(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 27 (Fitch) A change in ownership at Duesseldorfer
Hypothekenbank
to another financial investor is unlikely to address the German
bank's capital
and funding weaknesses or have ratings implications, Fitch
Ratings says. These
weaknesses and the nature of the buyer mean the sale agreement
is likely to face
regulatory scrutiny during the approval process.
We believe DuessHyp needs new external capital in the long term
to secure its
viability and support its protracted transition from
public-sector to commercial
real estate (CRE) lending. The planned conversion of EUR40m of
mandatory
convertible bonds into equity will only marginally strengthen
the bank's
vulnerable capitalisation. This is under constant pressure from
recurring
losses, which is hindering the growth of the new CRE business.
Limited access to
long-term unsecured funding other than that insured by the
German deposit
protection scheme complicates the establishment of a sustainable
franchise.
These funding and capital weaknesses underpin DuessHyp's 'ccc'
Viability Rating
(VR).
The German mortgage bank model, which combines mostly commercial
mortgage
lending with public sector lending, funded mainly by Pfandbriefe
has been under
severe pressure since the financial crisis. Almost all of the
banks are
substantially deleveraging and some are exiting the market
completely.
Financial investors are less strategic and may be less willing
or able to
address the problems. DuessHyp's 'BBB-' Long-Term IDR does not
factor in
potential support from such investors as we believe that it
cannot be relied
upon. The Long-Term IDR is likely to remain driven by systemic
support, as our
assessment of institutional support will not change under the
new owner. Our
Negative Outlook signals the expectation that IDRs will be
downgraded by 1H15 as
we expect state support to decrease under the Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive and Single Resolution Mechanism. However, expected
support from
Germany's private-sector deposit insurance fund is likely to
keep DuessHyp's
Long-Term IDR above its VR.
Strategic buyers, such as banks, are more likely to establish
focused, efficient
and viable banks through restructuring, consolidation, synergies
and reliable
access to capital and funding sources. In the long term this is
positive for the
targets' credit profiles and for financial stability.
Such investors are preferred by regulators. Otherwise regulatory
scrutiny is
likely to be particularly intense, as in the case of Deutsche
Bank's sale of
BHF-Bank, which Bafin finally approved in February 2014 after
talks that started
in June 2011. The regulator is likely to scrutinise DuessHyp's
ability to
withstand a crisis, including the financial resources and
commitment of the new
owner - an international group of buyers led by Attestor Capital
and investor
Patrick Bettscheider - to support the bank.
The deal is unlikely to signal a broader wave of consolidation
in the German
banking sector, despite recent small transactions involving
strategic buyers -
Aareal Bank's acquisition of Corealcredit announced in December
2013 and BNP
Paribas's agreement to buy online broker DAB Bank. Regulatory
constraints are
likely to keep consolidation low, despite the benefits of owning
a Pfandbrief
licence. The German government's recent decision to abandon a
sale of
Dublin-based public-sector lender Depfa Plc, part of the Hypo
Real Estate group,
which was bailed out by Germany, is a good example of how tough
it is to agree
an acceptable deal.
