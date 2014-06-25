(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, June 24 (Fitch) Korean financial regulators are
likely to
follow through on suggestions by Deputy Prime Minister and
Finance Minister
nominee Choi Kyung-hwan to ease loan-to-value (LTV) and
debt-to-income (DTI)
ratio limits for mortgage lending, Fitch Ratings says. Easing
regulatory lending
limits will boost household credit and act as a positive
catalyst for the
property market in the short to medium term. However, raising
LTV and DTI caps
has the potential in the longer term to aggravate a household
debt ratio which
is already high, and worsen debt-servicing capabilities.
Mortgage lending in Korea is currently capped with 50%-60% LTV
and DTI ratio
limits depending on geography - the tightest regulations are in
Seoul, at 50%
for both LTV and DTI ratios. There has yet to be any specific
proposals as to
what extent the limits will be relaxed, and whether it will be a
targeted easing
focusing on certain household segments and/or geographies. That
said, political
momentum toward boosting growth through de-regulation is
building, and the
Financial Supervisory Service Governor and the Financial
Services Commission
Chairman have expressed openness to reforming the current
regulations.
In the short to medium term, regulatory easing will boost
household lending from
the banking sector, especially toward the lower-income segment
and self-employed
individuals who have had limited access to bank borrowing (owing
to the low DTI
limit).
From an asset-quality perspective, this should have a limited
impact on the
banking sector, at least in the short term. Many households are
utilising
non-bank financial institutions and unsecured personal loans to
increase their
real estate leverage, so enabling greater bank lending to these
groups could
mean that they are able to transition higher-interest-rate
consumer borrowing to
longer-term home mortgage borrowing from a bank. As a result,
this could
translate into improving household debt-servicing capabilities.
Over the longer term, easing regulations could further strain
household debt - a
factor which we have highlighted as a risk to the country's
sovereign position.
Korea's household debt/disposable income ratio already exceeds
160%, far in
excess of other advanced economies. Economic growth is forecast
to remain
subdued relative to its long-term average, so this suggests
that the potential
for Korea to significantly expand its household credit without
raising risks to
asset quality is limited.
