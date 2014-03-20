(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 20 (Fitch) The European Banking Authority's (EBA)
draft guidelines
for encumbrance reporting miss vital disclosure as liquidity
risk rises, Fitch
Ratings says. A shortfall in the proposed requirements means
that unencumbered
assets disclosed might not actually be available for funding
purposes.
The proposals include specific dispensation such that emergency
liquidity
assistance given by central banks would not be disclosed.
Paradoxically, the
likelihood of unreported central bank support will increase as
liquidity risk
rises. This will limit the usefulness of the information,
particularly under
stress conditions, and means that the draft reporting is
unlikely to provide a
complete picture of liquidity risk. The absence of disclosure on
emergency
liquidity assistance is likely, in Fitch's view, to encourage
investors to
withdraw funds sooner than they would do if transparency was
provided at a time
of crisis, because they would be forced to make conservative
assumptions.
The proposals also allow for timing delays and do not require
frequent
reporting. It would help to boost confidence in bank disclosure
if additional
reporting could be reconciled to reported financial statements.
But this is not
part of the EBA's proposal. In addition, information disclosed
may not be
sufficiently granular to answer all of the questions that
investors might have.
The draft EBA rules require assets to be split only into
headline categories,
such as equity instruments or debt securities, rather than into
the specific
asset types required under supervisory reporting. Greater
granularity around
credit quality would be useful, for example showing broad rating
categories or
even splitting assets between investment grade and
non-investment grade. Best
practice would show asset and secured liability types separately
as well. These
include repos, securitised loans, cover pool assets and
outstanding covered
bonds, particularly if these can be reconciled back to the
balance sheet. This
might be addressed with more extensive EBA disclosure
requirements due to be
agreed by 2016.
On a weighted average basis, Spanish, Swedish, German and
Portuguese banks are
at the top of a sample of 135 covered bond issuers (101 banking
groups)
worldwide rated by Fitch, with asset encumbrance from cover
pools ranging from
28% to 12% at end-2012. But there are several sources of bank
asset encumbrance
beyond cover pools. Although many banks have enhanced their
reporting of
encumbrance in recent years, information still varies and is
often spread out in
different parts of the financial statements.
European banks currently report assets pledged as collateral,
transferred assets
and collateral held under International Financial Reporting
Standards but
usually only on an annual basis. Some also follow the
recommendations of the
Enhanced Disclosure Task Force (EDTF) - a body comprised of
representatives from
global banks, investors, analysts and external auditors - to
disclose a table
analysing total assets into encumbered and unencumbered
portions. But these
recommendations do not have mandatory force and are not applied
by all
institutions.
The draft rules make encumbrance disclosures mandatory and
enforce a common
template. Despite the shortfalls, it should aid comparisons
between
institutions, allowing investors to assess more easily banks'
reliance on
secured funding and their degree of structural subordination.
They would be
helpful in extending the availability of encumbrance
information, as well as
providing additional details in some areas, building on
recommendations for
voluntary disclosure in this important area by the EDTF and
required accounting
disclosures.
The guidelines for encumbrance reporting, issued by the EBA,
have been open for
comment until today. A final version is expected to be published
by the end of
June 2014.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
