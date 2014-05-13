(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The ECB's asset quality review (AQR) will improve the
comparability of asset quality measures across eurozone banks by applying a
simplified version of the European Banking Authority's definition of
non-performing loans, Fitch Ratings says. We believe it is a sensible compromise
to achieve reasonably harmonised metrics within the time constraint. But full
implementation of the EBA's guidelines by end-2014 across the EU will make asset
quality reporting, and stress tests and analysis based on this data, even more
robust.
Clearer and more comparable disclosure of asset quality numbers is important for
bank analysis. Problem loans have a direct and material effect on a bank's
results, regulatory capital reporting and market valuation. A lack of
universality has hampered understanding of European banks' asset quality, but
the EU is making positive strides this year. The EBA's comprehensive definition
of problem loans will go some way to achieving harmonisation, although
implementation is not required until end-2014 reporting and is awaiting
endorsement by the European Commission. Analysts are likely to ask for
harmonised asset quality disclosure ahead of this.
We believe the ECB's AQR based on end-2013 balance sheets will go part of the
way to addressing the issue. Even with a simplified problem loan definition, the
AQR will strengthen the consistency of input data and results. We understand
that the definition has more relaxed contagion rules for the retail segment, so
that not every loan product for a customer has to be classified as impaired just
because one loan falls into the definition. Forbearance is not explicitly
included but the ECB expects that the IFRS definition will mean most banks
include it. Loans with identified objective evidence of impairment but no
impairment loss due to strong collateral have to be classified as impaired.
Many banks reviewed their portfolios last year, applying more conservative
classifications of impaired loans than in the past and boosting provisions. This
practice was often prompted by national regulators. Our analysis of 108 banks
with relevant public data from the sample of 124 EU banks participating in the
EBA's stress test shows that reported impaired loans increased by 8.1% in 2013.
There was a reduction or no increase in impaired loans at 38% of the banks in
our analysis, mainly because of progress with portfolio deleveraging and
restructuring. But 30 banks saw impaired loans rise by more than 20%.
We believe a full transition to the EBA's harmonized definitions will increase
problem loans at all EU banks, except the most conservative ones. This is likely
to lead to a fall in reserve coverage ratios, particularly for retail portfolios
where a stricter customer view will be applied instead of a product view.
For a detailed analysis of asset quality measurement in EU banks, including the
EBA's harmonised definitions and data for banks included in the EU-wide stress
test, see "Weaknesses in Problem Loan Reporting in EU Banks," published today at
www.fitchratings.com