(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) Dubai's successful bid for the
2020 World Expo
should generate activity and boost confidence across the
emirate's
infrastructure, real estate and hospitality sectors over the
next few years,
Fitch Ratings says. But the ambitious plans create longer-term
risks, including
that a surge in construction will throw off the balance of
supply and demand
after the expo.
Dubai is expecting 25 million visitors to the expo, which will
drive major new
construction projects across a 438-hectare site and significant
infrastructure
upgrades. This activity should continue to support rents and
real estate prices
in the run-up to the event, as well as boosting the construction
sector. It will
also boost demand in the hospitality sector, helping balance the
likely revival
of other tourist markets in the region as political stability
improves.
A key question during this period will be how the construction
is funded. We
expect government-related entities to be responsible for
infrastructure
improvements, while major developers will handle other projects
such as
hospitality facilities for visitors. Real estate developers have
made progress
in attracting new investment to the sector in 2013 and in
repaying or
refinancing upcoming maturities. We will examine the plans of
Dubai and its
leading real estate developers and assess their impact on
ratings as they are
announced.
The longer-term impact is uncertain. A well-managed expo could
attract more
businesses to the emirate's free zones and raise its standing as
a travel
destination, which could create a long-term boost for the
economy. However, the
scale of the planned expansion also creates a significant risk
that there will
not be enough demand to support the new hotels, offices and
retail space once
the expo is finished.
A big enough mismatch between supply and demand following the
event would create
the risk of another sharp drop in real estate prices, as
happened in 2008 when
property values fell by more than 50%. Prime real estate has
recovered strongly
since then and some estimates suggest prices have risen by up to
30% in 2013.
However other sectors, including residential projects in
secondary locations,
have had limited recovery and are likely to remain challenged in
the medium
term.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
