Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Zambia - Rating Action ReportLONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Zambia's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B'
from 'B+'. Its
foreign currency senior unsecured bond ratings have also been
downgraded to 'B'
from 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. Simultaneously, the Short-term
IDR has been
affirmed at 'B' and the Country Ceiling downgraded to 'B+' from
'BB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Zambia's Long-term IDRs reflects the following
key rating
drivers and their relative weights:-
High:
-Government finances have deteriorated sharply. The authorities
expect a deficit
of 8.5% of GDP in 2013, against an expected deficit at the time
of the budget of
4.5% and an average of 2%-3% between 2006 and 2011. The
overshoot largely
reflects overspending on subsidies, a risk Fitch has highlighted
in the past,
which will total 4% of GDP, against 0.7% in the budget. This
reflects perennial
under-budgeting for subsidies, delays in scrapping the fuel
subsidy as well as
arrears payments and taking on contingent liabilities of the
Food Reserve
Agency. Lower-than-expected revenue also contributed towards the
deterioration.
In contrast, Fitch expects further spending over-runs and
revenue shortfalls and
predicts a deficit of 9% of GDP for 2013.
-A 38% increase in public sector wages will contribute to the
deficit remaining
elevated at 6.6% of GDP in 2014, based on budget figures
announced in October
2013. Fitch forecasts that spending will over-run again in 2014,
reflecting the
cost of the wage increase and higher debt service costs.
-Fitch expects that wider deficits will place upward pressure on
key debt
ratios, and forecasts that gross general government debt (GGGD)
will rise to
36.3% of GDP by end-2013, from 25.5% in 2011. A slow pace of
fiscal
consolidation is expected to push GGGD to 40% of GDP by 2015,
above the current
'B' median of 38.1%.
Medium:
-Zambia's external position has weakened, despite robust foreign
direct
investment of 5.5% of GDP and running only a modest current
account deficit of
an estimated 2% in 2013. However, Fitch forecasts a deficit on
the balance of
payments, due to continued large outflows from the domestic
private sector. This
will put further pressure on reserves which are forecast to end
the year at 2.3
months of import cover, adding to Zambia's external
vulnerability.
-Continued uncertainty regarding microeconomic policies that
could deter
investment and adversely affect medium-term growth prospects and
macroeconomic
stability.
Zambia's 'B' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:-
-Growth is forecast by Fitch to average 7% in the medium term
supported by an
ambitious infrastructure programme, rising copper production and
continued
foreign investment.
-A decade of growth above 6% has resulted in an improvement in
social
indicators, but per capita income (at 60% of the 'B' median) and
measures of
human development still compare weakly. Health and education
outcomes are
especially poor, with average life expectancy of 49 years. The
lack of skills
adversely affects the employability of the workforce with only
10% employed in
the formal sector. The average adult has less than seven years
of schooling.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook means Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not
currently
anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a
rating change.
However, future developments that could, individually or
collectively, result in
a positive rating action include:
-A faster-than-expected and sustained fiscal consolidation that
reduces the debt
burden over the medium term
-A significant improvement in international reserves to reduce
Zambia's
vulnerability to external shocks
-Greater certainty that the business environment will remain
consistent with
attracting investment and supporting robust medium-term growth
Conversely, the main factors that individually, or collectively,
could result in
a negative rating action include:
-A further deterioration in public and external finances that
puts debt on an
unsustainable path and jeopardises Zambia's external financing
capacity
-An extended period of below trend growth that erodes debt
sustainability
-A sustained and severe deterioration in the copper price
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that GDP growth will remain robust averaging 7%,
based on the
assumption that copper production will increase to 1.6MT by 2017
from 0.8MT
currently, in line with the government's projections.
Fitch assumes that some fiscal consolidation will take place,
albeit at a slower
pace than the authorities' projections.
Favourable growth forecasts and a sustainable external position
assume no
sustained steep fall in commodity prices.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carmen Altenkirch
Director
+44 20 3530 1511
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
KitLingYeung
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1527
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
