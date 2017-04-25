(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 25 (Fitch) Downward pressure on US commercial paper (CP) ratings due to a variety of company-specific factors amid challenging conditions in certain sectors is evident, according to Fitch Ratings. This pressure is reflected in a greater number of Negative Outlooks and watches than Positive Outlooks and watches, particularly at higher rating levels (BBB/F2 and above). The possibility of a rating change is driven by the level of the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating coupled with a Positive or Negative Outlook or watch. The table below shows US corporate issuers with CP ratings that are at the cusp of a downgrade or upgrade. There are 16 potential negative actions and four potential positive actions. <iframe allowfullscreen src="//e.infogr.am/us_corporate_potential_rating_actions?src=emb ed" title="US Corporate Potential Rating Actions" width="600" height="1078" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" style="border:none;"> The preponderance of Negative Outlooks and watches is due to a number of factors including weak operating trends (Caterpillar, Pitney Bowes, Viacom and Xerox); high financial leverage (Dun & Bradstreet, Hubbell, Marathon Oil, Nabors and Plains All American Pipeline); mergers and acquisitions activity (DuPont, Washington Gas Light and Marathon Petroleum) and the potential effects of the bankruptcy of Westinghouse (Georgia Power, Public Service Co. of North Carolina, South Carolina Electric and Gas, and SCANA Corporation). There is a linkage between long-term and short-term ratings reflecting the importance of liquidity and near-term concerns in the assessment of long-term credit profiles and to ensure the two scales do not intuitively contradict each other for a given issuer. As a result of this linkage, CP ratings with corresponding long-term ratings at certain levels will change when the long-term rating changes. Namely, there will be a downgrade of a CP rating from 'F1' to 'F2' if a long-term rating moves from 'A' to 'A-'; from 'F2' to 'F3' if a long-term rating moves from 'BBB' to 'BBB-'; and from 'F3' to 'B' if a long-term rating moves from 'BBB-' to 'BB+'. Similarly, there will be an upgrade of CP from 'F2' to 'F1' when the long-term rating moves from 'A-' to 'A', and from 'F3' to 'F2' when a long-term rating moves from 'BBB-' to 'BBB'. At the 'BBB' level, issuers can have CP ratings of either 'F2' or 'F3', depending on the level of internal and external liquidity. Outlooks indicate the direction a rating is likely to move over a one- to two-year period. They reflect financial or other trends not yet reached or sustained at the level that would cause a rating action, but which may do so if such trends continue. Rating Watches indicate there is a heightened probability of a rating change and the likely direction of such a change. A Rating Watch is typically event-driven, and as such, it is generally resolved over a relatively short period. Contact: Philip Zahn Senior Director Corporate Finance +1 312 606-2336 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL Kellie Geressy-Nilsen Fitch Wire +1 212 908-9123 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. 