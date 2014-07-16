(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded and withdrawn Harbourmaster
CLO 3 Ltd's (Harbourmaster 3) notes, as follows:
Class A (ISIN XS0152283692): Paid in full
Class B-1 (ISIN XS0152285630): downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'CCsf' and withdrawn
Class B-2 (ISIN XS0152285804): downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'CCsf' and withdrawn
Class C (ISIN XS0152286281): downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'CCsf' and withdrawn
Harbourmaster CLO 3 Limited was a securitisation of mainly European senior
secured loans and structured finance securities. Unlike typical European CLOs
this transaction allowed the manager to purchase up to 20% of investment-grade
rated asset-backed securities. At closing a total note issuance of EUR438m was
used to invest in a target portfolio of EUR430m. The portfolio was managed by
Blackstone/GSO Debt Funds Management Europe Ltd.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Harbourmaster 3 reached its legal final maturity on 15 July 2014. While the
class A notes were paid in full, there were insufficient funds to redeem the
class B-1, class B-2 and class C notes in full. As a result, Fitch has
downgraded all three classes to 'Dsf' and withdrawn the ratings. The class B-1
notes were redeemed to 51.5% and class B-2 notes were redeemed to 52% of their
principal balance at maturity and the class C did not receive any principal
distributions.
The class B tranche, which was originally rated 'Asf', defaulted primarily due
to low credit enhancement. At issuance in 2002, the class B notes had 5.6%
credit enhancement, compared with CLO 2.0 'Asf' rated tranches, which typically
have between 22% and 23%. The class B notes were downgraded to 'BBsf' in 2008
with the revision of Fitch's criteria to increase default probabilities and
correlations, among other changes. At the same time, the class C note was
downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBBsf'. While the transaction allowed the manager to
invest up to 20% in investment-grade ABS at the time of the downgrade in 2008,
ABS assets only represented 4%.
Although the reinvestment period ended in October 2007, the manager was allowed
to invest unscheduled principal until October 2011. Reinvestment of unscheduled
principal is a common feature of European CLOs pre and post crisis. As a result
of the widespread amend and extend activity in leveraged loans following the
financial crisis, the transaction only started to significantly delever in 2011.
For example, the portfolio par amount relative to the initial target par as of
October 2011 was still 88%. As a consequence, the proportion of assets with loan
maturities after the transaction legal final increased and stood at 17% as of
July 2010.
Fitch notes that, until 2013, an equity distribution was made on all but one
quarterly payment dates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The transaction has terminated. No sensitivities were applied.