed instruments will effectively be senior secured
obligations of Wind,
benefiting from largely the same security package and covenants
as Wind's other
secured debt. The new issue proceeds will be used to refinance
part of the
outstanding secured debt. As the amount of secured and unsecured
debt is likely
to remain stable, Fitch does not expect a significant change in
recovery rates
for secured and unsecured creditors post the transaction.
The transaction will improve Wind's liquidity profile by
extending its debt
maturity profile, and cash flows through lower interest
payments. However, the
significant amount of one-off costs related to the refinancing
transactions
combined with weak EBITDA performance mean that leverage is
likely to trend
above our net debt/EBITDA threshold of 5.5x by end-2014, with
limited
de-leveraging over the medium-term. This risk is reflected in
today's downgrade.
On a standalone basis WIND's rating corresponds to a 'B' level
with a Stable
Outlook; this is uplifted by one notch for potential parental
support. WIND is
the number-three mobile operator in Italy having a strong
operating track record
of consistently outperforming its larger peers. Wind held an
approximately 24%
subscriber mobile market share and was the second-largest
alternative
fixed-line/broadband provider with an approximately 16%
subscriber market share
at end-1Q14.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Challenging Operating Environment, Intense Competition
The Italian mobile market remains under heavy pressure, with all
large mobile
operators reporting significant telecoms service revenue
declines in yoy terms.
We believe that further pressures are likely to continue, driven
by the impact
of a price war, intense competition and a weak economic
environment.
Although the price war unleashed in 2Q13 has ended with key
players refraining
from launching new aggressive tariff plans, the negative impact
may linger as
customers continue to migrate from legacy pricey tariff plans.
However, the
negative impact of mobile termination rate (MTR) cuts should
abate from 2H14 as
the last cut was made in July 2013 and its yoy impact would
disappear from July
2014. However, because the brunt of these cuts was primarily
felt in 2012-2013,
with the latest cut in July 2013 being fairly modest, the
expected respite will
therefore be small. Wind's MTR rate was cut by only EUR0.72 per
minute, compared
with EUR1.80 in January 2013 and EUR2.80 in July 2012.
Customers remain cost-sensitive in Italy's challenging economy.
Unemployment
remains high above 12%, and Fitch expects it to peak in 2014,
before moderately
declining to 12.2% in 2015 (see Fitch's 'Global Economic
Outlook' issued on 13
March 2014).
We believe Wind will continue to outperform its key competitors
in subscriber
figures; however, this is unlikely to translate into stronger
revenue and EBITDA
trends. To a large extent, Wind's outperformance was driven by
its price
advantage over peers, which has now waned. Its reported average
revenue per user
(ARPU) was only 5% lower than its closest peer Telecom Italia
SpA in 1Q14,
compared with 8% at end-2012, 15% at end-2010 and 23% at
end-2006. In absolute
terms, ARPU difference with Telecom Italia is only equal to
EUR0.60, and while
customers are still cost-conscious price is becoming less of a
differentiator
among telecom service providers. In future, Wind may have to
increasingly rely
on other factors such as advertising and customer service to
maintain customer
satisfaction, but may also have to make significant network
investments to keep
parity with peers.
Network quality and bundling flexibility are likely to be become
stronger
competitive factors in the medium term, and Wind is
weaker-positioned than its
peers on this front. Italy has, so far, been spared from
aggressive bundled
competition. However, Telecom Italia's strategy suggests a wider
use of
quad-offers, which, in our view, may lead to a renewed round of
price
competition on a wider range of services and potential
subscriber defections
from providers that are unable to offer a competitive quad
package as evidenced
in Spain and France.
Wind is currently lagging its key peers in terms of LTE
coverage. Although LTE
has not yet become a key competitive factor in Italy, providing
Wind with some
timing flexibility, the operator can hardly sustain a long lag
behind peers
without a negative impact on its competitiveness. With both
Telecom Italia and
Vodafone making substantial investments in LTE roll-out, Wind
may be forced to
catch up on capex, in turn putting pressure on its cash flows.
High Leverage, Limited Deleveraging Capacity
Fitch expects Wind's net debt/EBITDA to exceed 5.5x by end-2014
and remain at
above this level for the next two to three years. This is driven
by continuing
EBITDA erosion and one-off refinancing costs in 2014, including
call premiums.
Wind's refinancing so far in 2014 has resulted in significant
interest savings
albeit at a cost of substantial one-off expenses. Fitch
estimates that it would
take more than three years of incremental interest savings to
pay off the
additional debt from refinancing, diluting the immediate
positive impact of
lower interest payments on leverage.
Deleveraging is likely to be slow. At above 5.5x net
debt/EBITDA, Wind's
leverage is sensitive to even minor EBITDA pressures. We expect
the company's
free cash flow (FCF) to remain positive in the medium-term but
modest in
absolute terms on average with less than EUR250m per annum
available for debt
reduction in 2015-2017.
A planned tower sale is likely to be largely neutral for
leverage. Tower sale
proceeds would be positive for net debt but would also lead to
higher lease
payments. Under Fitch's methodology, long-term leases are
typically capitalised
at 8x, increasing adjusted debt and leverage. As a result,
unadjusted leverage
metrics would slightly improve while lease-adjusted metrics are
likely to
worsen.
Shareholder Support Positive but Limited
Wind's ratings benefit from potential support from its sole
ultimate
shareholder, Vimpelcom Ltd., whose credit profile remains
significantly stronger
than Wind's. However, we believe that a further rise in Wind's
leverage may
diminish Vimpelcom's propensity to provide support for Wind. An
increase in
leverage to above 6x net debt/EBITDA will no longer likely be
consistent with
expectations of any parental support.
So far Vimpelcom's support has been modest. A EUR500m cash
contribution in
conjunction with PIK-notes refinancing in 1H14 has been
insufficient to
materially reduce Wind's leverage, given its limited size
relative to Wind's
total debt of approximately EUR10bn. Vimpelcom has not
committed itself to any
additional support.
No Short-Term Refinancing Risks
Wind does not face any material refinancing risks until 2017
when the
un-extended portion of a term loan becomes due.
Post-refinancing, the maturity
profile is expected to improve as no significant debt repayment
will be due
before 2019.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to
negative rating action include
-A deterioration in leverage beyond 6x net debt /EBITDA and/or
funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage sustainably above 6.5x
-Continuing operating and financial pressures leading to
negative FCF generation
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to
positive rating action include
-Tangible parental support such as equity contribution or debt
refinancing via
intercompany loans leading to a material reduction in Wind's
leverage.
-Net debt/EBITDA sustainably below 5.5x and FFO adjusted net
leverage
sustainably below 6x
-Stabilisation of operating and financial performance resulting
in stronger and
less volatile FCF generation
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
WIND's senior credit facilities: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB',
assigned 'RR2'
Recovery Rating
Senior secured 2018 notes issued by WIND Acquisition Finance
S.A.: downgraded to
'BB- from 'BB', assigned 'RR2' Recovery Rating
Senior secured 2020 notes issued by WIND Acquisition Finance
S.A.: downgraded to
'BB-' from 'BB', assigned 'RR2' Recovery Rating
Senior secured 2019 floating notes issued by WIND Acquisition
Finance S.A.:
downgraded to 'BB- from 'BB', assigned 'RR2' Recovery Rating
Senior 2017 notes issued by WIND Acquisition Finance S.A.:
downgraded to 'B-'
from 'B', assigned 'RR5' Recovery Rating
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Giovanni Reichenbach
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1255
Supervisory Analyst
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chair
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated May
2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.