(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of Windstream Corporation (Windstream) and its
subsidiaries to 'BB'
from 'BB+'. Windstream is a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Windstream Holdings, Inc.
(NASDAQ: WIN). The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable
from Negative. A
list of affected issuers is at the end of the release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects Fitch's revised expectations that
Windstream's gross
leverage will no longer improve to a level of 3.5x or below
within a
12-to-18-month time horizon. Fitch anticipates the company will
continue to make
progress in reducing debt but that slower than previously
expected growth in
business service revenue has not fully offset pressures
elsewhere. As a result,
the pace of improvement in revenues, EBITDA and free cash flow
(FCF) has been
hampered.
Key rating factors which support the rating include:
--Expectations for the company to generate improved FCF in 2014
as certain
capital spending projects wind down;
--Revenues have become more diversified as recent acquisitions
have brought
additional business and data services revenue.
Business service and consumer broadband revenues, which both
have stable or
solid growth prospects, were 72% of revenues in the third
quarter of 2013.
The following issues are embedded in the rating:
--Windstream's leverage, which Fitch expects to be in the 3.7x
to 3.8x range on
a gross basis in 2014, is likely to decline slowly over time,
but in the near
term remain in a range appropriate for the new 'BB' category;
--Moderate pressure on EBITDA hinders improvements in leverage.
The company has
produced cost savings through lower interconnection rates, but
the expense
savings have only partly offset the loss of high-margin legacy
service revenues.
Windstream's gross leverage for the latest 12 months (LTM) as of
Sept. 30, 2013,
excluding non-cash actuarial losses on its pension plans and
other nonrecurring
charges (merger and integration charges), was 3.75x (3.71x on a
net leverage
basis), above the upper end of the company's net leverage target
of 3.2x-3.4x.
On Sept. 30, 2013, Windstream's $1.25 billion revolver due
December 2015 had
$700 million outstanding, and $533 million was available (net of
letters of
credit) and the company had $87 million of cash on its balance
sheet (including
$14 million of restricted cash primarily related to broadband
stimulus
projects). Principal financial covenants in Windstream's secured
credit
facilities require a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.75x
and a maximum
leverage ratio of 4.5x. The dividend is limited to the sum of
excess FCF and net
cash equity issuance proceeds subject to pro forma leverage of
4.5x or less.
As of Sept. 30, 2013, there are no senior unsecured note
maturities during 2014
and 2015. Debt maturities consist of bank debt amortization, as
well as the
maturity of the revolver in December 2015. Fitch expects the
company to reduce
revolver borrowings as FCF is generated. Fitch estimates FCF
(after dividends)
for Windstream will be in the $250 million to $300 million range
in 2014. Fitch
estimates 2014 capital spending could approximate the amount
spent in 2013,
which Fitch estimates was around the $850 million level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action could occur if:
--Leverage becomes sustainable in the 3.2x to 3.5x range on a
gross basis;
--Revenues and EBITDA stabilize or demonstrate a return to
growth on a sustained
basis.
A negative rating action could occur if:
--Leverage is expected to be 4.0x or higher for a sustained
period;
--Competitive and business conditions are such that the company
no longer makes
progress toward revenue and EBITDA stability.
Fitch has taken the following actions and revised the Rating
Outlook to Stable
from Negative:
Windstream Corporation
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+';
--$1.25 billion senior secured revolving credit facility due
2015 affirmed at
'BBB-';
--$393 million senior secured credit facility, Tranche A3 due
2016 affirmed at
'BBB-';
--$281 million senior secured credit facility, Tranche A4 due
2017 affirmed at
'BBB-';
--$592 million senior secured credit facility, Tranche B3 due
2019 affirmed at
'BBB-';
--$1.345 billion senior secured credit facility, Tranche B4 due
2020 affirmed at
'BBB-'; and
--Senior unsecured notes downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'.
Windstream Georgia Communications
--IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+' and withdrawn as there is no
longer
outstanding long-term debt.
Windstream Holdings of the Midwest
--IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+';
--$100 million secured notes due 2028 downgraded to 'BB' from
'BB+'.
PAETEC Holding Corp. (PAETEC)
--IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+';
--$450 million senior unsecured notes due 2018 downgraded to
'BB' from 'BB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John C. Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013);
--'Rating Telecom Companies - Sector Credit Factors' (Aug. 9,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Telecom Companies
here
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.