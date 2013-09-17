(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 17 (Fitch) A planned Dutch mortgage institution that will issue state-backed bonds to help banks finance their large mortgage loan books may only have limited benefits for banks' credit profiles, Fitch Ratings says. We do not believe the initiative will materially reduce overall funding costs or regulatory capital requirements for the banks, based on the details known so far. On the funding side, the scheme should enlarge the banks' investor bases by increasing the funding provided by Dutch pension funds, which has so far been limited, and potentially adding other sovereign and state-agency investors, which could help funding stability in conditions of market stress. Banks could sell low-risk mortgage-backed securities to the new National Mortgage Institute (NHI) that issues state-guaranteed bonds to institutional investors and gain access to a new funding source. One of the reasons for the substantial 'funding gap' at Dutch banks (customer deposits being smaller than customer loan books) is because a large proportion of households' assets are held as pension savings. The initiative would help the banks access more retail deposits indirectly in the form of pension savings through the NHI structure. This would be a greater benefit to mid-sized and smaller banks, which typically have fewer wholesale funding options. However, Dutch banks would still be reliant on wholesale funding markets. Loan-to-deposit ratios of the domestic operations of the largest banks are between 130% and 150%, despite Dutch retail savings increasing by an impressive 45% between end-2006 and June 2013. The ratios would not change with the new scheme, so the banks would still be vulnerable to changes in investor sentiment. This is something we have identified as a weakness for Dutch banks. Benefits from the cheaper state-backed funding is likely to be offset by the cost of the guarantee, unless this is passed to the borrowers but that would go against one of the scheme's goals, which is to reduce mortgage costs for Dutch borrowers. Asset encumbrance would also increase for banks taking up the scheme, so they would need to balance the benefits of having an alternative source of funding with potentially higher financing costs and reduced demand for unsecured debt. On the capital side, banks will need to retain first-loss tranches to ensure they bear some of the risk, so we expect the benefit to regulatory capital requirements to be minimal, if any. We do not see significant changes in capital allocation as a result of banks using the NHI. The three largest banks have solid capitalisation already and our stress tests indicate this would not be materially eroded by further deterioration in commercial real estate and mortgages. There are a number of important features of the NHI plan including the type of mortgages eligible for the scheme and the cost of the state guarantee, which have not yet been detailed or confirmed. Contact: Philippe Lamaud Director Financial Institutions +33 1 44 29 91 26 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue du Monceau 75008 Paris Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Major Dutch Banksâ€™ Exposure to Real Estate Lending here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.