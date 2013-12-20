(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Shanghai Zendai
Property Limited's (Zendai) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) to 'B-' with Negative Outlook from 'B' with Stable
Outlook. Fitch also
downgraded Zendai's senior unsecured rating to 'B-' from 'B'.
The downgrade reflects the company's weak contracted sales in
2013, which has
resulted in higher leverage. The Outlook is Negative because
Zendai's liquidity
is likely to deteriorate if sales do not rebound in the next 12
months.
Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn Zendai's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR and
senior unsecured rating as the company has no public debt
outstanding.
