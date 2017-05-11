(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, May 11 (Fitch) Dubai real estate prices and
rentals are likely to
remain under pressure for the rest of 2017 but performance is
likely to be
fragmented, with prime assets still showing some resilience
while lower-tier
properties outside the centre will have price and rental
declines, Fitch Ratings
says.
The risk of a property shock is small due to strengthened market
regulations,
lower bank financing of residential transactions than during the
2008 crash, and
robust non-oil sector growth resulting in more resilient
residential and office
segments.
Our analysis of Dubai Land Department figures shows activity
accelerated in 2H16
after a slow start to the year. The total value of deals in 2016
fell 2% and the
number of transactions dropped 8% compared to 2015. Mortgage
transaction volumes
exceeded cash transactions for the first time since 2012,
accounting for 50% of
transaction values, but this is still below the post-crisis peak
of 65% in 2011.
We believe many of Dubai's master developers have significantly
reduced their
debt compared to pre-crisis levels, giving them more flexibility
to weather
market cyclicality, and the authorities have taken action to
reduce risk. This
includes increasing the real estate registration tax to limit
speculation,
making developers deposit a portion of construction costs in
escrow, and
reducing the maximum loan-to-value ratio on residential property
purchases.
<iframe allowfullscreen
src="//e.infogr.am/dubai_real_estate_transactions?src=embed"
title="Dubai Real
Estate Transactions" width="550" height="680" scrolling="no"
frameborder="0"
style="border:none;">
Market transparency and regulations have improved in recent
years and are more
advanced than other GCC members', but still lag behind developed
markets.
Residential property prices decreased by 8.8% during 2016 and
0.9% in 1Q17,
according to data from Cluttons, while average residential
property rents
dropped 9.9% in 2016 and 4.7% in 1Q17. This reflects factors
including the
depreciation of other major currencies against the dollar,
diminished purchasing
power in neighbouring Gulf countries, and redundancies in the
oil and gas and
finance sectors, which has also reduced demand for office space.
However, this has not resulted in blanket price declines, with
limited impact on
prices and yields on prime assets in prime locations. We expect
this fragmented
performance to continue in 2017. Office rentals will also remain
under pressure,
although they are still below the pre-crisis peak and little new
space will
become available in the near term.
Residential and commercial real estate supply is likely to
accelerate after 2017
in preparation for Dubai Expo 2020 and the ability of the market
to absorb this
new supply will be a key challenge. More than 56,000 residential
units are due
to be completed in the next 24 months, but projects could be
delayed or
cancelled, reducing the pipeline.
We expect retail property to face similar pressures to
residential and office
space from currency depreciation, which makes Dubai a more
expensive shopping
destination, and from the reduced purchasing power of visitors
from neighbouring
countries due to low oil prices. The potential introduction of
VAT in 2018 could
create a further challenge for large retailers in Dubai.
Fitch-rated Dubai property companies Majid Al Futtaim Holding
and Jebel Ali Free
Zone have Stable Outlooks on their 'BBB' ratings, reflecting our
expectation
that credit metrics will remain strong despite the challenging
market
conditions. Both companies have loan-to-value levels below 60%
combined with
active balance-sheet management and an average debt profile of
more than four
years.
Contact:
Samer Haydar
Associate Director
Corporates
+971 442 41200
Fitch Ratings Ltd
Al Thuraya Tower 1
Office 1805
Dubai Media City
Bashar Al Natoor
Global Head of Islamic Finance
+971 4 424 1242
Simon Kennedy
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Rose Connolly, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.connolly@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
