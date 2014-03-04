(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that despite the pressure on asset quality resulting in high loan impairment charges (LICs) and ultimately modest earnings reported for 2013, the main credit metrics of the three largest Dutch banks have remained resilient to the economic headwinds in the Netherlands. These have somewhat eased since 3Q13, but the recovery is still nascent and most of the main macroeconomic indicators have not yet returned to their long-term average. Fitch believes that any reduction in LICs throughout 2014 shall be only gradual and modest, meaning that operating performance is likely to remain subdued. The agency forecasts that Dutch GDP will stagnate in 2014 and the unemployment rate will be on average 7.5% in 2014, up from an average of 6.7% during 2013. The strains from the domestic recession on banks' asset quality and earnings have proven more acute at ABN AMRO Bank NV and Rabobank Group than at ING Bank NV, a result of greater geographical diversification at the latter. Rabobank's earnings were affected by large 'one-off' items which overall contributed positively to the bank's net income. Overall, income generation has remained resilient thanks to wider net interest margins backed by lending repricing and reduced interest paid on retail savings. The three banks have implemented cost savings programme to adapt their cost base to a 'new' environment with low economic growth and more expensive regulatory requirements. Similar to 2012, the banks paid the Dutch 'bank tax' in 4Q13. 2014 will be hit by the 'SNS levy', a sector-wide EUR1bn contribution to the bail-out of SNS Bank NV in February 2013; each bank's share in the EUR1bn total levy will be proportional to its respective share of deposits protected by the national guarantee scheme (a fair reflection of retail savings market shares). Asset quality has been the main topic of the result announcements given the prolonged recession, rise in unemployment, historically high numbers of bankruptcies and further decrease in housing prices during 2013 in the Netherlands. This adverse environment caused soaring LICs, particularly in the SME segment and, to a lesser extent, domestic residential mortgages. The performance of Dutch mortgages has deteriorated but their quality remains solid (90-day past due loans of around 1% at end-2013; arrears should peak in 2014 in Fitch's view). The ratio of impaired loans to total customer loans at end-2013 remained moderate by international standards (just below 3% for the three banks), notably because of the banks' large portfolios of still healthy residential mortgages. The highly cyclical commercial real estate (CRE) sector is still distressed in the Netherlands, and in 2013 the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) conducted an in-depth review of the banks' CRE portfolio, focusing on both qualitative and quantitative aspects. Detailed outcomes of the reviews have not been made public, but the three banks commented that the DNB considers the level of provisioning and risk-weighting as appropriate. LICs on CRE exposures remained material but reduced at ABN AMRO and ING Bank while they soared at Rabobank. The three large Dutch banks continue to report solid capitalisation ('fully loaded' Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 ratio in the 10%-12% range) which support their ratings and access to the debt capital markets. The capital ratios benefited somewhat from the deleveraging undertaken by households and companies. Contracting loan books, combined with more cautious savings behaviour, resulting in higher retail deposits, contributed to improve the banks' loan-to-deposits ratios, reducing wholesale funding needs. The refinancing risk caused by Dutch banks' structural funding reliance on confidence-sensitive debt capital markets continues to be mitigated by cautious liquidity management and Basel III Liquidity Coverage Ratio which are now above 100% for the three banks. The tax regime of the 'Additional Tier 1' instruments has not been decided yet in the Netherlands; banks are not in the need to raise such Basel III compliant hybrid instruments in the short-term but by doing so, they would strengthen their 'fully-loaded' leverage ratios. Contact Philippe Lamaud Director +33 1 4429 91 26 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 14429 91 74 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1154, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. 