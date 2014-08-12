(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Zagrebacka Banka d.d.'s
(ZABA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from
'BBB'. The Outlook
is Stable. Fitch has also placed the bank's Viability Rating
(VR) of 'bb+' on
Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
ZABA's Long- and Short-term IDRs and Support Ratings are based
on the potential
support available from its ultimate parent, UniCredit S.p.A.
(UC;
BBB+/Negative/bbb+).
Fitch believes that UC continues to have a strong propensity to
support ZABA
given the importance of the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)
region to its
strategy and would normally rate ZABA one notch below UCI's IDR.
However, ZABA's
Long-term IDR is capped by the Country Ceiling of Croatia, which
was lowered to
'BBB-' from 'BBB' on 08 August 2014. (for more details see
'Fitch Downgrades
Croatia to 'BB'; Outlook Stable' at www.fitchratings.com). The
Stable Outlook
mirrors that on the sovereign.
Fitch does not incorporate into ZABA's rating any potential
support coming
directly from ZABA's direct owner's, UniCredit Bank Austria AG
(UCBA,
A/Negative/bbb+). This is because UCBA's Long-term IDR currently
benefits from
Fitch's view of potential support from Austrian sovereign due to
its systemic
importance.
Fitch believes that the Austrian authorities would probably look
to UC to
provide support to its CEE subsidiaries before allowing any
Austrian sovereign
support to flow through to these entities. Fitch also considers
its expectation
of weakening sovereign support (for more details see 'Fitch
Revises Outlooks on
18 EU Commercial Banks to Negative on Weakening Support' at
www.fitchratings.com) as well as the risk that any potential
negative
developments at UC could ultimately also result in deterioration
of UCBA's
standalone credit profile, weakening its ability to provide
support to the CEE
subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
ZABA's IDRs could be downgraded if (i) UC markedly changes its
CEE strategy,
resulting in a lower expectation of parent support for its
subsidiaries in the
region in general, and ZABA in particular; or (ii) Croatia's
Country Ceiling was
further lowered to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. Fitch does not consider
this second
scenario to be likely given the Stable Outlook on the Croatian
sovereign rating.
The upgrade of ZABA's Long-term IDR would require an upgrade of
the Croatian
sovereign. Given the recent downgrade of the sovereign, Fitch
considers this to
be unlikely in the short to medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
Following the recent sovereign downgrade, ZABA's VR is one notch
above Croatia's
sovereign rating. According to Fitch's criteria the sovereign
rating often acts
as an effective cap on the maximum level of VR in a
jurisdiction. Fitch has
therefore placed ZABA's VR of 'bb+' on RWN and intends to
reassess the impact of
the sovereign action on ZABA's VR and resolve the RWN in the
coming weeks.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-', Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2
Viability Rating: 'bb+'; placed on RWN
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated
January 2014, and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'
dated August
2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
